Game Rewind: Pacers 98, Trail Blazers 106

The Portland Trail Blazers missed their first 10 3-point attempts on Monday and the Pacers took advantage, racing out to an 11-point lead.

But the Blazers heated up shortly therafter, going 13-for-22 from beyond the arc the rest of the way en route to a 106-98 win.

It was the second straight loss for the Pacers (44-27) to open up a four-game Western Conference road trip, postponing another chance to clinch a playoff berth. Indiana did, however, manage to hold on to fourth place in the East thanks to Boston's loss to Denver earlier on Monday.

"We've got to stay consistent in what we're doing and (keep) those leads," Pacers guard Wesley Matthews said after the loss. "Control the ball, finish possessions with rebounds, limit the momentum plays and keep attacking."

Myles Turner and Matthews combined for Indiana's first 17 points on Monday night. Turner racked up 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Matthews knocked down two 3-pointers. Indiana trailed 12-11 before the duo hit back-to-back threes, and then Bojan Bogdanovic and Darren Collison combined for the Blue & Gold's next six points to cap a 12-0 Pacers run.

The Blazers (43-27) charged back, closing the first quarter with a 10-2 spurt to trim the Pacers' lead to 31-28.

Doug McDermott helped Indiana build its lead right back at the start of the second quarter. The 6-8 sharpshooter scored eight points and knocked down a pair of corner threes as the visitors opened the frame with a 10-2 run of their own.

Portland responded once again, this time with eight unanswered points. Then after a Turner jumper, the Blazers used another 8-0 run to retake the lead.

Indiana briefly moved back in front on Darren Collison's layup with 2:10 remaining, but All-Star guard Damian Lillard went off over the final two minutes of the half. Lillard hit a 3-pointer, dished to Rodney Hood for a trey, then drilled a 35-foot triple to send the home crowd into hysterics and give the home team a 55-48 lead at the break.

"(We) allowed them to make a run towards the end of that first quarter and the same thing happened in the second quarter," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said.

Lillard and the Blazers stayed hot from beyond the arc in the third quarter. They knocked down four triples (two from Lillard) during a 14-3 run that pushed Portland's lead to 17 with 6:22 left in the frame.

All told, the hosts went 8-for-13 from 3-point range in the third quarter — Al-Farouq Aminu alone was 4-for-4 — and took a commanding 88-72 lead into the fourth.

The Blazers scored the first five points of the final frame to extend their lead to 21 before the Pacers made a final charge.

McDermott drilled back-to-back threes to help trigger an 8-0 run and Indiana eventually got within 10 on Tyreke Evans' three-point play with 5:55 remaining.

The Pacers held Portland to just two points over the next four minutes, but were unable to take advantage, managing just three points themselves over that span.

Two free throws from Turner finally cut the score to 100-93 with 1:30 remaining. On the other end, Turner appeared to cleanly block Lillard in the left corner, but was called for a foul. Lillard hit two of three shots from the charity stripe to effectively seal the victory for the Blazers.

Turner led Indiana with a season-high 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting, while also pulling down 10 rebounds.

Bogdanovic added 15 points each and McDermott tallied 14 off the bench, going 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Matthews also finished with 14 points in the loss.

Lillard led all scorers with 30 points, going 9-for-16 from the field and 4-for-9 from 3-point range, and dished out 15 assists. Jusuf Nurkic also recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Aminu scored 14 of his 16 points in the third quarter.

The Pacers return to action on Tuesday night, when they will face the Clippers in Los Angeles on the second night of a back-to-back.



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

Inside the Numbers

Turner's 28 points were one more than his previous season high, set at Orlando on Jan. 31, and three shy of his career best, a mark he reached as a rookie at Golden State on Jan. 22, 2016.

McDermott's 14 points were his most since he reached the same mark on Dec. 1 in Sacramento. His season high is 21, set on back-to-back nights in Utah and Portland on Nov. 26-27.

Lillard's 15 assists were three more than he had dished out in any previous game this season and his most since he tallied 16 at Sacramento on Dec. 20, 2016.

The Pacers outscored Portland 22-7 in fastbreak points.

Nurkic tallied his team-leading 34th double-double in Monday's victory.

You Can Quote Me On That

"He made his shots, you know, that was working early for us. They made some adjustments – to try to take that away but he was knocking out his shots. We had open looks, we got him the ball and he did a good job of knocking out shots." -McMillan on Turner's strong offensive performance

"We just missed some opportunities. We're going to keep fighting no matter what, (if we're up 19 or down 19, it doesn't matter, we're going to fight. We've just got to find ways to finish these games out and build on leads instead of losing (leads)." -Matthews

"I think his passing has been underrated for a long time. With as much attention as he gets on pick-and-rolls with his penetration, I think he does a really good job of finding people." -Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts on Lillard's 15 assists

"I think we were getting quality looks. We were missing some good looks. That was the encouraging part of it, when it's going that way, you know they're going to fall eventually. You're not just going to keep getting those kind of looks and keep missing them. That’s what happened, they just started to fall." -Lillard on Portland's 3-point shooting

Stat of the Night

The Pacers led 41-30 with nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, but the Trail Blazers outscored them 63-31 over the next 22 minutes of game time, turning an 11-point deficit into a 21-point lead by the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost their last 10 games in Portland. They haven't won at the Moda Center since Nov. 28, 2007.

Monday's loss dropped Indiana to 8-5 on the season when playing on the first night of a back-to-back, including a 5-4 record on the road.

Portland was without second-leading scorer CJ McCollum on Monday after he sustained a popliteus strain in his left knee in Saturday's loss in San Antonio. McCollum is expected to be out for at least a week.

Up Next

Indiana travels to Los Angeles to take on Lou Williams and the Clippers on Tuesday, March 19 at 10:30 PM ET.

