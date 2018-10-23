Game Rewind: Pacers 91, Timberwolves 101

Game Recap

Through three quarters on Monday night in Minnesota, the Pacers seemed in good position to start a three-game road trip with a hard-fought win.

Indiana took a 73-72 lead into the fourth quarter at the Target Center, but the TImberwolves (2-2) started the final frame with a 20-6 run to seize control of the contest and held on for a 101-91 win.

It was a disappointing result for the Pacers (2-2), who began a stretch in which five of their next six games will be played outside the friendly confines of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"I thought our offense frustrated us," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the loss. "I thought our shot selection was poor, we didn't have ball movement. Basically, we were taking quick shots and taking quick contested shots."

The Timberwolves jumped out to an early 14-5 lead, but the Pacers responded with baskets on each of their next three possessions — two Victor Oladipo buckets followed by a Bojan Bogdanovic 3-pointer — to trim the deficit to two.

Oladipo scored 10 points in the opening quarter, including a pair of free throws that gave Indiana its first lead of the night with 3:15 remaining in the frame. The visitors took a 28-25 lead into the second quarter.

The two teams traded the lead a handful of times in the second quarter. Indiana had a 49-44 lead with under two minutes to play, but Minnesota scored the final six points of the half to take a one-point lead into the locker room.

The Pacers surged back ahead at the end of a back-and-forth third quarter to take a narrow 73-72 advantage heading into the fourth.

Derrick Rose and the T-Wolves' reserves provided a major spark to start the final frame, reeling off 12 unanswered points to give Minnesota a sudden double-digit lead.

All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns reentered the game shortly thereafter and helped the Timberwolves keep the Blue & Gold at arms' length for the rest of the night.

Bogdanovic was a rare bright spot for Indiana in the loss, racking up 20 points while going 8-for-12 from the field and 4-for-5 from the 3-point line.

Bogey lets it fly from the corner pic.twitter.com/O1Z7uoFcML — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 23, 2018

Oladipo added 20 points himself, but made just 8-of-23 shots. Myles Turner was the only other Pacers player to finish in double figures with 16 points, but played just 26 minutes due to foul trouble.

"I've got to do a better job with my shot selection, seeing guys coming, seeing the weak side coming over and stuff like that," Oladipo said. "It is something we've got to get better at...making the right decisions offensively and stuff. Especially as a leader and in my role, I've got to be better in that aspect, in decision making and making the right plays."

Butler led Minnesota with 20 points, going 6-for-12 from the field and 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Towns added a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Taj Gibson (13 points and eight rebounds), Josh Okogie (12 points), and Rose (11 points and five assists) all also reached double figures.

The Pacers continue their road trip on Wednesday night in San Antonio, when they will face off against DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs at 8:30 PM ET.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers had a .396 field goal percentage on Monday, the first time this season that they have shot worse than 40 percent.

Domantas Sabonis was back in the lineup for the Pacers after missing Saturday's win over Brooklyn with a bruised right knee. The 6-11 Lithuanian had eight points and seven rebounds (four of them offensive) in 17:27 off the bench.

Indiana had 16 turnovers, though they only resulted in 12 points for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota outscored the Pacers 26-8 in fastbreak points on Monday.

The Timberwolves had a distinct advantage at the free throw line, going 22-for-24 from the charity stripe while the Pacers went just 11-for-16.



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

You Can Quote Me On That

"We just got to play the game together. It works. In the two wins that we had, we've had great ball movement, great defensive intensity, and in the two games that we’ve dropped, the defense isn't there and the offensive ball movement has not been there, so we've got to clean this up." -McMillan

"Right now we're letting our offense spark our defense and it’s not doing very well so we've got to figure it out and go back to the drawing board." -Pacers forward Thaddeus Young

"There's always going to be a target on your back when you came off a very successful season, but we can't let what we think of that happen. We just gotta go out there and play. Lock in and focus in on the defensive end, it will translate over to wins." -Young

"I thought it was our best overall defensive performance. Even the first half, we didn't rebound well, but I thought our activity was great. We got a number of deflections. I thought in the second half our rebounding picked up and I thought our stops got us into the open floor and so the attack was good." -Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau

"I feel like we have a good squad. We know that the pieces that we have, our job is to go in and back the starters and just play as hard as we can so that we can stay in the game, get the lead or if we’re down get as close as possible for the starters." -Rose on Minnesota's bench

Stat of the Night

Minnesota's bench outscored the Pacers' reserves, 43-21, as no member of Indiana's second unit scored in double figures. Indiana had scored 45 or more bench points in each of its first three regular season contests.

Noteworthy

Monday's loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Pacers at the Target Center. Prior to Monday, Indiana hadn't lost in Minnesota since Feb. 19, 2014.

Second-year Pacers forward TJ Leaf missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins exited the game in the first quarter with a right quad contusion and did not return.

Up Next

The Pacers return to action on Wednesday, Oct. 24 in San Antonio at 8:30 PM ET on FOX Sports Indiana.

Tickets

After a three-game road trip, the Pacers return home to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, Oct. 29 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »