Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Wizards 112

The Pacers grabbed their 40th win of the year Saturday night, after knocking off the Wizards 119-112 in Washington, D.C.

Indiana was in control for most of the game, but in the fourth, Washington made things interesting. With 8:48 to go in the game, Indiana was in great shape, leading 97-84. The Wizards then put together a 13-2 run to cut the Pacers' lead to two, 99-97, with 5:23 to play.

With 3:58 left, the Pacers' lead was just four, 104-100. Indiana needed a string of clutch plays and got them, putting together a 9-2 run to lead 113-102 with 1:32 remaining.

But the Wizards had one last push left. After a pair of missed free throws and a couple turnovers by Indiana, Washington cut the lead all the way down to three with 28.9 seconds remaining. The Pacers turned it over again, but a game-tying 3-pointer attempt from Thomas Bryant was off, and the Pacers were able to close the game out at the free-throw line.

“One thing we have been all year long is resilient," Pacers forward Thad Young said. "We continue to fight, continue to fight through adversity. We believe in our brotherhood."

The teams played to a draw through the first half of the opening quarter, as the score was 13-13 at the 6:20 mark. Indiana then ripped off a 14-2 run to lead 27-15, would end the quarter leading 29-21.

The Pacers continued to click in the second quarter. Leading by eight, Cory Joseph and Doug McDermott drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 14, 52-38, with 5:01 left in the first half.

The Wizards weren't able to make any headway during the rest of the quarter, and the Pacers took a double-digit lead into the locker room.

In the third, the Pacers were able to keep a double-figure lead for most of the period. Kyle O'Quinn made the play of the quarter when we jumped into the crowd to save the ball to Wesley Matthews, who knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Pacers an 82-66 lead with 4:06 remaining.

"We talked about winning the scrap, the hustle game," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "Those are plays that we've been talking about. We needed them."

But the Wizards didn't let the hustle play deter them. They ripped off a quick 7-0 run to cut the deficit to nine, and when the third was over, that was the Pacers' advantage as the scoreboard read 89-80 heading into the fourth. In the final quarter, Indiana was able to hold off Washington for win No. 40 on the season.

"This was a mental challenge tonight to play this team tonight," McMillan said. "They're still playing for something. To come on the road after a back to back to get this win, it's good for our guys to start this road trip."

Thad Young finished with a team high 22 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18.

Bradley Beal scored 35 points and Thomas Bryant had 23 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Inside The Numbers

Domantas Sabonis had the team's best +/- rating with a rating of +11.

The Pacers outrebounded the Wizards 41-32.

Stat of the Night

The Pacers reached 40 wins in 60 games. Last season, it took Indiana 68 games to reach the 40-win mark.

You Can Quote Me On That

“Just winning the game by all means necessary, and even though I felt like setting my teammates up the first three quarters, I felt like at some point I had to put my head down to be an option in the offense." - Pacers guard Darren Collison

“They're a good team. They're the third seed for a reason. They have a lot of good players. They play hard. We didn't help the cause with our turnovers tonight." - Wizards head coach Scott Brooks

"One of the biggest things is they kind of turned up their pressure and we didn’t respond well in some of those spurts. But down the stretch we knocked a few free throws, a couple guys made a couple key shots and we were able to get ourselves a comfortable lead, where we could finish the game.” - Pacers forward Thad Young

Noteworthy

The Pacers won three of four games against Washington this season. It's the first time Indiana has won three games over the Wizards in a season since the 2012-13 campaign.

Indiana is now 8-3 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

With 13 points and 12 rebounds, Domantas Sabonis secured his 24th double-double of the season.

Up Next

Tickets

Special Offer - Pacers Win

