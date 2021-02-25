Game Rewind: Pacers 107, Warriors 111

Game Recap

After a weeklong layoff, the Pacers returned to the court on Wednesday night to take on Steph Curry and the Warriors in a nationally televised game.

The national audience was treated to a good one, as neither team led by more than seven points all night, but in the end, Indiana (15-15) came up just short, falling to Golden State (18-15), 111-107.

"They had the last run...That was the time not to be on the downside of a run," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said after the loss. "I thought we missed a couple things on the backside there where maybe we could have stepped in to take a charge or maybe stepped in to save a bucket or two, but our guys played hard."

The Blue & Gold trailed 99-96 with just under five minutes remaining on Wednesday. A well-executed play out of a timeout got Myles Turner a bucket on the interior to make it a one-point game with 4:36 to play. After an Eric Paschall miss, Turner had a chance to give the Pacers the lead on the next possession, but missed a three from the left wing.

Draymond Green got a dunk on the other end to push the lead back to three. Curry added two free throws a minute later and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s jumper made it a 105-98 game with 2:19 remaining.

Doug McDermott's trey with 1:26 left made it a four-point game, but Paschall drove right through the defense for a one-handed slam on the other end.

Malcolm Brogdon drew a foul and hit both free throws with 1:06 remaining and then Domantas Sabonis stripped Curry. McDermott had a look from the top of the arc, but couldn't get it to fall. Green corralled the rebound and the Warriors appeared ready to seal the win at the free throw line, but Curry was whistled for an offensive foul when he swung his arms into T.J. McConnell with 19.9 seconds left.

After a timeout, Brogdon raced down the floor and converted a left-handed reverse layup with 11.6 seconds remaining. Curry was fouled and made both free throws with 10.1 seconds remaining.

Sabonis slipped on the next inbounds, allowing Green to intercept the pass and seal the win for the Warriors.

"I feel like we got key stops at the end of the fourth, but we just couldn't make baskets," Sabonis said. "That was the main thing. I think our defense overall there was pretty good...but at the end when we got stops, we couldn't convert and get the lead."

Brogdon scored a team-high 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting in the loss. Sabonis added 22 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists, going 7-for-12 from the field and 8-for-12 from the free throw line.

The Pacers jumped out to an early 14-9 lead behind six quick points from Brogdon. Curry missed his first four 3-point attempts, but bounced back by scoring seven points during a 14-2 Golden State run to surge in front.

Indiana then closed the frame with a 6-2 spurt to trim the deficit to 25-22 entering the second quarter.

The Blue & Gold got a big lift from Sabonis in the ensuing frame. The Lithuanian big man scored 15 points in the period, which featured three ties and seven lead changes, to give Indiana a 58-56 lead at the intermission.

The Pacers scored the first five points of the second half to stretch their lead to seven, but the Warriors quickly answered with six straight.

Neither team led by more than six points for the rest of the third quarter. The Warriors used a 7-0 run to take an 81-75 lead into the final minute before McConnell intercepted Kent Bazemore's inbounds pass and converted a layup plus a foul to trim the deficit in half.

ALL ENERGY

ALL THE TIME pic.twitter.com/XIHUHxHcaw — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 25, 2021

Andrew Wiggins hit one free throw and Jeremy Lamb made two before a Green layup off a dish from Curry just before the buzzer that gave the visitors an 84-80 advantage.

The Pacers managed to tie the game on three separate occasions in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, but failed to regain the lead at any point in the final frame.

McDermott finished with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting for Indiana. Turner joined him in double figures with 14 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, though he went just 4-for-13 from the field.

Curry had 24 points, eight boards, and eight assists for Golden State, going 7-for-21 from the field, but just 1-for-11 from 3-point range.

Oubre added 17 points, Wiggins scored 15, and Green narrowly missed out on a triple-double, stuffing the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals.

The Pacers will now embark on a four-game road trip before returning to The Fieldhouse to host Denver next Thursday in their final game before the All-Star break.

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis recorded his 24th double-double of the season in the loss, the second highest total in the NBA this season. He scored 17 points in the first half, but just five points after halftime on 1-of-4 shooting.

Brogdon topped 20 points for the third straight game and the 16th time this season.

The Pacers held Golden State to just 5-for-26 (19.2 percent) shooting from 3-point range. The five 3-pointers were a season low for the Warriors and tied for the fewest by an Indiana opponent this season.

Indiana also struggled from beyond the arc, going 7-for-29 (24.1 percent).

The Pacers had 19 turnovers, matching their season high, which the Warriors converted into 23 points on the other end.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I thought we could have put more pressure on the rim. We settled some times. We settled not attacking it all the way though...I would have liked us to attack that paint more and spread it out. We didn't get many of those." -Bjorkgren on Indiana's offense down the stretch

"I think we got good shots. I think the last couple possessions, there were a couple miscommunications on the plays, but for the most part we got solid looks. We just didn't convert." -Turner

"They were there on the pick-and-roll. They were more on the help side (so) I was trying to get my teammates more (involved)." -Sabonis on his lack of offensive production in the second half

"I liked that he got to the free throw line 12 times. I know he had a big first half where he probably had a double-double there at halftime...I thought he did fine in the second half." -Bjorkgren on Sabonis' performance

"We played hard, we matched intensity, but we just didn't come away with it at the end. I don't have the answers for you right now. It's one of those ones you just watch and get better from. We've got a tough schedule coming up and we've just got to try to take care of business." -Turner

Stat of the Night

While the Pacers had a significant size advantage, the Warriors outscored Indiana 66-48 in the paint on Wednesday.

Noteworthy

The Pacers and Warriors split the season series with the road team winning both games this season. Indiana previously won 104-95 at Golden State on Jan. 12.

Sabonis picked up a technical foul after tossing the ball in frustration following a foul call with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter.

The Pacers are just 7-10 on the season at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana has posted a winning record at home for 31 straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA.

Former Butler guard Kelan Martin's contract is now guaranteed for the 2020-21 season as he was on the roster as of Wednesday night, the deadline to guarantee contracts for the season.

Up Next

The Pacers tip off a four-game road trip on Friday, Feb 26 in Boston against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics at 7:30 PM ET.

Tickets

A limited number of tickets for all upcoming Pacers home games through March 4 are now on sale. Single Game Tickets » Health & Safety Guidelines »









