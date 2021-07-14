Sharife Cooper: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

Position: PG

College: Auburn

Age: 20

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 20.2

RPG: 4.3

APG: 8.1

BLK: 0.3

STL: 1.0

Player Bio

Courtesy of Auburn Athletics

2020-21 (Freshman): Named to the SEC All-Freshman Team … selected to the NABC All-District 20 Second Team … averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes per game … played in and started 12 games … shot 39.1 percent from the floor and 82.5 percent from the charity stripe … became one of only three players since 2010 to average 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds per game (Ja Morant, Murray State, 2018-19 and Kay Felder, Oakland, 2015-16) … scored or assisted on 471 of Auburn’s 996 points (47.2 percent) when in the lineup … despite only playing in 12 games, his 97 total assists finished eighth overall in the SEC and first among freshmen … assist total was good for 15th nationally among all freshmen … was one of only three freshmen nationally to score 25 or more points at least five times during the season … joined the likes of Eric Gordon (Indiana), Tajuan Porter (Oregon), Kris Humphries (Minnesota) and Carmelo Anthony (Syracuse) as only major conference players with three 25-point games in their first four career games … only Michael Beasley (Kansas State) had more (four) … made Auburn debut against Alabama (Jan. 9) and finished with 26 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes … with 26 points, tied Eddie Johnson for the most points scored by a freshman in his first game in program history … posted career-high 28 points in second career game at Georgia (Jan. 13) … dished out 12 or more assists three times, including a career-high 14 assists against Ole Miss (Feb. 6) … 14 assists were the most by an SEC player in a game during the season and second most in a game by a freshman … first Auburn player with a points-assists double-double since Jared Harper vs. Murray State (Dec. 22, 2018) … only player in the country with multiple games of 15 points, 12 assists and five rebounds during 2020-21 campaign … broke Auburn record for free throws in a game with 18 (18 of 21) against Missouri (Jan. 26) … named SEC Freshman of the Week on Jan. 11 … declared for the NBA Draft with the intention to sign with an agent on April 2 ... became the second one-and-done in program history (Isaac Okoro).

HIGH SCHOOL AND PERSONAL: Consensus 5-star and top-20 prospect … highest rated signee in program history, according to 247Sports … ranked as the 19th player in the country by 247Sports and ESPN and 20th by Rivals … tabbed as the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia by 247Sports and ESPN … labeled as the No. 3 point guard nationally by 247Sports and the No. 5 floor general in the country by Rivals and ESPN … became the third McDonald’s All-American signee in program history, joining Frank Ford (1983) and Korvotney Barber (2005) … tabbed a Sports Illustrated First Team All-American following his senior season … also was a Third Team Naismith All-American … played at McEachern High School … averaged 30.6 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game as a senior … became McEachern High School’s all-time leader scorer, eclipsing 2,000 career points on senior night … guided team to second straight state Final Four … voted First Team All-Metro … as a junior, averaged 28.6 points, 8.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game … named the 2018-19 USA Today National Player of the Year after leading McEachern to a 32-0 record and a state title his junior year … was also named MaxPreps Basketball Player of the Year and Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year … took part in the 2019 USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team July minicamp … on the AAU circuit, played for Athletes of Tomorrow … named the Offensive Player of the Year in the Nike EYBL … averaged 25.3 points, 8.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game in Nike EYBL.