Game Rewind: Pacers 105, Wizards 89

Game Recap

The Pacers headed into the holidays on a happy note, pulling away from the energy-deprived Washington Wizards in the second half for a 105-89 win on Sunday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Indiana (22-12) outscored the Wizards 24-8 over the final 6:22 of the third quarter to open up a 20-point lead and cruised from there to its second straight win.

Seven Pacers players scored in double figures in the victory. Myles Turner led the way, recording his fourth consecutive double-double by tallying 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

"Towards the end of the third quarter, we locked down," Turner said after the win. "We got (several) stops in a row. That's always when we play our best basketball, when our defense sets the tone."

All-Star guard Victor Oladipo was also excellent in a supporting role, stuffing the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and three steals.

Oladipo had six assists before he even attempted his first field goal with 5:37 remaining in the second quarter.

"Just making the right play, the play that's there," Oladipo said about his mentality. "They seemed like they were trying to double me every time they could, so (I would) just find the open guy."

The Wizards (13-21) did not arrive in Indianapolis until early Sunday morning after their game against the Suns on Saturday night in Washington went to triple overtime, but they didn't show signs of fatigue early. The visitors took a 12-7 lead in the opening minutes.

The Pacers responded with a 9-2 run a few minutes later to move back in front and took a narrow 27-25 advantage into the second quarter.

Indiana opened the second with an 8-3 run — capped by back-to-back slams from Thaddeus Young — to extend the lead. Five straight points from Bojan Bogdanovic a little thereafter put the Blue & Gold up 12.

Washington reeled off nine unanswered points to make it a 46-43 game with two minutes remaining in the half, but the Pacers outscored the Wizards 7-3 from there to take a seven-point lead into the break.

Washington trailed just 60-56 after Thomas Bryant's basket with 6:35 left in the third quarter, but Indiana reeled off 14 unanswered points from there — seven of them by Turner — to open up its largest lead of the night.

Washington went just under five minutes of game time without a field goal and headed into the fourth quarter trailing, 84-64.

The outcome was never in doubt the rest of the way.

"You make the right play, everybody gets involved, everybody's playing well, that's how you get wins like this tonight," Oladipo said. "Obviously they played a really long and big game last night so we knew they would be a little fatigued.

"We just tried to come out and play our game and play hard. Luckily, we came out with the win."

Domantas Sabonis chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, while Bogdanovic scored 13 of his 14 points before halftime. Darren Collison and Aaron Holiday both had 12 points, while Young finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Markieff Morris led Washington with 16 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Bryant added 11 points and six boards. The Pacers held the Wizards' All-Star backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal to seven points apiece on 3-of-18 shooting.



Photo Credit: Walt Thomas

Inside the Numbers

Turner's 17 rebounds were one more than his previous career best of 16, a feat he accomplished three times prior to Sunday. He also set a new career high with seven offensive rebounds.

Indiana dominated the glass as a team, outrebounding Washington 57-37 overall and 16-6 on the offensive boards. It was the Pacers' best rebounding margin since they outebounded Memphis by 29 on opening night.

Sabonis recorded his team-leading 15th double-double of the season and his league-leading 14th when coming off the bench.

Holiday scored in double figures for the sixth time this season, but the first five all came in consecutive games last month from Nov. 17-26.

Wall, who missed Saturday's game in Washington due to illness, struggled mightily offensively, going 1-for-7 from the field and committing seven of the Wizards' 22 turnovers.

You Can Quote Me On That

"You start to see how we're establishing our identity. I think that continues to be a work in progress. We want to continue to improve and grow each time out, so that once we get towards the end of the season and get into the playoffs, you're peaking. I don't think we have peaked yet, I think we can certainly get better because teams are going to get better." -Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"Just taking advantage of my opportunities when I have them there. We had a little more to shoulder tonight but we found a way to push through." -Turner on his double-double

"Just tried to give them different looks. I know Bradley played like 55 minutes last night, so I was trying to just do a good job of making it tough on him." -Oladipo on the defense on Wall and Beal

"We turned the ball over way too many times. We couldn't rebound the basketball. In the first half, we were only down seven. I think in the third quarter we turned it over five or six times. We couldn’t make shots. That's why we couldn't score in the third quarter." -Wizards head coach Scott Brooks

"It plays a factor. We're tired, but hey, that's the schedule. You've got to wake up and be ready to go and play. It was an early game today, which was a little bit messed up, but it's no excuse. You've gotta keep playing and do whatever it takes to win and we didn't do that." -Beal

Stat of the Night

The Pacers' defense held Washington to just 89 points on 36.8 percent shooting, both season lows for the Wizards.

Noteworthy

Pacers guard Tyreke Evans did not play for the second straight game with a bruised right knee.

Indiana is now 6-1 on the season when seven or more players score in double figures.

Coupled with their win over the Wizards on Dec. 10, the Pacers have now won both games against Washington at The Fieldhouse this season. They play twice more in D.C. on Jan. 30 and Feb. 23.

Oladipo surprised Renita Hills, a domestic violence survivor, with the Kia car he won when he was named the NBA's Most Improved Player last season. Watch Video »

Up Next

The Pacers travel to Atlanta to face Trae Young and the Hawks on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 PM ET.

Tickets

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Dec. 28 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

Special Offer - Pacers Win

Jack's Donuts: Visit your local Jack's Donuts the day after a Pacers victory and mention the Pacers win to receive a free twelve ounce coffee with any purchase. Visit JacksDonuts.com to find the Jack's Donuts nearest you.