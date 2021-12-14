Game Rewind: Pacers 100, Warriors 102

Game Recap

The Pacers delayed history, but came up one play short of pulling off their best win of the season on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana (12-17) denied Stephen Curry's latest bid to break the NBA 3-point record, playing stout defense most of the night, but a late five-point flurry from Curry tied the game at 100 and Kevon Looney's putback of a Curry miss lifted Golden State (22-5) to a 102-100 win, snapping Indiana's three-game win streak.

The Pacers led for most of the fourth quarter, but Andrew Wiggins' runner with 3:02 to play made it 96-93, but he then fouled Malcolm Brogdon on the other end and the Pacers' point guard hit both free throws. Domantas Sabonis' layup gave Indiana a 100-95 lead with 1:33 to play, but Curry wasn't done yet.

The former Davidson All-American hit his fifth three with 1:24 remaining and then, after a Myles Turner miss, drove to the basket and tied the game at 100 with 48.5 seconds to play.

After a timeout, Brogdon missed a jumper and the Warriors corralled the rebound. They ran a play for Curry, who missed what would have been the record-tying three from the right wing, but Looney secured the offensive rebound and put it up and in to give Golden State the lead with 13.4 seconds left.

The Pacers put the ball in Caris LeVert's hands, but he slipped and lost the ball out of bounds as he drove the lane, killing any hope of Indiana forcing overtime.

"They switched it up top," LeVert said. "I think we were looking for a three. They did a great job of switching it, so I just tried to get downhill and make a play. Kind of slipped in the lane a little bit, tried to tip it back, and it just went out of bounds.

"It's obviously frustrating. We had a lead, felt like we played great basketball."

Curry finished with 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists, going 5-for-15 from 3-point range. He now has 2,972 career 3-pointers, one shy of Ray Allen's NBA record.

The loss spoiled another stellar performance from Sabonis. The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week had 30 points on 12-of-17 shooting and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Brogdon added 23 points, six boards, and eight assists, while LeVert tallied 19 points and five boards in the loss.

"I think there's a lot of hope in a night like tonight," Pacers coach Lloyd Pierce said after the loss. "We wanted to be physical. We wanted to make everything tough. They scored 102 points. That's not who they are...In a lot of ways, we did what we wanted, we executed what we wanted."

Neither team was able to create much separation early on Monday, as the first eight minutes of the contest featured six ties and four lead changes. All eyes were on Curry, but he missed his only two looks from beyond the arc in his first stint on the floor.

The Pacers were the first team to put together a significant run, reeling off seven unanswered points on four free throws and an Oshae Brissett 3-pointer to open up a 23-17 lead. Otto Porter Jr. broke the run with a jumper with 2:47 remaining in the first quarter, but Brissett hit another trey on the other end from in front of Indiana's bench to push the Pacers' lead to seven.

Indiana took a 29-25 lead into the second quarter, then opened the frame with a 7-2 spurt, forcing a timeout from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr with 9:15 remaining in the first half. Golden State came charging back shortly thereafter, as Curry hit his first three of the night and also scored on a drive, the latter of which tied the game at 36 with 6:36 remaining in the half. Jordan Poole added a triple of his own a little over a minute later to cap a 12-0 Warriors run.

The Pacers retook the lead on a pair of Turner free throws at the 2:46 mark, then added to it on Sabonis' one-handed slam on the break on the next possession. The big man added two more free throws before Curry came off a curl and hit his second trey with 1:13 remaining in the half. Brogdon answered, however, scoring the final five points of the half to give the hosts an eight-point lead at halftime.

Golden State opened the third quarter with a 10-4 run to climb back within two, forcing a quick timeout from Pierce. The Pacers fended the visitors off temporarily thanks to a LeVert 3-pointer and a three-point play from Sabonis.

Curry hit his first 3-point attempt of the second half with 7:06 remaining in the third and Wiggins' jumper on the next possession tied the game at 67. But once again LeVert answered, this time banking in a three to put the Blue & Gold back in front.

LeVert later swished a step-back three to cap an 8-0 Pacers run, but the Warriors answered with eight unanswered of their own, capped by back-to-back treys from Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II. Turner's layup with 2:02 remaining gave Indiana a two-point lead, but Curry pulled up from just beyond halfcourt and swished his fourth three of the night on the other end to give Golden State the lead.

The Pacers had yet another answer, closing the frame with a 7-2 run to take an 84-80 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Indiana led by as many as seven points early in the final frame. The Warriors trimmed their deficit to 93-91 following Looney's layup with 4:53 remaining, but Brogdon's three-point play off an offensive rebound on the other end pushed the cushion back to five.

Draymond Green had 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for Golden State. Wiggins added 15, while Looney tallied 14 and eight rebounds.

Curry's record pursuit show will head to the next city as the Warriors play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Pacers now hit the road for a quick one-game trip to Milwaukee on Wednesday, before returning to host Detroit on Thursday.

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis recorded his seventh straight double-double and his 22nd this season, tied with New Orleans' Jonas Valanciunas for the most in the NBA.

The Pacers forced Golden State into 18 turnovers (seven by Curry), which they converted into 19 points on the other end. The Warriors scored just six points off 10 Indiana giveaways.

Turner had six points, 10 rebounds, and added four blocks to his league-leading total.

The Warriors outscored Indiana by 17 points when Curry was on the floor, the highest plus-minus of any player in Monday's game.

The Pacers shot 17 more free throws than Golden State, but missed eight of their 31 attempts, shooting 74.2 percent from the charity stripe.

You Can Quote Me On That

"It always comes down to possessions. Our possession ended with just an unfortunate situation with Caris falling down. And their possession prior to that with Looney getting the offensive rebound (was) just kind of a random situation there." -Pierce

"We had two good looks at the end. Even that last three where Steph missed we just couldn't get the rebound. And that cost us the game." -Sabonis

"He's the focal point, he's there engine. And when you slow him down, you definitely expect to win the game. We definitely slowed him down. We did a great collective job on him. But they've got other players." -Brogdon on keying on Curry defensively

"Malcolm would probably be the first to admit he doesn't like chasing guys...By the end of the first quarter, Malcolm was saying 'Let me stay on him the entire game.' I think he embraced the challenge." -Pierce on Brogdon's defense

"Malcolm had a hell of a game. That's extremely tough fighting through all those screens, chasing him around fullcourt. And then down the stretch, making plays, assisting. Huge night for a big-time player." -LeVert on Brogdon

"I feel like playing with more intensity on defense is getting us out running. We get to play quicker, we're all sharing the ball more, and it's contagious." -Sabonis on the Pacers' strong play over the past week

Stat of the Night

The Warriors won despite leading for just 36 seconds of game time in the second half.

Noteworthy

Pacers forward Justin Holiday missed Monday's game. Holiday had missed the last five games in the NBA's health and safety protocols. He practiced Sunday, but did not feel his conditioning was ready for him to return to game action.

Pierce acted as head coach for the second straight game after Carlisle tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Courtney Kirkland, one of the referees scheduled to work Monday's game, went into health and safety protocols, so the game proceeded with just two officials: Michael Smith and Jenna Reneau.

Curry has made at least one 3-pointer in 151 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in NBA history. He is chasing his own record of 157, set over three seasons between 2014 and 2016.

