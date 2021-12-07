Game Rewind: Pacers 116, Wizards 110

Game Recap

After dropping four straight games, the Pacers found a winning formula on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana (10-16) set the tone with their defense in the first quarter, opened up a double-digit lead, and maintained it for the majority of the night in a 116-110 win over the Washington Wizards (14-11).

The other key to Monday's victory? The Pacers playing through Domantas Sabonis, who was a dominant force all night offensively. The two-time All-Star tallied 30 points, going 11-for-15 from the field and 8-for-8 from the free throw line, to go along with 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals to key an Indiana victory.

Sabonis had plenty of help from his supporting cast, as six Pacers scored in double figures. Caris LeVert tallied 19 points and three blocks, while Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 17 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.

The Pacers had fallen into an early hole in recent losses, but Sabonis scored four quick points and then Myles Turner added five straight as Indiana jumped out to an 11-5 lead on Monday. The Wizards responded with a 10-3 surge to take a brief lead, but the Blue & Gold quickly reeled off eight points in a little over a minute, with Jeremy Lamb knocking down two jumpers and then Brogdon capping the spurt with a steal and slam.

A pair of 3-pointers from Oshae Brissett in the final minute of the first quarter helped the hosts extend the lead, and Indiana took a 28-18 lead into the second quarter.

The Pacers continued to stretch the lead in the ensuing frame. Indiana's reserves pushed the margin as high as 14 points before the starters returned. Rookie Chris Duarte had a pair of steals that led to breakaway baskets on the other end, the latter of which he finished with an emphatic dunk to make it 47-31 with 5:30 remaining in the first half.

The Wizards shaved a few points off that deficit before halftime, but the Pacers were able to maintain a double-digit advantage entering the intermission with a 58-47 lead.

Sabonis powered the Pacers' offense coming out of halftime, scoring 10 points in the first six minutes of the third quarter, including a pair of three-point plays.

A subsequent 7-2 Indiana run featuring a pair of Brogdon jumpers and a Brissett trey pushed the lead to 84-67 with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter. The Wizards closed the frame with an 11-4 run, however, to make it a 10-point game entering the fourth.

Washington got back within single digits after Bradley Beal's layup on the opening possession of the final frame, but Sabonis answered with a three-point play on the other end. Beal responded with a three-point play of his own, but Kelan Martin's 3-pointer pushed the lead back to 12 and the Wizards never got back within single digits until the final minute.

LeVert played the role of closer down the stretch, scoring nine of 11 Indiana points in one stretch, including a nasty sequence where he spun past Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, crossed up Montrezl Harrell, then drove baseline for a reverse layup as the Pacers' bench erupted in celebration.

Duarte had 13 points, five rebounds, and four steals for Indiana in the win. Brissett added 12 points and eight rebounds while going 3-for-3 from 3-point range, while Lamb tallied 10 points off the bench.

Beal had a game-high 34 points for the visitors, going 12-for-19 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Daniel Gafford added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Kyle Kuzma also scored 14.

The Pacers have three games remaining in a season-long six-game homestand. They host New York on Wednesday, Dallas on Friday, and Golden State next Monday.

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis' 30 points were his most since he scored 33 in the season opener at Charlotte on Oct. 20.

Duarte's four steals were a career high for rookie and matched the most steals by a Pacer this season. Sabonis also had four takeaways on Oct. 23 against Miami.

Turner added four blocks to his league-leading total on Monday.

Brissett reached double figures for the second time this season.

With Sabonis leading the way, the Pacers went 21-for-22 from the free throw line, their best free-throw percentage (.955) in a game this season.

In his first game back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as a member of the Wizards, former Pacers guard Aaron Holiday started for Washington and tallied 11 points, five assists, and three steals in 22 minutes.

Stat of the Night

The Pacers held the Wizards to just 18 points in the first quarter on 7-of-21 shooting, the fewest points they've allowed in the first quarter at home this season.

Noteworthy

The Pacers snapped a five-game losing streak to the Wizards. Washington had won four straight regular season contests over the past two seasons as well as eliminating Indiana in the Play-In Tournament last postseason.

Wizards forward Davis Bertans played just three minutes before exiting the game with gastroenteritis.

With the win, Carlisle now has 191 in his Pacers career and passed Larry Brown for second place in NBA franchise history.

Up Next

The Pacers continue their six-game homestand when they host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:00 PM ET.










