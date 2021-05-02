Game Rewind: Pacers 152, Thunder 95

Game Recap

The Pacers are still significantly shorthanded, but one key player returned on Saturday and that was more than enough for Indiana to handle the Thunder in a record-setting performance in Oklahoma City.

Back in the lineup after missing six games with a sore lower back, All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis got the Pacers' offense off to a fast start and they never really cooled off as the Pacers (30-33) obliterated the Thunder (21-43), 152-95.

Despite missing six players due to injury, the Pacers led by as many as 67 and set NBA franchise records for points scored and 3-pointers made (21).

Sabonis tallied 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting, 19 rebounds, and 14 assists in 30 minutes of action, securing his seventh triple-double of the season before halftime and sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

"It was so much fun to finally be out there with my teammates," Sabonis said. "Watching on the sidelines for an athlete is never fun. To be out there again and playing the game, it was awesome."

Doug McDermott matched his career high with 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting, going 6-for-8 from 3-point range, while Caris LeVert added 25 points and six assists in 27 minutes.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Tracking the Latest Standings, Remaining Schedules, and More »

Sabonis looked as sharp as ever in the opening minutes of Saturday's contest. Sabonis assisted on Indiana's first four field goals, then converted a three-point play on the block, and then picked up his fifth assist when he connected with LeVert for a 3-pointer to give the Blue & Gold a 14-4 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Indiana led 20-6 before the Thunder reeled off nine unanswered points. McDermott then caught fire to thwart Oklahoma City's run, as the 6-8 sharpshooter hit four consecutive 3-pointers during a 16-5 Indiana run.

McDermott and Sabonis both played the entire first quarter, as McDermott scored 16 points and Sabonis nearly tallied a triple-double in the opening frame with eight points, seven rebounds, and eight assists. Thanks to their strong play, the visitors took a 42-29 lead into the second quarter.

Justin Holiday knocked down two threes and his brother Aaron added another as the Pacers opened the ensuing frame on a 13-2 run. The Pacers bookended the quarter with an 11-0 run to end a dominant half and take an 82-46 lead into the intermission.

Sabonis checked back in at the 8:17 mark in the second quarter, scored 14 points over the rest of the frame, and secured a triple-double on a dish to McDermott with 1:58 remaining in the first half.

"We were just hitting everything," McDermott said. "We did a really good job of just sharing the ball tonight, getting out in transition. Everything seemed to be going in. It's just kind of contagious — when one guy gets going, another guy gets going.

"When you're playing unselfish like that, the ball tends to find the hot hand."

The Pacers continued to pour it on after halftime. LeVert scored eight points as Indiana opened the second half with another 16-3 surge to double up the Thunder, 98-49, with 20 minutes remaining in the contest.

The visitors only added to their lead from there. Sabonis, LeVert, and McDermott checked out for the night with 2:47 remaining in the third quarter and the Pacers up 118-62. The Pacers led by as many as 58 in the third quarter and took a 126-70 advantage into the fourth.

The only drama in the final frame was how many records the Pacers would set by the time the final buzzer sounded.

"The first thing that I told the team in the locker room here was just (praising) the way that they shared it start to finish," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "I thought every group that was in there in all four quarters, they were really trying to make the extra pass."

Oshae Brissett finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and four blocks in the victory. Aaron Holiday added 12 points and five assists.

Edmond Sumner also reached double figures with 10 points despite sitting out the entire second half with a bruised left knee.

Moses Brown led Oklahoma City with 16 points and seven rebounds. Tony Bradley added 13 points and seven boards, while Svi Mikailiuk scored 13.

The Pacers now travel to Washington for the first of two meetings with Washington in a five-day span on Monday. If the season were to end today, ninth-seeded Indiana would play 10th-seeded Washington in the new Play-In Tournament.

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis recorded his 11th career triple-double and set a new career high with 14 assists.

McDermott's 31 points matched his career high, a mark he previously set with Chicago on Jan. 15, 2017. His six 3-pointers also tied his career best.

The Pacers topped 40 points in each of the first three quarters, outscoring the Thunder by 13, 23, and 20, respectively, in those frames.

Indiana's 41 assists were three more than their previous season high, set on March 19 in Miami.

Brissett tallied his fourth double-double in his last six games. His first career double-double at the start of that stretch also came against Oklahoma City on April 21.

Indiana shot a season-high 65.5 percent from the field, narrowly missing out on the best field-goal percentage in franchise history (.667 in a win at Minnesota on Oct. 24, 2017). The Thunder, meanwhile, shot just 34.2 percent, the lowest field-goal percentage by a Pacers opponent this season.

You Can Quote Me On That

"When he's in that trail-five spot there and the guys like Doug and Caris and everybody are flying out of the corner with speed, it's hard to guard because Domas can hand it off to you and then he's a threat to dive there to the rim. He made some really good passes out of cuts...he wants to make the right pass for his teammates." -Bjorkgren on Sabonis' playmaking

"It was huge having him back. Obviously we've missed his presence a lot just because he can do it all for us. It's great to have him healthy for this remaining stretch that we have." -McDermott on Sabonis' return

"I surprised myself in the first quarter when I was like, 'I'm not that tired.' I thought I was going to get winded more, but the coaching staff and the medical staff did a great job of ramping my conditioning up over the time I missed and made sure I was ready to play." -Sabonis

"I thought early in the game we were really locked in on (the defensive) end of the floor. When we do that, we can really thrive in transition." -McDermott

Stat(s) of the Night

The Pacers' 152 points eclipsed the previous NBA franchise record of 150, which was set in Denver on Dec. 28, 1982. Indiana's 21 3-pointers broke a more recent record, as the Blue & Gold had made 20 threes in three previous games this season. The 57-point margin also made it the largest road win in NBA history, per Stats.

Noteworthy

With the win, the Pacers swept the season series with the Thunder for the second straight season.

Pacers leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon sat out with a sore right hamstring. Bjorkgren said Brogdon participated in shootaround on Saturday, but the team decided to take a cautious approach and hold him out against the Thunder.

Forward JaKarr Sampson did not travel with the team on the road trip after sustaining a concussion in Thursday's loss to Brooklyn.

Up Next

The Pacers head to Washington for a potential preview of a Play-In Tournament game against Bradley Beal and the Wizards on Monday, March 3 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tickets

A limited number of tickets for all remaining Pacers home games are now on sale. Single Game Tickets » Health & Safety Guidelines »









