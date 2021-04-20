Game Rewind: Pacers 94, Spurs 109

Game Recap

Undermanned and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Pacers simply didn't have enough firepower on Monday night.

Indiana (26-31) competed for 48 minutes but fell to the healthier and more rested San Antonio Spurs (28-28) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 109-94. It was the third straight loss for the Blue & Gold, who were missing several key pieces.

The Pacers announced hours before Monday's game that starting center Myles Turner would be sidelined indefinitely with a partial tear of the plantar plate in his right big toe. The NBA's leading shotblocker had missed six straight games with a sprained left ankle before returning to action on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

Turner was joined on the inactive list on Monday by All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis (sore lower back) and reserve guard Jeremy Lamb (sore left knee).

"Tonight we just were battling a few things...we're going to play better," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said. "We're going to shoot it better. We didn't shoot it that good tonight. Both groups struggled a little tonight, the first and second team out there. We'll keep battling."

Edmond Sumner scored seven of Indiana's first 12 points and helped the Pacers get off to a fast start. Indiana led 15-9 following a Malcolm Brogdon 3-pointer five minutes into the contest.

But the rest of the quarter was a struggle for the Blue & Gold. The Pacers converted just three of their final 18 attempts in the opening frame as San Antonio outscored the Pacers 27-6 over that span to take a 36-21 lead into the second quarter.

San Antonio stretched its lead to as many as 17 points before the Pacers mounted a charge. Second-year center Goga Bitadze scored the first six points and Caris LeVert added the final six during a 13-4 Indiana run. That spurt kept the hosts within striking distance at halftime, but they still entered the intermission trailing by 11, 55-44.

The Pacers were unable to cut into that margin over the opening minutes of the second half and San Antonio officially broke the game open with a 13-3 run that pushed the Spurs' lead to 76-55 with 6:13 remaining in the third quarter.

San Antonio led 82-66 entering the fourth quarter. The Pacers trailed 84-70 at 9:32 when a scrum broke out on the floor.

Spurs guard Patty Mills took exception to a blow from Indiana big man JaKarr Sampson on one end and bumped Sampson in the chest running back down the floor. Sampson got back in Mills' face and words were exchanged, but both sides quickly separated the two parties.

After a lengthy review, Sampson, Mills, and Spurs forward Rudy Gay all were given technicals, while Sampson was also assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from the game.

With Sampson out and Bitadze unavailable due to a sprained left ankle, the Pacers played the rest of the game without a big man, never seriously threatening as the Spurs cruised to victory.

LeVert and Brogdon led Indiana with 18 points apiece in the loss, though neither shot the ball well. LeVert went 8-for-19, while Brogdon went just 5-for-20, though he did tally six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.

"It's the NBA," LeVert said about the Pacers being shorthanded. "It's a next-man-up mentality. I feel like Oshae and Goga did a great job, JaKarr as well when he was in there. That's just how it is right now. The season is condensed, there's little knick-knack injuries everywhere, but every team's going through it.

"We don't want to make that an excuse. We've got to play better as a team."

Oshae Brissett, starting his first career game while playing on his second 10-day contract, added 13 points and six rebounds, going 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

Spurs guard Derrick White led all scorers with 25 points, going 6-for-11 from 3-point range. DeMar DeRozan added 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, while Jakob Poeltl added 16 points and seven boards.

The Pacers will have a day off Tuesday to try to heal up before returning to action on Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

Inside the Numbers

Making his first career start in his 25th career NBA game, Brissett set a new career high with 13 points. He had scored 10 for Indiana at Houston on Wednesday and had 12 points playing for Toronto against Portland on Jan. 7, 2020.

Bitadze had seven points, nine rebounds, and matched his career high with five blocks in under 23 minutes. But he battled foul trouble for much of the night and exited early with the ankle sprain.

After starting 47 games, Justin Holiday came off the bench on Monday. The veteran forward had just four points on 1-of-9 shooting (1-of-7 from 3-point range). Holiday is shooting just 32.9 percent from the field over 11 games in April.

Indiana had just seven turnovers in the loss, one more than their season low of six, set in a season-opening victory over New York on Dec. 23.

All five starters for San Antonio scored in double figures, including Keldon Johnson (14 points and six rebounds) and Dejounte Murray (11 points, seven boards, and seven assists).

You Can Quote Me On That

"I've been talking to Justin Holiday lately about coming off the bench. He has started a long time this season. What's great about Justin is he always says, 'Whatever's best for the team.' I was just looking for a little bit of a different mix tonight, trying to get a spark out of it. Give Oshae a shot, put Justin back with that second group." -Bjorkgren on his decision to start Brissett and bring Holiday off the bench

"It means a lot. It's showing that my hard work is really paying off. The past couple months for me have been really about grinding and staying down and trying to figure myself out and really working hard...I'm just really excited and happy and proud of myself and what I'm able to do. It's only up from here." -Brissett on his first career start

"It's been real exciting. It's been a lot of learning, a lot of focus and really just staying with it. Everyday I attack like I'm going to play. That's something that I learned a lot last year...If I don't play or I do play, I know that I did my part to be ready for that game. The guys have been real helpful in talking to me and keeping me mentally prepared." -Brissett on his time in Indiana so far

"Obviously it's different. At some points in the fourth quarter, it was five guards out there. (We) just switched everything defensively, just tried to get into the lane and knock down open shots offensively." -LeVert on playing without a big in the fourth quarter

"We've got to take advantage of these games. We've got a couple here at home. We've got to take advantage of waking up in our own beds, playing in front of our own crowd, getting our regular routine...I think the rest day will be good for everybody tomorrow, not only physically, but I think mentally and emotionally as well." -LeVert on having a three-game homestand after spending most of the past month on the road

Stat of the Night

Indiana's .327 field goal percentage was its lowest this season by a wide margin (the previous low was .388 in a win at Miami on March 21). The last time the Pacers had a percentage that low was when they shot 32.6 percent in loss in Toronto on Feb. 23, 2020.

Noteworthy

The Pacers and Spurs split the season series, with the road team winning both games. Indiana picked up a 139-133 overtime win in San Antonio on April 3.

The Spurs have won their last two games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse over the past three seasons (the two teams did not play in Indiana last season).

Pacers forward Doug McDermott returned to action on Monday after missing the previous three contests with a sprained left ankle.

The Pacers debuted a black stripe on the left shoulder of their jerseys on Monday to honor Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster Bobby "Slick" Leonard, who passed away on Tuesday. Indiana will wear the stripe for the remainder of the season.

Up Next

The Pacers continue a three-game homestand when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, April 21 at 7:00 PM ET.

