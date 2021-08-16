Game Rewind: Pacers 74, Wizards 65 (Summer League)

The Pacers finished their Summer League season with another solid win on Monday — their third consecutive over the past week. This time, the victims were the Washington Wizards, as Indiana toppled the squad, 74-65, in Las Vegas.

"(There were) contributions down the roster today," Pacers Summer League head coach Mike Weinar said. "Really a team victory. We were together. We were active. And certainly, we had a presence today. It's one of the keywords we've been talking about so far."

With the Pacers' first-round pick, Chris Duarte, sitting out the finale for rest, it gave a chance for other players to grab a piece of the spotlight. And three players obliged.

Cassius Stanley finished with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and collected seven rebounds, while Keifer Sykes added 12 points and three steals. Isaiah Jackson finished in double figures as well with 11 and tallied seven blocks — tying the single-game Summer League record. In all, the Pacers' defense collected 11 blocks and held Washington to just 34.2 percent shooting from the floor.

"I just come out here with the same mentality every game," Jackson said. "Just coming out here and trying to dominate. The defensive end, that's my game."

Over the first five minutes of the starting frame, Indiana managed to grab a 12-8 lead behind consistent offensive play. Stanley notched five quick points to lead the way early.

Later, it was Sykes who helped extend the lead to double digits for Indiana. Consecutive buckets for the rookie, including a crafty step-back, 20-foot jumper, grabbed an 18-8 lead with 2:36 to go. The makes capped a 17-2 run for the Blue & Gold.

The most prominent component that showed up in the first was Indiana's defensive presence – something Weinar has preached throughout the week. As a team, the Blue & Gold forced six first-quarter turnovers and blocks, resulting in a 20-11 lead after one.

A quiet first half of the second period saw the Pacers easily maintain the lead. The primary scoring came from Terry Taylor, the 6-foot-5 rookie guard from Austin Peay. Taylor collected a gutsy and-one finish in the paint, then later added a baseline triple to earn a 28-14 Indiana lead at the 6:08 mark. Despite his limited minutes, Taylor said he learned a lot from his time with the Pacers Summer League team.

"It was a good experience," Taylor said postgame. "I got to see where I stand against all the top-level athletes and competition. I think it was a good learning experience for me."

Both teams had trouble connecting on shots just before halftime. The Blue & Gold notched just five points over the next 3:58 before Devin Robinson added a single free throw to give Indiana a 34-20 lead. With time winding down, the Wizards managed to chew into Indiana's lead. 19-year-old forward Isaiah Todd knocked in a pair of treys to cut Indiana's lead to 34-26 before the break.

A small 9-4 Indiana run over the first 2:40 of the third helped the Blue & Gold grab a 43-30 lead. The run included four points from Jackson, including a running slam after swatting a 3-point attempt. Throughout the Summer League, Jackson has proven he can be a game-changer at both ends of the floor.

However, Indiana then went cold. A Jordan Bone jumper at the 5:10 mark provided the lone Pacers points over the next 4:48 of the third, allowing the Wizards to close the deficit to as few as six (45-39). Sykes finally ended the drought after knocking in his second trey with 2:32 remaining.

The Pacers' offense finally found some spark thanks to fourth-year player Tyrone Wallace. The California product tallied five points in the final 40 seconds of the frame to push Indiana ahead by double digits (55-41) heading into the final quarter.

Indiana started the fourth with nine unanswered to stretch their lead to 62-41 quickly. Jackson and Stanley provided the majority of the highlights. After finishing a cutting slam, Jackson then collected his seventh block of the game. Sykes collected the remnants and dished the ball to a wide-open Stanley for a three. Washington rookie Caleb Homesley then ended the streak with a layup with 7:09 to play.

But Homesley's bucket did little to stop the surge. With 5:56 to play, Stanley capped a 6-0 Pacers run with a high-flying, one-handed dunk reminiscent of his playing days at Duke. The highlight-reel slam pushed Indiana ahead 70-45, essentially putting the game away for good. Although the Wizards made the game close, it was too little, too late for a comeback.

Despite stumbling out of the gate to start the Summer League season, the Blue & Gold picked up their play to end on a high note — especially on the defensive end. Duarte played solidly in all four appearances, while Jackson proved to be a potential two-way threat. Stanley, Sykes, and Taylor also bolstered their resumes with steady play. It will be interesting to see where the players end up as the NBA regular season draws near.

"When my time comes, I'll be ready to showcase anything my team needs me to," Taylor said.