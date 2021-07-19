Yves Pons: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 206

Position: PF

College: Tennessee

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 8.7

RPG: 5.2

APG: 0.7

BLK: 1.8

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Tennessee Athletics

HONORS

2021 SEC Tournament All-Tournament Team...2021 Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team...2021 SEC All-Defensive Team...2020 SEC Defensive Player of the Year...2020 SEC All-Defensive Team...2018 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

2020-21 - SENIOR

Saw action in 116 games during his four-year career, with 70 total starts...Started all 26 games in which he appeared as a senior and averaged 28.6 minutes per game...Was one of 10 finalists for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Award...Named to the SEC All-Defensive Team for the second consecutive season, joining Josh Richardson (2014, 2015) as the only Vols to earn that honor multiple times...Finished his career eighth on Tennessee's all-time blocks list with 137...His 1.8 blocks per game during SEC play ranked fourth among conference players...Averaged 8.7 points per game overall and increased that average to 8.9 points during SEC play...Shot a career-best .789 at the free-throw line after shooting .531 at the line through his first three seasons...Led the Vols in blocks 15 times, rebounding six times, scoring four times and steals four times...Had a team-high 21 dunks on the season to finish his career with 64 total slams...Ranked second on the team with 11 drawn charges (drew 21 total charges for his career)...Set Tennessee's program record and tied the SEC Tournament record for blocked shots in a game with nine against Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals (3/12/21)...Scored 10 points and pulled in a game-high eight rebounds at Auburn (2/27/21)...Recorded his third career double-double with a 10-point, 10-rebound effort in Tennessee's victory at Vanderbilt (2/24/21)...Scored 10 points and hauled in a game-high nine rebounds in the home win over South Carolina (2/17/21)...Poured in a team-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting to help UT down No. 15 Kansas (1/30/21) in the Big 12/SEC Challenge...Scored a team-high 13 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting to help lead UT past Mississippi State (1/26/21)...Scored a season-high 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting in the home matchup with Missouri (1/23/21)...Scored five points, pulled in five boards and dished off a career-high-tying four assists in the win over Vanderbilt (1/16/21)...Recorded five impressive second-half blocks in the regular-season matchup with Alabama (1/2/21)...Totaled 13 points, six rebounds, four blocks and two steals in the victory at #12 Missouri (12/30/20); also reached the 100-career-block milestone during that win...Reeled in a game-high nine rebounds and scored 13 points in the Vols' dominant victory over Saint Joseph's (12/21/20)...Tallied 10 points and a pair of blocks while dishing off a career-high-tying four assists in the win over Tennessee Tech (12/18/20)...Scored seven points with six rebounds and two steals in UT's victory over Appalachian State (12/15/20)...Finished with eight points and knocked down two key jumpers late in UT's victory over Cincinnati (12/12/20); he also finished the afternoon with two blocks...Grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in Tennessee's season-opening win over Colorado (12/8/20).

2019-20 - JUNIOR

Started all 31 games and became the first Vol ever to be named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and just the third Vol to make the SEC All-Defensive Team...Finished the season with 73 blocks, tying C.J. Black (1997-98) for Tennessee's single-season record...Led the SEC and ranked 24th in the country with 2.4 blocks per game and also averaged a league-best 2.3 blocks during conference play...Blocked at least one shot in all 31 regular-season games, recording three or more blocks 15 times...Scored 10+ points in 18 of Tennessee's 31 games, averaging 10.8 points per game...His career-best scoring average was an 8.6-point improvement from his sophomore season...Ranked third on the team in rebounding (5.4 rpg) and 3-point shooting (.349)...Was Tennessee's top rebounder in seven games and was UT's leading scorer in two games...Shared the team lead with seven drawn charges on the year...Delivered a clutch performance in UT's huge road win at sixth-ranked Kentucky (3/3/20), scoring 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting (3-of-3 from 3-point range) and pulling down five rebounds...Scored 12 points and ripped down a game-high nine rebounds at Arkansas (2/26/20)...At South Carolina (2/15/20), he scored 13 points, reeled in seven rebounds and blocked three shots...Recorded his second career double-double at Alabama (2/4/20) pulling in a career-high 14 rebounds and scoring 14 points; he also added three blocks in the come-from-behind win, with his final block coming in the game's final seconds to seal the victory...Scored a game-high 24 points and tallied three blocks at third-ranked Kansas (1/25/20); his 24 points were the most ever by a Vol against the Jayhawks...Scored 12 points, dished off a season-high three assists and rejected four shots in Tennessee's victory at Vanderbilt (1/18/20)...Blocked a team-high five shots in UT's home win over South Carolina (1/11/20)...Blocked three shots and scored 11 points in UT's victory at Missouri (1/7/20)...Scored a game-high-tying 18 points and rejected three shots in Tennessee's SEC opener against LSU (1/4/20)...Rejected a program-record-tying six shots while tallying 11 points in UT's win over Jacksonville State (12/21/19)...Recorded his first career double-double against Florida State (11/30/19), finishing with 13 points and a then-career-high 10 rebounds...Scored 15 points and had three rebounds in the Vols' 75-62 victory over 20th-ranked Washington (11/16/19) at the James Naismith Classic in Toronto...Was a force in UT’s win over Murray State (11/12/19), recording then-career-highs for points (19), blocks (4), minutes (38), field goals made (8) and 3-point field goals made (3)...Started the season-opener vs. UNC Asheville (11/5/19) and scored 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks in the win.

SUMMER 2019

Spent the summer training with the U20 French National Team and then competing in the FIBA U20 European Championships July 13-21 in Israel...The French team fell to Germany in the third-place game...Pons started all seven games for France, averaging 2.6 points per game.

2018-19 - SOPHOMORE

Appeared in 35 games with 13 starts and shot .516 from the field...15 of his 32 field goals on the season were dunks...Tallied six points, two assists, a block and a rebound in the home win over Missouri (2/5/19), highlighted by a fast-break alley-oop from Kyle Alexander...Finished with four points, three rebounds and a block vs. Alabama (1/19/19)...Record eight points behind three dunks in UT's win over Tennessee Tech (12/29/18)...Grabbed a career-high nine rebounds to go with four points and four assists in the win vs. Samford (12/19/18)...Stepped up with seven points, six rebounds and a block in UT’s thrilling upset of No. 1 Gonzaga (12/9/18) in his third career start...Dropped a career-high 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting to go along with five boards and a pair of blocks in his first career start vs. Eastern Kentucky (11/28/18); he was on the receiving end of two alley-oops...Earned a spot on SportCenter’s Top 10 plays (No. 4) after an incredible two-handed block on a driving baseline dunk attempt by EKU’s Nick Mayo...Threw down an electric two-handed, contested slam dunk against Kansas (11/23/18)...Pulled down a career-high seven rebounds in the victory over Lousiana (11/9/18)...Set then-career-highs for points (7), rebounds (5) and blocks (3) in a career-best 21 minutes off the bench during the season-opener vs. Lenoir-Rhyne (11/6/18)...Tallied six points on a pair of 3-pointers, three rebounds and a block in 16 minutes of action in UT's exhibition win over Tusculum (10/31/18).

2017-18 - FRESHMAN

Saw action in 24 games off the bench, playing an average of 5.2 minutes per game...Earned minutes in each of Tennessee's last 18 games after appearing in just six of the team's first 17 games of the season...Had an impressive all-around performance in Tennessee's win at Mississippi State (2/27/18), totaling three points, three boards and one assist in 11 productive minutes off the bench...Hit a 3-pointer in UT’s victory at Ole Miss (2/24/18)...Knocked down his first career 3-pointer and added a pair of assists in UT’s home win over Ole Miss (2/3/18)...Earned significant playing time against South Carolina (1/20/18), posting two points, two rebounds and a block in a season-high 12 minutes of action off the bench...Scored four points on a pair of dunks, including an emphatic alley-oop, to go along with two steals and a block in the win vs. Mercer (11/29/17)...His collegiate debut was cut short after four minutes of action, as he was forced to the bench with an ankle injury during Tennessee's season-opening win over Presbyterian (11/10/17)...Earned a spot on the 2017-18 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

PREP

Pons—who was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti—attended the INSEP (National Institute of Sport and Physical Education) Academy in Paris...Was considered one of the top-10 international prospects at the 2016 FIBA U17 World Championships in Zaragoza, Spain. He shot .769 on two-point field-goal attempts at that event and displayed efficiency and power while finishing plays around the basket. He also averaged 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per 40 minutes at the championships...Other notable INSEP basketball alums include Boris Diaw, Tony Parker and Ronny Turiaf.

PERSONAL

Full name is Yves Pons...Born May 7, 1999, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti...Son of Babeth and Jean-Claude Pons...He is a skilled saxophone player...He is Tennessee’s first-ever men’s basketball player from France and just the eighth international player in program history...Academic Major: Recreation and Sport Management...Recipient of the JoNelda & Sidney Blalock Athletic Scholarship Endowment