Instant Rewind: Pacers 89, Wizards 107

For the first time in over a year, the Indiana Pacers have a three-game losing streak.

Indiana (32-18) dropped its third straight game on Wednesday night, falling to the Wizards (22-29) in Washington on the first stop a of a four-game road trip, 107-89.

The Pacers had not lost three straight games since they dropped five straight from Dec. 26, 2017 - Jan. 3, 2018 and were the only team in the NBA to not lose three consecutive contests in 2018. But they suffered a major blow a week ago when All-Star guard Victor Oladipo ruptured his quad tendon in his right knee and have dropped all three subsequent games without their leading scorer.

The Blue & Gold got off to a hot start offensively, starting 8-for-9 from the field to jump out to an early lead. But they missed six of their next seven shots and committed three turnovers as the Wizards answered with a 17-3 run of their own to move back in front.

Two nights after giving up a season-high 40 points in the first quarter in a loss to the Warriors, Indiana allowed Washington to amass 35 points in the opening frame on Wednesday and trailed by 10 after one.

The Wizards strung together another 14-2 spurt to take a 53-34 lead midway through the second quarter. Thaddeus Young scored five points as Indiana responded with an 8-0 run, but the Pacers weren't able to get back within single digits before halftime and trailed 59-45 at the break.

The hosts wasted no time breaking the game open in the second half. Washington scored on its first three possessions of the third quarter thanks to a Trevor Ariza 3-pointer and dunk followed by another three from Bradley Beal.

The Wizards extended their lead to as many as 25 points before the Pacers mounted a charge. Bojan Bogdanovic and Aaron Holiday each tallied five points as Indiana put together a 19-4 run to cut the deficit to 79-69.

A corner three from two-way guard Jordan McRae in the closing seconds of the third quarter stopped the bleeding for Washington and gave them a 13-point advantage heading into the fourth.

The Wizards put the game away early in the final frame, scoring eight unanswered points to open the period.

Young led the Pacers with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the loss and also tallied seven rebounds and five assists, though he also had five turnovers.

Bogdanovic added 12 points, as did Doug McDermott, who went 3-for-7 from 3-point range. Holiday scored 10 points and was joined in double figures by Domantas Sabonis, who scored all 10 of his points after halftime to go along with eight rebounds and three assists.

Beal led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, six rebounds, and six assists. Jeff Green also had a big night for the Wizards, tallying 23 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals off the bench.

The Pacers won't have much rest before they take the court again. They play again on Thursday night at 7:00 PM in Orlando.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers committed 17 turnovers on Wednesday, resulting 29 points for Washington on the other end. Indiana, meanwhile, scored just 18 points off of 14 Wizards giveaways.

Two-way guard Edmond Sumner started his second consecutive game at shooting guard with both Oladipo and Tyreke Evans (lower back soreness) sidelined. Sumner picked up four fouls in the first half, but finished with a career-high seven points on 2-of-7 shooting, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 21:45.

McDermott scored in double figures for the first time since Jan. 11 in New York, which was also the last time he made more than one 3-pointer in a game. He has scored less than 10 points in 12 of his last 14 games.

Starting center Myles Turner had nine points on 4-of-9 shooting, six rebounds, and three assists in the loss, but failed to record a block for just the second time all year. The only other game that Turner, who leads the NBA in blocks, did not get a rejection was on Jan. 4 in Chicago.

Washington shot 52.6 percent from the field in the win and went 12-for-28 (42.9 percent from 3-point range). The Pacers are 3-7 on the year when their opponent makes more than half of its shots.

Stat of the Night

The Pacers trailed by double digits at halftime in just three of their first 47 games this season, but have now trailed by more than 10 points after two quarters in each of their last three contests.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have now dropped two straight and four of their last five games in Washington.

Indiana is 6-3 on the year when playing on the first night of a back-to-back, including a 4-2 record on the road.

The Wizards lost in Cleveland on Wednesday before winning on Thursday, continuing a curious trend. This season they are just 1-8 on the first night of a back-to-back, but 7-2 on the second night.

Up Next

The Pacers will attempt to snap their skid against Aaron Gordon and the Magic in Orlando on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

