Game Rewind: Pacers 125, Thunder 129 (OT)

Game Recap

Fresh off the All-Star break, the Pacers battled another young squad, the Oklahoma City Thunder, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday night. And they ended up putting on a show.

With Indiana trailing 123-120 and 1.6 seconds left, Lance Stephenson tied the ballgame with a baseline three and a shimmy. The Indiana legend pushed the game into extra time.

However, when scoring became tough, Oklahoma City turned to its hot hand, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The talented guard put the visitors ahead for good on a three-point play with 20.7 seconds remaining. The Thunder (19-41) walked away with a 129-125 win over the Pacers. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 36 points.

Seven Pacers (20-41) finished in double figures. Buddy Hield had another stellar night, finishing with 29 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. His two best performances of the season have occurred in a Pacers uniform.

"I think Rick (Carlisle) does a good job in letting me play," Hield said. "He's doing a good job in finding back my joy. (He's) letting me be myself."

Isaiah Jackson and Malcolm Brogdon added 17 and 15 after they returned from injuries. Tyrese Haliburton (14 points, 11 assists) and Oshae Brissett (10 points, 15 rebounds) also added double-doubles.

"I'm just grateful to get back out there," Brogdon said. "It's such a blessing to play in the NBA, to play in this league."

Hield and Brogdon combined for three early triples as the squad earned a 13-3 lead with 9:41 to play. The Blue & Gold scored the game's first 10 points before Gilgeous-Alexander knocked in a triple for Oklahoma City.

When Indiana went cold, Gilgeous-Alexander remained hot. His 8th and 9th points of the frame knotted the score at 17 with 6:44 left.

A 9-3 Indiana run — five from Stephenson — gave the Pacers a 26-20 lead. However, the Thunder tied the score again at 26 with 2:47 left.

Down the stretch, Stephenson and Brogdon earned a 36-29 advantage before the quarter expired. Stephenson tallied two tough buckets — one through a rough flagrant foul — in the final 1:28.

Oklahoma City used a 12-3 run to grab its first lead of the game with 8:56 to play in the second quarter. Then, Theo Maledon gave the hosts a 43-39 edge with a pull-up triple.

However, Indiana retaliated. Jalen Smith cut the gap to one with a three from the right side. Then, Brissett added a monstrous flush at the 7:30 mark to push the Pacers back in front.

Yet, the Thunder earned the upper hand over the next few minutes. Maledon added five, and a pair of Gilgeous-Alexander free throws at the 2:54 mark gave Oklahoma City a 62-54 advantage. The visitors found success driving into the paint against Indiana’s smaller frontcourt.

Indiana cut the gap to 67-61 on Jackson's free throws with 12.6 seconds remaining. But, Gilgeous-Alexander hit a spinning layup with 0.9 seconds left to give Oklahoma City the eight-point edge.

Trailing 75-67 in the third, the Blue & Gold rattled off nine unanswered points — four from Jackson — to regain a one-point lead with 8:04 left. Jackson also provided the highlight — a wide-open alley-oop slam after Haliburton picked off a pass on the defensive end. Brogdon provided the lob.

The Thunder regained a one-possession lead and held it for a spell. With 3:55 to play, Tre Mann earned an 83-79 advantage on a floater. But, Smith came down and laid in a putback to cut the deficit to two.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander continued to impress. The fifth-year guard added four unanswered to earn an 87-81 edge and force a Pacers timeout.

Trailing 89-85 with 1:29 remaining, Hield knocked in his third triple to cut the gap to one. Then, Brogdon added five unanswered — including a smooth baseline three — to give Indiana a 93-89 lead. A Lindy Waters III triple before the buzzer cut the advantage to one before the fourth quarter.

The Pacers maintained their slim advantage over the early moments of the fourth. However, at the 8:57 mark, Maledon knotted the score at 98 after sinking 1-of-2 free throws. Later, Waters hit his second triple to give the Thunder a 103-101 advantage.

Trailing 105-103, Haliburton and Hield nailed back-to-back threes to grab a 109-105 lead with 5:50 remaining.

After a Thunder timeout, Stephenson and Smith both added a bucket to stretch the run to 10 unanswered. However, the Thunder responded with seven straight, cutting the lead to 113-112 with 3:12 remaining. A free throw from Mann at the 2:47 mark tied the game.

Mann and Gilgeous-Alexander continued to cause Indiana fits as crunch time approached. Every time the Pacers tied the score, the duo found answers on the other end. With 1:11 left, Gilgeous-Alexander sent the visitors in front, 119-117, with a layup. On the Pacers’ ensuing possession, he blocked Brissett’s layup attempt. Aaron Wiggins added a fast-break dunk to extend the gap to four with 54.4 seconds left.

Hield cut the gap to one with his fifth triple — a beauty from the left side. On the next Thunder possession, Gilgeous-Alexander missed both free-throw attempts. Indiana had a chance to take the lead with 27.7 seconds to go.

However, Jackson accidentally stepped out of bounds along the right sideline after faking a shot. With the Pacers forced to foul, Mann drained two free throws with 8.9 seconds remaining.

The Blue & Gold ran a play for Hield. He fired a three over two Thunder defenders but came up short. The ball bounced to the floor. Somehow, Brissett tapped it into Stephenson’s hands. The legend himself stepped back and fired in a cold-blooded trey from the left baseline with 1.6 seconds left. The squads headed to overtime.

The first 2:20 was scoreless. Hield broke the trend with a left-handed layup, giving Indiana a 125-123 edge. Bazley answered at the 1:46 mark with a jumper in the paint.

Those remained the only points of the extra frame until the clock ticked under a minute. Gilgeous-Alexander then redeemed himself from the earlier missed free throws. With 20.7 seconds left, he completed a three-point play to give the Thunder a 128-125 edge.

Haliburton tried to fire a three. But, it was partially blocked by Isaiah Roby. The Thunder finished the game at the free-throw line.

Inside the Numbers

Jalen Smith (16 points, six boards) and Stephenson (14 points) tallied 30 of Indiana's 40 bench points.

Oklahoma City finished with 70 points in the paint — tying the highest from a Pacers opponent this season.

The Thunder won the rebounding battle, 53-51.

The Pacers tallied 19 second-chance points — none bigger than Stephenson's three in the fourth quarter.

You Can Quote Me On That

"Just getting better. (I'm) viewing every game as a chance to get better, to work on my game. (I want) to build chemistry with the team because I know down the line, I will be playing some more. So, I'm just building the chemistry with the guys and getting better." –Jackson on his focus for the final 21 games

"He's great. He's as unselfish as they come. (He's) talented. Great energy, plays hard on both ends. I really enjoy playing with him." –Brogdon on playing with Haliburton for the first time

"There are a lot of guys learning a lot of things out there. We have guys that are being put in positions of responsibility that are unprecedented for them. This is where those guys will learn an awful lot. That's the value of this period of time." –Carlisle on the team's performance

Stat of the Night

Indiana shot just 1-of-11 from the field in overtime. Before the extra frame, they shot 48-of-89 (53.9 percent).

Noteworthy

Buddy Hield has finished in double figures in his first five games as a Pacer.

The Pacers used their 27th different starting lineup tonight — the fourth-most in the NBA.

Oklahoma City snapped a five-game losing streak to Indiana.

Up Next

The Pacers welcome Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 5:00 PM ET.










