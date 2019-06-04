Tacko Fall: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 7-7

Weight: 289

Position: C

College: UCF

Age: 23

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 11.1

RPG: 7.6

APG: 0.5

BLK: 2.6

STL: 0.2

Player Bio

Courtesy of UCF Athletics

Career

With 280 career blocks, he is the all-time leader at UCF in blocked shots...His career field goal percentage mark of 74.0 percent set a new all-time UCF and NCAA Division I record...Had 887 career rebounds, which is third all-time in UCF history...Career rebound average of 7.7 per game ranks seventh all-time at UCF...Finished career with 1,160 points, ranking 18th in UCF's all-time list

Senior (2018-19)

Earned Third Team All-Conference honors by The American...Led The American with a 74.8 field goal percentage and would have led the nation if he qualified due to NCAA minimum of 5.0 field goals made per game (Tacko made 4.7 per game)...Also led The American and ranked ninth in the nation with 2.6 blocked shots per game...Ranked fourth in the league with 7.6 rebounds per game...Has had four or more blocks 11 times this season...Became the 20th member of UCF’s 1,000-Point Club with 13 points vs. Houston on Feb. 7...Named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week once (Mar. 4) and earned AAC Weekly Honor Roll accolades once (Feb. 25)...Named to Myrtle Beach Invitational All-Tournament Team...Duke 3/24: Scored 15 points with six rebounds and three blocks in Second Round NCAA Tournament loss...VCU 3/22: Scored 13 points, had 18 rebounds and blocked five shots in UCF's first NCAA Tournament victory...Houston 3/2: Scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds for fifth double-double of the season...SMU 2/24: Had a career game with 23 points and 20 rebounds, marking the first 20-20 game in UCF’s Division I era and matching the UCF D1 era record for rebounds in a game...South Florida 2/13: Set a UCF record with 21 free throw attempts, scoring a season-high 21 points and grabbing nine rebounds...Temple 1/2: Second straight double-double and third of the year with 16 points and 11 boards...NKU 11/24: Had 20 points to go with nine rebounds...Fullerton 11/15: Scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds for first double-double of the season...Named Preseason Second Team All-Conference by The American...Also named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Preseason Watch List

Junior (2017-18)

Shot .736 from the field (343-466), setting a new UCF single-season record...Now has 636 career rebounds, ranking seventh all-time in UCF history...His rebound average of 7.8 boards per game is the sixth best in UCF history...With 195 career blocks, he is second all-time at UCF and needs 33 to be the all-time leader...Played in 16 games, starting 15 and missing 16 contests due to injury...Was third on the team with 11.3 points per game and second with 7.3 rebounds per outing...Also second on the team with 31 blocked shots...SC State (12/21): Third straight double-double, recording 18 points and 11 rebounds with 4 blocks...Stetson (12/19): Had 18 points and 11 rebounds in just 16 minutes for second double-double...SELA (12/12): Recorded season highs of 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots...Southern (12/9): Scored 18 points and had nine boards in the win...Nebraska (11/23): Scored 11 points, had eight rebounds and blocked four shots...Twice named to The American’s Weekly Honor Roll...Earned Preseason Second Team All-Conference honors from The American...Named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Preseason Watch List.

Sophomore (2016-17)

Named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year...Also named a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for best center in the nation...Earned Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America honors from CollegeInsider.com...Scored in double figures 19 times and was second in the league with 17 games of double digits rebounds...Also second in The American with 12 double-doubles on the season...Led The American with a 71.5 field goal percentage, the second best in UCF history...Was second in The American in rebounding with 9.5 boards per game...The 9.5 rebounds per game marked the sixth best rebound average in UCF history...His 94 blocked shots on the season are the most in a single season in UCF history...Is now second all-time at UCF with 164 career blocked shots and ranked third in the league and 12th in the nation with 2.6 per game...With 343 he holds the UCF record for rebounds in a season during the Knights’ D1 era and has the second most ever in a single season. (record is 364, 1971-72)...Led the nation with 107 dunks on the season...Scored a career high 31 points on 11-of-12 from the field against Miami (Ohio)...Went 10-for-10 from the floor against No. 3 Villanova, matching a school record for most field goals without a miss, the most in the Knights’ Division I era...Tied a career high with six blocked shots against TCU in the NIT Semifinals...His career high 17 rebounds against Penn set a new CFE Arena record...Named the American Player of the Week once, earned AAC Honor Roll honors twice and named to the Charleston Classic All-Tournament Team.

Freshman (2015-16)

Averaged 7.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.33 blocks per game in just 17.6 minutes of action...Shot an astonishing .750 from the field to set a new UCF single-season record...Blocked 70 shots on the season, which is the second most in UCF single-season history (74, John Friday - 1986-87)...Tied for 27th nationally with 2.33 blocks per game...Ranked 33rd in the NCAA with 70 blocks, which was second most among all freshmen (Cameron Oliver, Nevada - 99)...Led The American in total blocks (70), blocks per game (2.33) and field goal percentage (.750)...Finished 19th in the AAC in rebounds per game with 5.9...Recorded a block in 27-of-30 games...Swatted at least three shots in 14 games, including three games with five or more blocks...Scored in double figures nine times...Posted three double-doubles on the season...Two-time AAC Rookie of the Week (Dec. 7 and Mar. 7)...Posted first career double-double at Stetson (12/2), scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 boards...Swatted a season-high six shots against Florida Atlantic (12/12).

Grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds at Temple (2/27) along with scoring 13 points...Made first appearance and start in the season opener at Davidson (11/14).

High School

Played two seasons at Liberty Christian Prep...Averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks per game as a senior...Rated as a four star prospect and as high as 94th on ESPN's list of Top 100 prospects...Also ranked as the ninth best senior in Florida and the 15th best center in the nation...Earned First Team All-SIAA honors...Attended National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp and was named an All-Star...Scored 14 points and had a game-high 18 rebounds in the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches all-star game...Had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Florida vs. USA Hardwood Classic...Averaged 11.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as a junior in first season of organized basketball...Held a 4.0 GPA at Liberty Christian.