Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Trail Blazers 87

Game Recap

Domantas Sabonis was just 11 years old the last time the Pacers won in Portland.

On Thursday night, the 24-year-old All-Star recorded his 12th straight double-double as Indiana (8-4) beat the Trail Blazers (7-5) on the road for the first time since Nov. 28, 2007, snapping an 11-game losing streak at the Moda Center with a 111-87 victory.

The Pacers outscored Portland 33-10 in the second quarter to open up a 23-point halftime lead, then never let the Blazers back within single digits in the second half.

Sabonis scored 13 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win, while also tallying 15 rebounds and five assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored a team-high 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting (3-of-6 from 3-point range) to go along with five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

"We're getting better and better," Brogdon said. "We handled a really, really good team tonight on the road. I think this was a statement win for us. We've got to build on it."

Brogdon hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the scoring on Thursday and Indiana led for most of the first quarter. But a 3-pointer by Gary Trent Jr. late in the frame tied the game at 26 heading into the second quarter.

Doug McDermott scored seven straight points for the Blue & Gold to open the second quarter, the start of a 14-2 run by the Pacers' second unit. After two straight jumpers by CJ McCollum, Indiana reeled off another 19-2 run to blow the game open.

The Pacers' defense was superb throughout the second quarter, forcing eight Portland turnovers and holding the Trail Blazers to 4-of-19 shooting in the frame, as they took a commanding 59-36 lead into the intermission.

"Our unit came in and got some stops and got out in transition," McDermott said. "That's the best offense, getting stops...We want to play with a lot of pace (and) we want to get to the rim as much as we can. I thought we did a really good job of that.

"We knew they played last night so we knew we could get up and down and try and wear them out and that's what we did."

Portland's star guards Damian Lillard and McCollum helped the Blazers mount a charge in the third quarter. McCollum scored 13 points in the frame and Lillard added seven.

The Blazers opened the second half with a 10-2 run and got trimmed the deficit to 73-62 on McCollum's 3-pointer with 3:46 remaining in the third quarter. But Brogdon scored 10 points in the quarter to help the Pacers keep Portland at an arm's length, as the Blue & Gold took an 84-71 lead into the fourth.

Indiana outscored Portland 9-4 to open the final frame to create some extra breathing room and only built its lead from there.

"Defense is what coach has been preaching all year and tonight we came out with so much energy," Brogdon said after the win. "We put together honestly four really good quarters."

McDermott finished with 16 points off the bench in the win. Myles Turner added 11 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks, while Justin Holiday added 11 points.

Lillard and McCollum shared high scoring honors for Portland, each finishing with 22 points. Carmelo Anthony was the only other Blazer to reach double figures, tallying 10 points off the bench.

The Pacers' game at Phoenix originally scheduled for Saturday was postponed on Thursday due to the league's health and safety protocols as a result of contact tracing within the Suns. So Indiana will now travel to Los Angeles for the final game of its road trip on Sunday night against the Clippers.

Inside the Numbers

Brogdon topped 20 points for the eighth time this season and the sixth time in the last seven games.

Turner added four blocks to his league-leading block total and has now swatted four or more shots in seven of 12 games to start the season.

After missing three games following the birth of his son, reserve guard T.J. McConnell rejoined the team on Thursday. McConnell had four points and matched his season highs with eight assists and three steals in 21:28 off the bench.

The Pacers outscored Portland 62-28 in points in the paint.

Indiana scored 14 points off eight Blazers turnovers in the pivotal second quarter.

You Can Quote Me On That

"They were playing more aggressive than we were to start that second half. Their looks were a little cleaner there from (behind) the arc. And then our guys brought it back through some huddles there and some of those defensive possessions there where we started to take away more of their space there again and (tried) to contest and make their shots tougher." -Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren on Indiana not surrendering its lead in the second half

"I think it's really just making those other guys beat us, making those other guys make shots. Dame, CJ, they still made some shots, but they didn't have 40-point games, these big explosive games that they've been having recently." -Brogdon on the keys to the Pacers' defense on Thursday

"Honestly, I just tried to take it to another level. Everyone probably thinks I don't have another level because I play so hard, but I had some extra motivation, just being a dad and playing for my son and my wife. Just a little extra motivation to go out there and play even harder." -McConnell on returning to the court for the first time since becoming a father

"I think he had a lot of fun out there tonight. He probably hadn't gotten any sleep until last night...We're all really excited for him. I hope I can be (the baby's) godfather." -McDermott on McConnell's return

Stat of the Night

The Pacers snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland, their longest active losing streak in any NBA city. The last time the Pacers won in Portland, Justin Holiday was the only current player on the Pacers roster who had graduated from high school, while guard Jalen Lecque was just seven years old.

Noteworthy

Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic left the game early in the second half with what x-rays revealed to be a fractured right wrist.

Fourth-year guard Edmond Sumner made his second start of the season on Thursday, tallying seven points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 19:32.

Sabonis now has 107 double-doubles with the Pacers, one shy of tying Roy Hibbert for seventh place in NBA franchise history.

Tickets

Up Next

The Pacers will wrap up a four-game road trip against Paul George and the Clippers on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 10:00 PM ET.









