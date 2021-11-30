Game Rewind: Pacers 98, Timberwolves 100

Game Recap

It was a tale of two halves as the Pacers played the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night. In the first half, the Blue & Gold played solidly. They won both quarters by shooting 48 percent from the field and took a nine-point lead into halftime.

However, the Pacers finished just 4-of-20 from the floor as the hosts won the third frame, 30-19. In the fourth, frustrations began to mount. Indiana picked up four technical fouls in a 52-second span. Although the squad attempted to battle back, they could not overcome their woes. Indiana (9-14) dropped the game, 100-98.

“Such a tough loss," Rick Carlisle said postgame. "So many good things (this) group did, second night of a back-to-back against a talented team...I thought our guys really fought, but on the second night, it just became difficult, and we needed some breaks and didn't get 'em.”

Playing without Myles Turner (non-COVID illness), four Indiana players finished in double figures. Malcolm Brogdon led the way with 25 points.

But nobody was more impressive than Domantas Sabonis. The big man tallied his 14th career triple-double, recording 16 points, a career-high 25 boards, and 10 assists. He joins Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to grab 25 boards in a triple-double performance since the 3-point era (StatMuse).

"It's amazing, honestly," Sabonis said of the achievement. "It's really cool. I didn't know that. It would've been a lot better if we got the win."

Minnesota (11-10) took an early lead in the first after crashing hard on the offensive glass. The hosts collected four offensive rebounds over the first five minutes of play, which led to several second-chance points. At the 7:43 mark, Karl-Anthony Towns hauled in his second offensive board and found a wide-open Josh Okogie. Okogie then finished with a powerful slam that grabbed an 11-7 Timberwolves lead.

However, the Blue & Gold ignited after a timeout. Anchored by triples from Justin Holiday and Chris Duarte, the Pacers flipped a 13-9 deficit to an eight-point lead with a run of 12 unanswered points. Malik Beasley's three on the other end finally halted the run with 3:16 to play.

After that trey, the Pacers defense clamped down. The group limited Minnesota to just four points for the remainder of the frame. Indiana took a 26-20 lead into the second.

A back-and-forth affair early in the second kept Indiana in front by multiple possessions for a spell. However, the Timberwolves closed the gap to three behind the efforts of Naz Reid. With 8:15 remaining, D'Angelo Russell added a floater to cut the deficit to 32-31.

The Timberwolves grabbed two quick leads before five straight from Brogdon, including a forceful flush over his defender, pushed Indiana in front 42-40 with 4:38 to play. The buckets a 10-2 run that pushed the lead to five with just under three minutes left.

Down the stretch, the Blue & Gold withstood a barrage of points from Towns to stretch their lead to 57-48 before the break. With less than 10 seconds remaining, Sabonis gave Minnesota a taste of its own medicine, snagging two offensive boards before notching a putback to end the scoring.

A three-point play from Sabonis stretched Indiana's lead to 12 in the third before Minnesota notched six straight to cut the lead in half. With 8:01 to play, Caris LeVert knocked in his first triple of the game from the left side to extend the lead back to nine (63-54).

However, the hosts kept chipping away by using free throws and shots in the paint. Towns' layup with 4:57 to play finally cut Indiana's lead to one possession 66-63. 1:08 later, Edwards cut the lead to 69-68 with a pull-up triple. A pair of Towns free throws finally pushed the hosts ahead by one with 3:01 left.

Indiana appeared to turn things around late in the quarter after five straight grabbed a 76-73 lead. However, in the final minute, Edwards seized a lead for Minnesota once more. With 52.8 seconds left, he completed a stylish one-handed alley-oop slam to the delight of the home crowd. Then, he drained a stone-cold trey in the face of Holiday with 17.8 seconds left to take a 78-76 lead into the fourth.

Frustrations began to show early in fourth for Indiana as the Timberwolves kept finding success. With 10:09 to play, Duarte received back-to-back technical fouls after arguing a no-call with the officials. Beasley sank both free throws, and Russell added a jumper to extend the hosts' lead to 84-79. Less than a minute later, both McConnell and Carlisle were assessed technicals after arguing from the bench. Beasley tallied 1-of-2 free throws, stretching the lead to six.

Midway through the frame, Indiana could not find momentum. At the 5:52 mark, Edwards followed a Reid triple with a massive one-handed slam, extending Minnesota’s lead to 90-81.

However, the group re-focused after a timeout. The Pacers rattled off six straight to come within one possession of the lead (90-87) with 4:12 to play. Over the next few minutes, they maintained that gap. A pair of LeVert free throws with 1:57 to go cut Minnesota’s lead to 94-91.

At the 1:34 mark, Towns picked up his sixth foul after hitting Sabonis' head with his right elbow while driving for a layup. 18 seconds later, Sabonis cut the lead to two after hitting 1-of-2 from the charity stripe. He then sank two more after earning a foul on a jump ball, tying the score at 94.

With less than a minute to play and Minnesota in possession, the Pacers forced an errant shot. But, the Timberwolves scrambled for the board. Russell collected it and fired over to a wide-open Beasley for a three. He sank it without a doubt.

On Indiana's ensuing possession, Holiday's attempted floater was blocked by Okogie. Reid then sank 1-of-2 at the line to push the lead to 98-94 with 12.6 seconds remaining.

Brogdon made things interesting one last time, finishing a layup with 6.2 seconds to go. But, they could not come up with a steal and were forced to foul. Russell then put the game away at the line.

Inside the Numbers

Indiana's shooting percentage dropped from 48 percent in the first half to 29.3 in the second half.

The trio of Towns (32), Edwards (21), and Russell (21) finished with 74 of the Timberwolves' 100 total points.

The Pacers turned the ball over just five times in the first half. They committed nine in the second half — five alone in the third quarter.

You Can Quote Me On That

"Honestly, I think it's a game we should have won. I think that's what that says. We had techs, we had some breakdowns. We had Myles (Turner) out, which is our defensive anchor around the basket. But despite all that, we still had a chance to win this game." –Brogdon on the game

"I think that's really dope, and I mean, (Domantas Sabonis) is a force down there. It looks a lot

different than some other guys. Obviously, he's not the same size as (Shaquille O'Neal). At the same time, to be in the same sentence as (O'Neal) and doing that and not being nowhere near his size shows how good you are, how dominant you are down there, and how much he is really really concentrated on helping us." –Holiday on Sabonis' accomplishment

Stat of the Night

This is just the third game in NBA franchise history that a Pacer finished with 25 rebounds or more. It is the first since 1989.

Noteworthy

The Pacers fall to 1-6 in games decided by three points or fewer.

Indiana drops to 3-10 on the road this season.

The Pacers start a string of six consecutive home games with a bout against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Up Next

The Pacers open a six-game homestand against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »









