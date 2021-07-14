Sharife Cooper: 2021 Draft Prospect

Posted: Jul 14, 2021

Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
Position: PG
College: Auburn
Age: 20

2020-2021 Season Stats
PPG: 20.2
RPG: 4.3
APG: 8.1
BLK: 0.3
STL: 1.0

Player Bio
Courtesy of Auburn Athletics

2020-21 (Freshman): Named to the SEC All-Freshman Team … selected to the NABC All-District 20 Second Team … averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game … played in and started 12 games … shot 39.1 percent from the floor and 82.5 percent from the charity stripe … became one of only three players since 2010 to average 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds per game (Ja Morant, Murray State, 2018-19 and Kay Felder, Oakland, 2015-16) … scored or assisted on 471 of Auburn’s 996 points (47.2 percent) when in the lineup … despite only playing in 12 games, his 97 total assists finished eighth overall in the SEC and first among freshmen … assist total was good for 15th nationally among all freshmen … was one of only three freshmen nationally to score 25 or more points at least five times during the season … joined the likes of Eric Gordon (Indiana), Tajuan Porter (Oregon), Kris Humphries (Minnesota) and Carmelo Anthony (Syracuse) as only major conference players with three 25-point games in their first four career games … only Michael Beasley (Kansas State) had more (four) … made Auburn debut against Alabama (Jan. 9) and finished with 26 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes … with 26 points, tied Eddie Johnson for the most points scored by a freshman in his first game in program history … posted career-high 28 points in second career game at Georgia (Jan. 13) … dished out 12 or more assists three times, including a career-high 14 assists against Ole Miss (Feb. 6) … 14 assists were the most by an SEC player in a game during the season and second most in a game by a freshman … first Auburn player with a points-assists double-double since Jared Harper vs. Murray State (Dec. 22, 2018) … only player in the country with multiple games of 15 points, 12 assists and five rebounds during 2020-21 campaign … broke Auburn record for free throws in a game with 18 (18 of 21) against Missouri (Jan. 26) … named SEC Freshman of the Week on Jan. 11 … declared for the NBA Draft with the intention to sign with an agent on April 2 ... became the second one-and-done in program history (Isaac Okoro).

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL: Consensus 5-star and top-20 prospect … highest rated signee in program history, according to 247Sports … ranked as the 19th player in the country by 247Sports and ESPN and 20th by Rivals … tabbed as the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia by 247Sports and ESPN … labeled as the No. 3 point guard nationally by 247Sports and the No. 5 floor general in the country by Rivals and ESPN … became the third McDonald’s All-American signee in program history, joining Frank Ford (1983) and Korvotney Barber (2005) … tabbed a Sports Illustrated First Team All-American following his senior season … also was a Third Team Naismith All-American … played at McEachern High School … averaged 30.6 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game as a senior … became McEachern High School’s all-time leader scorer, eclipsing 2,000 career points on senior night … guided team to second straight state Final Four … voted First Team All-Metro … as a junior, averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game … named the 2018-19 USA Today National Player of the Year after leading McEachern to a 32-0 record and a state title his junior year … was also named MaxPreps Basketball Player of the Year and Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year … took part in the 2019 USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team July minicamp … on the AAU circuit, played for Athletes of Tomorrow … named the Offensive Player of the Year in the Nike EYBL … averaged 25.3 points, 8.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game in Nike EYBL.

Tags
Pacers, Sharife Cooper, 2021 NBA Draft, 2021 Draft Workouts, 2021 Draft Prospects

Related Content

Pacers

2021 Draft Workouts

2021 Draft Prospects

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter