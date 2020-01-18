Instant Rewind: Pacers 116, Timberwolves 114











After pulling out the narrow win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, the Pacers hoped to use home court advantage to sweep the home-and-home set. After compiling a 16-5 home record at the midway mark of the season, head coach Nate McMillan shared his thoughts with the media about using Bankers Life Fieldhouse to their advantage.

“You got to play your game,” he said. “Home court is what you make it. And we have to go out and establish ourselves from the start.”

The Blue & Gold took care of business in nail-biting fashion behind the roar of friendly fans, and escaped with a 116-114 win. After getting the ball picked from his pocket on Indiana’s previous possession, Malcolm Brogdon’s responded with a floater from the right side with 18.6 seconds remaining to provide the difference in this thriller.

In their penultimate game at home in the month of January, five Pacers players finished in double figures, including a game-high 28 from T.J. Warren. Jeremy Lamb added 18, while Aaron Holiday and Doug McDermott provided 13 apiece off the bench.

In the first half, Indiana shot a scorching 29-of-46 (63.0 percent) to combat eight first-half Minnesota three pointers and take a 67-61 lead into the locker room at halftime. The total was just three points shy of tying their first-half season high of 70, scored against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 6.

Early on, it appeared as if Domantas Sabonis was going to have another big night, scoring the first four Pacers points in under 90 seconds to grab and early Indiana lead.

But, at the 8:50 mark of the first, Karl-Anthony Towns broke an 0-for-7 Minnesota start by finishing a three-point play. The former Kentucky center scored the first nine points for the Timberwolves to knot things up 9-9 with 7:32 left in the first. Towns had missed the previous 15 games due to a left knee sprain.

However, a 9-0 Indiana run, including six from Jeremy Lamb, gave them an 18-9 lead with 5:57 left in the first.

After a 7-0 Minnesota run, the Blue & Gold responded with buckets on three consecutive possessions. Lamb’s layup off a dish from Justin Holiday to go up 24-16 with 3:40 remaining in the frame.

Aaron Holiday then sparked a strong quarter closeout. A dish to Goga Bitadze for a wide-open, two-handed flush to give Indiana a 28-25 lead with 1:14 to go. On the next possession, he took matters into his own hands, finishing a tough layup on the right side to push Indiana’s lead to five. With 8.0 seconds to go, he snagged an offensive rebound en route to connecting on one-of-two free throws to give the Pacers a 32-26 lead as the quarter expired.

After Doug McDermott’s 3-pointer showed signs of heading towards a rout, three consecutive 3-pointers, two from two-way rookie Jordan McLaughlin, trimmed the Pacers lead to just two, 37-35, at the 10:09 mark of the frame. Coming into tonight, Minnesota ranked third in the NBA in 3-point attempts on the road (39.0).

Robert Covington then knocked his first trey in to knot things up at 45 with 7:41 left in the half. Minnesota finished 6-of-8 from deep in the quarter.

For the next few minutes, the teams remained in a one-possession game until consecutive buckets from T.J. Warren gave Indiana a 59-54 advantage with 2:45 remaining. With 1:06 remaining, Warren would add to his total, drilling a three from the left baseline to push Indiana’s advantage to 64-56.

Andrew Wiggins managed to cut the Pacers’ lead to four with 9.7 seconds to go, but Lamb was awarded a final first-half basket after a goaltending call to give the Blue & Gold a six-point advantage.

The long-ball show continued for both squads to start the quarter. In spectacular fashion, both teams traded 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions. The streak was only broken because Warren completed a wild four-point play from the left baseline to give Indiana a 77-70 lead with 9:46 remaining.

The Timberwolves would remain potent from beyond the arc even after the stoppage. The visitors hit seven of their first eight from deep for 21 quick points. Towns’ consecutive treys trimmed Indiana’s lead to 83-82 with 7:36 left in the third.

Though things seemed to calm down, Lamb and Towns did not. For every bucket Towns tallied, Lamb had a response. After Towns gave Minnesota a quick 86-85 lead, Lamb responded with a nifty finger roll layup to put the Blue & Gold right back on top with 5:39 remaining in the period.

Later, a personal 6-1 run from Warren would propel the Blue & Gold to a 94-89 advantage with 2:43 left in the frame.

Then, in fitting fashion, Aaron Holiday ended the period’s scoring by drilling a cold-blooded 3-pointer from the right wing in the face of Towns to give the Pacers a 99-93 lead heading into the final frame.

The Pacers finally attained a double-digit lead, 103-93, on McDermott’s cutting finger roll layup down the middle with 10:11 left. But the Timberwolves were determined to make a game of it.

With the Pacers ahead 107-96 at the 8:12 mark, Minnesota began a 7-0 run that trimmed their lead to four on a Gorgui Dieng 3-pointer from the left wing. With 5:32, Sabonis ended the scoring streak with a 15-foot jumper to put the Pacers ahead 109-103.

Minnesota would once again trim the deficit to four, 114-110 on a Covington three with 3:09 remaining. When Sabonis attempted to respond, he was called for a controversial offensive foul. A pair of Towns free throws on another Pacers foul with 1:48 remaining would knot things up at 114 apiece.

With 1:16 remaining and the Timberwolves inbounding the ball, Towns appeared to drill a three from the left wing as he fell to the floor. But it was determined he stepped out of bound before rising to shoot.

A wild sequence of events then occurred.

As Brogdon dribbled into the front court, Napier swiped the ball from Brogdon. Lamb blocked a pass from Napier. After Napier retrieved it, he found Covington in the corner for another three. But he too, was out of bounds.

This time, Brogdon wouldn’t be denied.

The guard composed himself at the top of the key, dribbled right, and found enough space to sink a floater as cool as a cucumber. 18.6 seconds remained on the clock.

On Minnesota’s possession, Napier air-balled a 3-pointer. After a loose ball scramble, Indiana ended up with the jump ball to secure the win.

