Ty Jerome: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 194

Position: PG

College: Virginia

Age: 21

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 13.6

RPG: 4.2

APG: 5.5

BLK: 0.0

STL: 1.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of Virginia Athletics

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Named All-ACC Third Team in 2017-18...Named to the All-ACC Tournament second team...Earned ACC Player of the Week honors after scoring a career-high 31 points vs. Boston College (12/30/17)

2017-18 SEASON

Started 34 games...All-ACC Third Team...All-ACC Tournament Second Team...Named ACC Player of the Week on Jan. 2...Tied for team-high with 12.9 points in ACC play...Shot 43.4 percent, 38.5 percent from 3-point range, 90.5 percent free throws...Scored in double figures in 18 games, including a career-high 31 points against Boston College (12/30/17)...Led team with 132 assists, dishing out four or more assists in 17 games...Led in team in steals in 19 games...Recorded a career-high 31 points on career-best 11 field goals and six 3-pointers vs. Boston College (12/30/17)...Scored 12 points along with six rebounds, five assists and three steals at Georgia Tech (1/18/18)...Scored 13 points along with seven assists, five rebounds, three steals at Duke (1/27/18)...Recorded 16 points and nine assists vs. Louisville (1/31/17)...Netted 15 points and five rebounds at Florida State (2/7/18)...Tallied a career-high eight rebounds vs. Virginia Tech (2/10/18)...Finished with a team-high 18 points and five assists vs. Georgia Tech (2/21/18)...Registered 21 points at Louisville (3/1/18)...Handed out a career-high 10 assists vs. Clemson (3/9/18)...Tied for team-high with 15 points and had three steals vs. UMBC (3/16/18)...Lettered

2016-17 SEASON

Played all 34 games, including four starts...Averaged 4.3 points, 1.5 assists and 1.6 rebounds...Shot 47.3 percent from the field, 39.7 percent from three-point range and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line...Made collegiate debut at UNCG (11/11/16)...Recorded five assists in 23 minutes vs. Grambling State (11/22/16)...Scored five points vs. Ohio State (11/30/16)...Recorded career highs in assists (6) and blocks (2) vs. Robert Morris (12/17/16)...Tallied five points and five assists at Boston College (1/18/17)...Scored eight points at Notre Dame (1/24/17)...Registered career highs in points (15), field goals (6), 3-pointers (3) and minutes (24) at Villanova (1/29/17)...Scored seven points vs. Virginia Tech (2/1/17)...Tallied nine points at Syracuse (2/4/17)...Recorded eight points at Virginia Tech (2/13/17)...Scored 13 points vs. Duke (2/15/17)...Had career-high four steals in first career start at NC State (2/25/17)...Recorded 13 points vs. Pitt (3/4/17)...Scored in double figures in both games at ACC Tournament, putting up 11 against Pitt (3/8/17) and 10 vs. Notre Dame (3/9/17)...Lettered

HIGH SCHOOL

Earned four varsity letters at Iona Preparatory School from 2013-16...Averaged 24.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists before season-ending hip surgery in 2015-16...Named First-Team All-State, Westchester Player of the Year, First-Team All-Conference, First-Team All-Metropolitan and team MVP after averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a junior in 2014-15...Averaged 12.0 points and 3.0 assists as a sophomore in 2013-14...Tallied 7.0 points and 2.0 assists per game as a freshman in 2012-13...Member of the Honor Roll

PERSONAL

Ty Jeremy Jerome...Born in New York, N.Y....Son of Mark Jerome and Melanie Walker...Has two brothers, Kobe Jerome and John Recupero, and two sisters, Maya Recupero and Olivia Jerome...Enjoys video games, music and movies, and spending time with friends and family...Chose Virginia because of the great coaching staff, players, chemistry, family atmosphere and academics...Career goals are to play basketball professionally and coach...Volunteers for the Iona Prep Basketball Camp and Share the Ball clinics...Chose Virginia over Creighton, Columbia, Davidson, George Washington, Harvard, Northwestern, St. John's, Stanford, Temple and Villanova...American studies major