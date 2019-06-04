Shizz Alston: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 180

Position: PG

College: Temple

Age: 22

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 19.7

RPG: 2.8

APG: 5.0

BLK: 0.2

STL: 1.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of Temple Athletics

2018-19: Had a record-setting senior campaign, earning First Team All-American Athletic Conference and All-Big 5 honors while leading the Owls to a 23-10 record and a trip to the NCAA Tournament...Led the AAC and Big 5 in scoring (19.7 ppg) and free throw percentage with a school record .908...Competed in the Reese's College All-Star Game...Set a Temple record by making a three-pointer in 44 straight games, becoming the first TU player to make a three in every game during a season...His 651 points rank as the 15th best single season output in Temple history while his 166 assists are ninth best on the Owls' list...Was the first Temple player to earn USBWA All-District honors since Khalif Wyatt (2012-13)...Made 99 three-pointers, third best on Temple's all-time list, and became the first Temple player to average five assists per game since Lynn Greer (2000-01)...His 5.0 assist average ranked second in the AAC...Scored 1,597 career points to finish 13th on Temple's all-time list...Dished 418 assists, ranking eighth all-time, and his 250 three-pointers are fifth in school history...Shattered the school mark for career free throw percentage, making 261 of 295 for an 88.5 percentage to best the previous record of 85.2 percent set by Greer...Scored 20 or more points in the final nine games of his Temple career including a career-high 34 points in a win at UConn on March 7...Started in all 33 games, averaging a league-best 37.2 minutes played per game.

2017-18: Was one of just two players to start in all 33 games...Ranked second on the team and 13th in the AAC with 13.3 points per game...Set a program record for most consecutive free throws made with 52-of-52 from Dec. 28, 2016 to Dec. 6, 2017...Led the team and ranked seventh in the league with a three-point field goal percentage of .397, and was sixth in the AAC with 2.2 three-pointers made per game...Also ranked 14th in the league and second on the team with 3.1 assists per game...Earned AAC Weekly Honor Roll selection twice...Reached double figures in scoring in 25 of 33 games...Scored 17 points and dished a game-high eight assists in the Owls' AAC Championships first round win vs. Tulane (3/8)...Tied his career high with eight rebounds at UConn (2/28), also scoring 13 points...Hit 4-of-6 three-pointers and scored 15 points at #19/18 Wichita State (2/15)...Scored 19 points on 8-of-12 field goal shooting in a win at USF (2/10), hitting 3-of-5 three-pointers...Became the first player since Will Cummings in Dec. 2014 to record a double-double with points and assists, dishing a career-high 10 assists to go with 15 points in a win at Tulane (2/4)...Hit two late buckets in regulation in an eventual OT upset of #16/16 Wichita State, the second of which was the game-tying shot with seven seconds left...Scored a game-high 18 points in a win vs. UConn (1/28), hitting 4-of-7 threes and dishing four assists...Tied his career high with a game-high seven assists vs. Memphis (1/13), also scoring 19 points and hitting 5-of-8 from three-point range...Scored a team-high 18 points at Houston (12/30) while dishing three assists...Tied for team-high honors in scoring vs. Tulane (12/28) with 17 points...Named Big 5 Player of the Week and to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll on Dec. 11...Led all players with 20 points in the Owls win vs. Saint Joseph's (12/9), hitting 5-of-8 three-pointers...Made 6-of-6 free throws in a win vs. Wisconsin (12/6), finishing with a team-best 22 points and surpassing the previous free throw streak of 49 in a row set by Hall of Famer Lynn Greer from March 8-25, 2001...Hit 4-of-5 three-pointers on his way to 18 points at George Washington (12/3)...Led the Owls with 14 points in a win vs. Clemson (11/19) to clinch the Gildan Charleston Classic title, hitting 3-of-6 field goals and 6-of-6 free throws...Scored a game-high 23 points in the Owls' season-opening win vs. Old Dominion, hitting 7-of-13 from the field including 5-of-8 from long range.

2016-17: Named to the Philadelphia Big 5 First Team along with being named the Big 5's Most Improved Player...Led Temple and ranked 10th in the American Athletic Conference with 13.9 points per game...Also ranked first in the league in free-throw percentage at .868, second with an assist/turnover ratio of 2.7, third with 1.7 steals per game and eighth with 4.1 assists per game...Has made 28 consecutive free throws dating back to Temple's conference opener vs. Cincinnati on Dec. 28...Started in all 32 games...Became the only sophomore since Mark Macon (1988-89) to lead Temple in points, assists and steals per game...Scored in double figures in 20 of the final 23 contests and in 25 of 32 games overall...Led Temple in scoring (career-tying 25 points), rebounding (career-high eight boards) and assists (five) in a 2OT win vs. Tulane (2/25), also hitting a career-best 10-of-10 free throws and playing a career-high 48 minutes...Scored 15 points including three 3-pointers vs. UCF (2/22)...Made 3-of-6 three-pointers and finished with 13 points in a win at Memphis (2/12), also dishing three assists and pulling down five boards...Led TU with 13 points, three assists and three steals vs. #25 SMU (2/9)...Hit 6-of-6 FT's in the final minute and a half to seal the win vs. USF (2/5), finishing with 14 points while tying his career-high in assists with seven...Posted 15 points in a win at Tulane (1/31), going 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line...Scored 20+ points for a third straight game in leading TU to a win vs. Memphis (1/25), hitting 9-of-15 FG's including 4-of-8 from long range en route to a game-high 22 points...Named to the American's Weekly Honor Roll (1/23)...Tied career high of 25 points just one game after setting it initially, going 9-of-15 from the field including 5-of-10 from long range at #20/20 Cincinnati (1/18)...Led all players with a career-high 25 points vs. Tulsa (1/14), hitting 10-of-20 from the field including five three-pointers...Tied for team-high honors with 16 points at SMU (1/4), scoring 13 of those in the second half. Hit 4-of-8 three-pointers and dished three assists...Led TU with 16 points at UCF (12/31) and had a 10-point effort vs. #23/23 Cincinnati (12/28)...Dished a career-high seven assists and blocked a career-high three shots while scoring 16 points in a win vs. Yale (12/22)...Led Temple with 12 points at No. 1/1 Villanova (12/13), draining 4-of-6 from long range...Tied for team-high honors with 15 points in a win vs. DePaul (12/10), also grabbing a career-high seven rebounds...Led TU with 14 points in a win vs. Penn (12/3), hitting 4-of-8 from the field including 2-of-2 from long range...Dished six assists in a win vs. #19/17 West Virginia (11/25)...Scored 22 points to help lead the Owls to a come-from-behind win vs. #25 Florida State (11/24), hitting 4-of-8 three-pointers...Posted 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field in a win vs. Manhattan (11/20), also recording five assists and two steals...Scored 14 points while setting then-career highs in rebounds (6), assists (6), steals (3), blocks (2) and minutes played (39) in the season-opening win vs. La Salle (11/11).

2015-16: Appeared in 31 games as a freshman, making three starts for the Owls...Recorded the first start of his career at #23/24 UConn (1/5), the second at Memphis (1/13) and the third vs. #1/1 Villanova (2/17)...Hit both of his attempts from long range in a win at #22/23 Cincinnati (12/29), scoring six points off the bench...Scored 11 points at Wisconsin (12/5), hitting both of his attempts from long range and pulling down a season-high five rebounds...Hit 3-of-4 from behind the arc on the way to nine points against #16/16 Utah (11/22)...Scored a season-high 12 points against #1/1 North Carolina (11/13) in his collegiate debut, becoming the first true freshman to score in double figures in his Temple debut since Mark Tyndale tallied 19 points in an 80-78 home loss to Auburn on Nov. 19, 2004...Hit 5-of-7 from the field including 2-of-4 from long range against the Tar Heels...Named to Temple's Athletic Director's Honor Roll for having a GPA of 3.0 or above.

High School: 2015 Gatorade Pennsylvania State Player of the Year...Rated 81st in the Class of 2015 by ESPN...First Team All-State as a senior, Second Team All-State as a junior...Led Haverford to a 17-11 record and the semifinals of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools tournament as a senior...Averaged 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game...Three-time First Team All-Inter-Academic League selection...co-MVP of Inter-Ac as a sophomore when he averaged 16.1 points per game...Averaged 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game as a junior.

Personal: Full name is Levan Shawn Alston, Jr...Father, Levan Alston, starred at Temple in the mid-90s...Majoring in marketing at Temple.