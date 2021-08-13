Game Rewind: Pacers 97, Trail Blazers 64 (Summer League)

The Pacers Summer League team captured their first win Thursday night after steamrolling the Portland Trail Blazers, 97-64. Indiana (1-2) outscored Portland (1-2), 53-27, in the second half.

It was another stellar performance for the Pacers' first-round pick, Chris Duarte. Duarte stuffed his stat line, finishing with a game-high 19 points, three rebounds, six assists, four steals, and four blocks to lead the way for Indiana. The rookie's impressive performance came against a Portland roster boasting several years of NBA experience. The Trail Blazers' lineup included 11-year pro Michael Beasley, eight-year pro Kenneth Faried, and five-year pro Emmanuel Mudiay.

"It's a great experience going against those guys out there," Duarte said. "(Beasley) is a great player, a guy that has a lot of experience. So, it was good going against him, and just to keep learning every game."

Duane Washington Jr. added 13, shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep, while Cassius Stanley and BJ Johnson finished with 12 and 11 apiece. Coming into tonight, Indiana averaged a Summer League-worst 32.5 rebounds per game. Tonight, they out-rebounded Portland 58-38.

Duarte and the newly signed Isaiah Jackson showed their talents early. Jackson began the scoring with a three, while Duarte followed with a pair of treys himself. Indiana jumped out to a 9-0 lead just 47 seconds into the game. As a whole, the squad started 5-of-7 from the field.

"He's a great player," Duarte said of Jackson. "A high-energy guy who can rebound, jump out of the building, great pick-and-roll guy. He's going to be good."

After Stanley earned a 14-9 lead at the 6:13 mark with a driving layup, the Pacers managed just one point over the next 3:28. Yet they held an advantage thanks to excellent defensive positioning. University of Florida product Devin Robinson then helped Indiana's cause, connecting on a finger-roll layup with 2:45 left in the first to earn a 17-14 Pacers lead. The Trail Blazers earned a brief lead before Washington fired in a long jumper to give the Pacers a 21-20 lead after one.

A 10-2 Pacers run — five each from Duarte and Johnson — over the first 3:45 of the second quarter propelled Indiana to a 31-22 lead. At the 6:42 mark, Duarte hit double figures with a beautiful fadeaway triple over his defender.

Indiana's lead fluctuated between six and nine points over the next few minutes. The squad continued to look sharp defensively, limiting good Portland looks. The effort paid off as Keifer Sykes pushed Indiana's lead to 37-28 with a triple from the left corner at the 3:03 mark.

A strong one-handed slam from Jackson and back-to-back buckets for Washington then helped Indiana to a 44-37 lead before halftime.

Stanley's wide-open triple from the left wing at the 9:16 mark of the third quickly gave Indiana a double-digit lead. Duarte initiated the sequence after picking off an errant pass for his third steal of the game.

The Pacers kept a double digit lead over the next several minutes thanks to their defense and timely shots from Sykes and Stanley. The former Duke star added consecutive buckets, including a high-flying transition slam with 6:05 to go that extended the lead to 55-39.

Later, Duarte continued to pilot the offense. A 6-0 spurt extended the lead to 61-41 at the 4:38 mark. During the spree, Duarte added two buckets, and beautifully bounced a pass to Robinson for a cutting flush.

The former Oregon star continued to add to his highlights as Indiana controlled the lead for the remainder of the frame. After drilling a 19-foot jumper, he dished the rock to Washington for a transition three. With 1:11 remaining, Duarte swatted Antonio Blakeney's layup attempt into the second row of seats. To add, he finished the third with a massive two-handed flush. Indiana's defense held Portland to just seven points in the period. They took a comfortable 71-44 lead into the fourth.

A 7-2 Indiana spree early in the fourth essentially sealed the deal for the Blue & Gold. Washington's step-back triple at the 7:53 mark gave Indiana a 78-46 lead. The Trail Blazers made just one field goal over the first 5:12 of the frame before Greg Brown III ended the drought with a three. But the bucket did little to stop the bleeding.

Indiana eventually walked away with the comfortable win. But Pacers Summer League head coach Mike Weinar knows his squad can do more.

"Hopefully, we'll have an opportunity to get better tomorrow," he commented. "Then we'll see what happens on Saturday."