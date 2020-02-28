Game Rewind: Pacers 106, Trail Blazers 100

Game Recap

The Pacers know that if they want to climb up the Eastern Conference standings and make a charge for a top-four seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, they have to take care of business at home.

That's exactly what they did this week, following up Tuesday's 39-point drubbing of Charlotte with a 106-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Domantas Sabonis overcame first-half foul trouble to post his 45th double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, and Victor Oladipo scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half as Indiana (35-24) handled a Portland (26-34) squad without All-Star guard Damian Lillard.

After sweeping a two-game homestand, Indiana will set out on a five-game road trip on Friday, making their two wins at the friendly confines of The Fieldhouse this week all the more important.

Indiana surged ahead midway through the first quarter of Thursday's contest with a 6-0 run and remained in front for the rest of the frame. T.J. Warren scored seven points in the first quarter and Domantas Sabonis added six as Indiana took a 30-24 lead into the second.

The Blazers scored the first five points in the second quarter to climb back within one. Then at 10:36, Sabonis was whistled for an offensive foul — his third foul of the night — when backing down Caleb Swanigan on the low block. Pacers coach Nate McMillan challenged the call to try to get the foul rescinded, but the infraction stood after the replay review.

Portland moved in front on Swanigan's layup with 9:44 remaining in the first half. The two teams went back and forth for most of the rest of the half, though the Pacers scuttled offensively without their All-Star forward, managing just 13 points in the second quarter.

CJ McCollum scored eight straight points for the Blazers, then dished to Hassan Whiteside with 12.4 seconds left to give the visitors a six-point lead at the break.

After scoring just three points in the first half, Oladipo was noticeably more aggressive after halftime. The two-time All-Star attacked the paint early and often in the third quarter, drawing a foul and hitting both free throws at 10:05, converting a three-point play at 9:27, then converting a transition layup at 8:24.

Oladipo wasn't done there, either. He drilled a 3-pointer off a dish from Brogdon with 7:38 remaining in the frame too cap up a 9-0 run by the Pacers and tie the game at 60.

"For Victor to come out and do that was big," Justin Holiday said after the win. "Because we kind of got lulled to sleep at the end of that first half. It was big for us and obviously we rode that wave and continued on."

The Blazers scored the next five points to move back in front and led 70-64 before the Pacers strung together a 9-2 run — bookended by a pair of dunks from Myles Turner — to take their first lead of the half with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter.

McCollum's 3-pointer on the ensuing possession put the visitors back in front, but Aaron Holiday hit two free throws to tie the game and then his big brother Justin swished a triple from the left wing with 40.9 seconds left in the frame to put the Pacers back in front. Malcolm Brogdon's layup just before the buzzer gave the Blue & Gold an 80-75 lead heading into the fourth.

Sabonis took over in the final frame. The 6-11 Lithuanian went to work on the block, scoring eight of Indiana's first 12 points in the quarter, helping the Pacers extend their lead to double digits. Warren's layup with 6:56 remaining made it 94-82 and forced Portland coach Terry Stotts to call a timeout.

The Pacers looked to have the game in hand, but the Blazers made a late run. Portland trimmed the margin to seven on Trevor Ariza's 3-pointer with 1:20 to play, cut it to five on Whiteside's dunk with 53.9 seconds left, and got within three on McCollum's runner with 29.3 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, the Pacers ran a pick-and-roll with Brogdon and Sabonis. Sabonis caught the ball in the paint, but the defense quickly collapsed on him, so he kicked back out to Turner at the top of the arc. The fifth-year center stepped up and swished the game-sealing trey with 9.1 seconds left, quickly turning around with a right-handed fist pump as the ball dropped through the net.

"Domas requires a lot of attention, especially when he's down on the post," Turner said. "I tell him all the time, 'Once you turn your head, someone's going to come and help and most of the time, if it's not me, somebody's open.' He made a great pass, a great read, and I knocked down a big shot."

Warren finished with 15 points and five boards for Indiana, while Turner added 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks. Justin Holiday chipped in 11 points off the bench, going a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

McCollum led all scorers with 28 points and eight assists, though he went just 3-for-12 from 3-point range. Gary Trent Jr. added 20 points, Whiteside tallied 18 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks, while Carmelo Anthony had 12 points and seven boards.

Indiana tips off its five-game road trip on Saturday night in Cleveland, when they take on Kevin Love and the Cavs at 8:00 PM ET.

Inside the Numbers

With his 45th double-double, Sabonis now has the third-most double-doubles in a single season in franchise history. Troy Murphy holds the record with 49 double-doubles in the 2008-09 season.

Turner collected 10 rebounds for the second straight game and recorded his first double-double since Jan. 13 against Philadelphia.

Indiana outrebounded Portland 48-45 overall and 13-10 on the offensive glass.

The Pacers had a distinct advantage at the foul line, going 18-for-23 (78.3 percent) from the charity stripe, while Portland was just 9-for-14 (64.3 percent).

Stat of the Night

With Thursday's win, the Pacers improved to 21-10 on the season at home, guaranteeing a winning home record for the 31st consecutive season. That is the longest active streak in the NBA and just three seasons short of the all-time record, set by the Phoenix Suns from 1969-2003.

Noteworthy

Thursday's win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Pacers against the Trail Blazers, including two straight losses at The Fieldhouse.

Pacers guard Edmond Sumner was inactive Thursday due to a sore left hip.

Lillard has not played since the All-Star break due to a sore right groin. He did not play in the All-Star Game and has missed all four games since.

Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was on the call for the TNT broadcast of Thursday's game and received a standing ovation when recognized in the first half. Former Pacers Rik Smits and Derrick McKey were also in attendance.

