Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Wizards 100

T.J. Warren picked up where he left off on Monday afternoon. Fresh off a career-high 53 points in Saturday's win over Philadelphia, Warren stuffed the stat line to lead the Pacers (41-26) to a 111-100 win over Washington (24-43) in their second seeding game in Orlando.

Warren scored 23 of his game-high 34 points in the second half while also dishing out four assists and pulling down 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. And though Saturday was an offensive showcase, Monday's game was a two-way performance for the fifth-year forward, who also tallied three steals and a career-best four blocks against the Wizards.

It was another brilliant chapter in Warren's torrid start to the resumption of the regular season after a nearly five-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the win, Warren credited his strong play to the work he put in during the hiatus.

"I just took it upon myself to really lock in and really try to take it to another level (with my) game," he said.

Three other starters finished in double figures as Indiana handled its business against the team with the worst record among the 22 squads invited to the NBA bubble.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well in the first quarter on Monday, which ended with the Wizards ahead, 21-20.

Shabazz Napier took over for Washington in the second quarter, scoring seven points during a 12-4 run that extended the Wizards' lead to seven points.

Malcolm Brogdon and Aaron Holiday checked back in at the eight-minute mark and Myles Turner and T.J. Warren returned a minute later. That group gave the Blue & Gold a nice boost, combining for all of Indiana's points during a 22-4 run to retake the lead.

On the other end, the Pacers' defense locked down, holding the Wizards scoreless for a 3:36 stretch during that stretch as Indiana reasserted control.

The Wizards scored five straight points near halftime to get back within six, but Turner hit a late 3-pointer to extend the Pacers' cushion.

Much like he did for large stretches of Saturday's career night, Warren took over in the third quarter. Warren scored 16 points in the frame, including 12 (and eight straight) during a 22-2 Pacers run that pushed Indiana's lead to double digits.

The Wizards had trimmed their deficit to 68-66 following Thomas Bryant's 3-pointer with 5:25 left in the frame. But Myles Turner answered with dunk on the other end before Turner's outburst.

The 6-8 forward drove into the lane and converted a bucket plus the foul with 4:50 to play, added a floater at 3:19, and then capped it off with another three-point play at 2:40. He added two more baskets before the end of the frame, which finished with an acrobatic basket by Edmond Sumner at the buzzer that gave Indiana a commanding 90-68 lead entering the fourth quarter.

"We started to get more attacking going and getting to the paint and getting to the basket," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said of the pivotal stretch.

The Pacers appeared on their way to a comfortable win, but Washington responded with 10 unanswered points to start the final frame. McMillan went back to his starters and they managed to right the ship, as Warren scored five more points to push the lead back to 13.

Jerome Robinson scored 15 points for the Wizards in the fourth quarter and led one last charge, helping them get within seven with 1:16 to play, but they never seriously threatened in the final minutes.

Brogdon, who started on Monday after sitting out Saturday's game with a neck strain, finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

"It felt really good to be back out there with my guys, win a game," Brogdon said. "And being in the bubble, just to take advantage of this opportunity, I feel like we're doing that as a whole."

Turner added 17 points, nine boards, and two blocks, while Holiday chipped in 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

Bryant led Washington with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 11 rebounds. Robinson added 17 points and Napier had 16 and four assists in the loss.

The Pacers were without Victor Oladipo on Monday, as he will not play both games in a back-to-back set this season to manage the workload on his surgically repaired right knee. Oladipo is expected to be back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Orlando.

Indiana is scheduled to take on the Magic on Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET.

Inside the Numbers

After going 9-for-12 from 3-point range on Saturday, Warren cooled off from beyond the arc against the Wizards, hitting 1-of-6 3-point attempts, but he did go 13-for-20 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

Warren's 11 rebounds were three more than his previous season high of eight. His four blocks were one more than his previous career best, a feat he had achieved in eight prior contests.

Brogdon scored 20 points for the 18th time this season. The Pacers are 11-7 when Brogdon scores 20 or more.

Indiana outscored the Wizards 62-44 on Monday in points in the paint.

For the second straight contest, the Pacers had just 10 turnovers. They outscored Washington 22-12 in points off turnovers.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I see him continuing to grow and showing some maturity where he's coming in and he's playing different positions. Some guys can get frustrated with that...I believe in him. I believe that he can come in and do whatever we need him to do." -McMillan on Holiday's play

"Malcolm played very well coming back from his neck injury. Him coming in, making big plays down the stretch and making shots, Malcolm's been doing that his whole career...We missed him out there and (we're) glad to have him back." -Warren on Brogdon's return

"Aaron's playing terrific. I love how he's playing, I love his aggression. He needs to keep shooting the ball, he needs to keep getting people open, he needs to keep defending the way he defends every single night. He's becoming a very good player in this league." -Brogdon on Holiday

Stat of the Night

Warren had zero turnovers on Monday, making him the first player in the last 35 years to have at least 34 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, four blocks, and three steals without a turnover, according to StatMuse.

Noteworthy

With Monday's win, the Pacers swept the season series with Washington. They also defeated the Wizards on Nov. 6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in their only other win this season.

Backup center Goga Bitadze missed his second straight game with a sore left knee.

The Pacers have now won at least 41 games in nine straight seasons.

Up Next

Indiana takes on Aaron Gordon and the Orlando Magic on the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:00 PM ET.










