Talen Horton-Tucker: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 235

Position: SG/SF

College: Iowa State

Age: 18

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 11.8

RPG: 4.9

APG: 2.3

BLK: 0.7

STL: 1.3

Player Bio

Courtesy of Iowa State Athletics

Awards & Honors

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (19)...Big 12 All-Freshman Team (19)...Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Nov. 19, Feb. 18)

2018-19

Played in 35 games, making 34 starts as a freshman ... was fourth-youngest player in Division I basketball as a rookie ... third on team and 15th in conference averaging 11.8 points per game ... second among Big 12 freshmen in scoring average ... also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game ... ranked 13th in the league in steals per game ... scored in double figures in 19 games, including six 20-point games ... his six 20-point games ties for the fourth-most by any ISU freshman ... made 49 three-pointers, tied for the fourth-most by a Cyclone rookie ... became first Cyclone freshman to have two 26-point efforts in the first five games of his career ... scored 26 points against Texas Southern, making 5-of-9 three-pointers ... against Illinois at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks ... tallied 21 points against Iowa ... had a season-high eight assists against Eastern Illinois ... recorded 23 points and eight rebounds in a win at Ole Miss ... scored 21 points and hit five 3-pointers in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals against Baylor ... was ISU's second freshman since 1992-93 (Curtis Stinson) to have 400 points-150 rebounds-75 assists ... just the fourth Big 12 freshmen to reach those marks as well.

High School

Attended Simeon Career Academy where he helped the Wolverines to three-straight City Championships … team went 29-4 his senior season as he averaged 20.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks … USA Today All-USA Boys Basketball Third-Team All-American … USA Today Illinois Player of the Year and All-USA Illinois Boys Basketball First-Team Selection … Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year, All-Area and All-City First-Team … MaxPreps Fourth-Team All-American … Pontiac Holiday Tournament MVP … scored 26 points against Montverde and top-ranked player R.J. Barrett in HoopHall Classic … played in City + Suburban All-Star Game … participated in the American Family Insurance Slam Dunk Championships … … a consensus four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals … … the 50th-ranked recruit by 247Sports composite rankings, which ranks him the third-best ISU recruit of the internet rankings era … ranked the nation’s No. 31 recruit by Rivals, No. 59 by 247sports and No. 63 by ESPN … earned a No. 87 ranking by Endless Motor Sports … second-ranked player in Illinois according to Rivals and 247sports … picked Iowa State over Illinois, Xavier and Georgia Tech.

Personal

Born Nov. 25, 2000 in Chicago, Illinois … son of Shirley Horton and the late Marlin Tucker … had #5 jersey retired at St. Matthias Elementary School.