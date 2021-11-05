Instant Rewind: Pacers 106, Trail Blazers 110

Instant Rewind

After consecutive wins at home, the Pacers traveled West to start a four-game road trip by taking on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Indiana (3-7) rallied from a 16-point deficit in the second quarter to scratch and claw its way to a nine-point lead in the fourth. However, the Trail Blazers (4-5) outscored the Pacers 18-5 over the final 4:48 to secure a 110-106 victory after a hard-fought battle. Robert Covington’s fifth 3-pointer of the night with 14.7 seconds to go put the final nail in the coffin of the Blue & Gold’s defeat. All night, his threes seemed to come at the worst times for Indiana.

Five Pacers finished in double figures. T.J. McConnell filled in for Malcolm Brogdon (non-COVID illness) once again and tallied a team-high 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-4 from deep. Myles Turner followed with 16. Domantas Sabonis recorded a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The hosts raced out to an 8-0 lead after Indiana came up empty on its first five possessions. McConnell finally ended the drought at the 9:02 mark after getting a friendly roll on a jumper in the paint.

But, the bucket did not spark the offense as the midway point of the first approached. Portland’s length appeared to be an early problem, as seven-foot center Jusuf Nurkic clogged up the paint and made entry passes difficult. The Blue & Gold tallied just six points through the first 7:54 before McConnell’s 3-pointer cut the Blazers’ lead to 17-9.

Using its reserves, Indiana’s offense kicked it up a notch. Threes from Justin Holiday and Kelan Martin, followed by two slams from Sabonis, helped trim Portland’s 12-point lead to 24-19 with 34.3 seconds left. The score remained the same as the quarter expired.

A pair of threes from Holiday and Martin again helped bring the deficit down to two, twice in the first minute of the second. However, Portland soon found its stroke from beyond the arc.

Leading 27-25, the hosts rattled off a 13-3 run, including three consecutive treys, to take a 40-28 lead with 8:23 remaining. Brad Wanamaker stopped the run with a three, but CJ McCollum’s third triple of the frame swiftly negated it.

The Pacers struggled to chip away at the deficit midway through the second. They appeared disconnected on the offensive end, and could not find a way to slow down McCollum on the defensive side. His open jumper off a screen at the 3:09 mark gave the hosts a 59-43 lead over the Blue & Gold.

But, Indiana showed fight down the stretch. Holiday knocked in two 3-pointers as part of a 10-0 run to close out the second. McConnell capped the run with a crafty driving layup with 21.8 seconds to go, cutting the gap to 59-53 before halftime.

Four quick Pacers points to start the third brought the deficit to two. But, once again, Portland made the plays to stay ahead. A bucket from Covington and two free throws from Norman Powell expanded the lead once again.

The Pacers fought for their first tie behind threes from McConnell and Chris Duarte. With 7:15 to play in the third, LeVert knocked in a running jumper to give Indiana its first lead, 72-71. However, Covington quickly regained a Portland lead by answering with a 27-foot triple.

At the 4:46 mark, Myles Turner knocked in his first trey to give the Blue & Gold another one-point lead (77-76). But, Covington responded again with a three, giving the Blazers the two-point edge.

From there, the squads remained in a tight battle to close out the frame. After Torrey Craig banked in a layup, Sabonis powered home a left-handed flush to take an 81-79 lead. The score remained stagnant over a 1:47 span before McCollum’s triple put the Blazers ahead by one. However, Sabonis’ reverse layup with 34.1 seconds remaining gave Indiana a one-point edge entering the final frame.

A clutch offensive rebound by Little led to an Anfernee Simons three that put the Blazers up 87-86 at the 9:27 mark. 39 seconds later, the IMG Academy product added another to give the hosts a four-point edge.

However, after a timeout, the Pacers appeared to find their footing. Trailing 90-86, Indiana scored 11 unanswered to take a 97-90 lead with 5:51 to play. Turner had five of the run, including a triple after a swat on the defensive end.

Indiana stretched the lead to nine. However, consecutive threes from McCollum and Covington quickly shrunk the gap to 101-98 with 3:55 remaining.

Despite an Indiana timeout, Portland’s run continued. Powell, McCollum, and Nurkic combined for six more to give the Blazers a 104-101 lead. Sabonis then cut the lead to one at the 2:09 mark with a layup under the outstretched arms of Nurkic.

Covington once again put pressure on Indiana, drilling a three on the Blazers’ next possession. However, this time Turner responded. The Texas center drilled a rainbow trey from the top of the key to pull the Pacers to within one with 1:01 to go.

After McCollum missed a jumper, Indiana had a chance to grab the lead. McConnell drove the lane and fired up a floater. The ball hopped off the rim and into the arms of Covington. He then drilled his fifth three of the night with 14.7 seconds to go to give Portland a 110-106 lead. LeVert tried to answer with a late three but missed. Portland took home the win thereafter.

