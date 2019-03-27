Halftime Rewind: Pacers 54, Thunder 45

Halftime Rewind

At halftime in Oklahoma City, the Pacers lead the Thunder, 54-45.

The Thunder opened up a 14-8 lead with 6:50 to go in the opening quarter, but the Pacers used a 17-7 run to regain control, 25-21, at the 2:18 mark. But When the period came to a close, the home team was back on top, 31-29.

In the second, the contest remained close. The Pacers gained a slight advantage courtesy of back-to-back 3-pointers from Myles Turner and Wesley Matthews. The triples gave Indiana a 43-38 lead with 5:02 to go in the first half.

From there, Indiana outscored OKC 11-7 over the rest of the quarter to take a nine-point lead into the locker room.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 14 points. Thad Young and Domas Sabonis each scored nine.

For the Thunder, Steven Adams had 14 points and Paul George scored 11.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)



ESPN - Mark Jones (play-by-play), Jeff Van Gundy (analyst), Jorge Sedano (sideline reporter)

Radio: 107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Eddie Gill (analyst), Pat Boylan (studio host)

Please Note: Inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers radio broadcasts can be heard on 1080 AM instead of 1070.