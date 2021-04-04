Instant Rewind: Pacers 139, Spurs 133 (OT)

Instant Rewind

The deck was seemingly stacked against the Pacers on Saturday night in San Antonio. They had lost three straight, were on the second night of a back-to-back, and were without three key players, including their two leading scorers.

But undermanned Indiana put together a complete team effort with key contributions from virtually every healthy player. T.J. McConnell capped the night with a game-sealing jump shot with 17.8 seconds left in overtime to lift the Pacers (22-26) to a 139-133 win over the Spurs (24-23).

The Pacers led 124-121 with two minutes remaining before Caris LeVert found a cutting Edmond Sumner for a layup to build Indiana's cushion back to five points. Rudy Gay answered with a layup with 1:30 remaining, however, and after LeVert was whistled for a double-dribble, Gay drew a foul on Sumner and hit both free throws to make it a one-point game with 50.2 seconds to play.

Jakob Poeltl then intercepted a LeVert pass on the other end before Sumner was whistled for a foul on DeMar DeRozan with 29.1 seconds left. Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren tried to challenge the call, but the replay review determined the call stood. DeRozan hit the first foul shot to move to 12-for-12 from the charity stripe up to that point in the game, but his second came up short.

Both teams had a chance to win in the closing seconds of regulation, but Myles Turner missed a three from the top of the key on one end and DeRozan missed a pull-up jumper at the buzzer on the other.

The two teams traded baskets twice to start overtime. DeRozan again hit one of two foul shots with 2:47 remaining before McConnell's jumper gave Indiana a one-point lead with 2:32 to play. Three Turner free throws on two subsequent possessions pushed the lead to 135-131 before Gay's dunk with 1:12 remaining made it a two-point game.

LeVert missed a jumper, but Sumner stole Gay's pass on the other end. McConnell then drove right before pulling up from 17 feet to seal an impressive Indiana win.

LeVert led seven Pacers in double figures with 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting and nine assists. McConnell added 18 points on 9-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds, and eight assists, while fellow reserve Aaron Holiday also scored 18 while going 7-for-11 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

All 10 Pacers players who played in the game scored at least seven points as the Blue & Gold overcame several key absences.

All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis missed his first game of the season after spraining his left ankle in Friday's loss to Charlotte. He joined starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who missed his second straight game with a sore right hip, and reserve guard Jeremy Lamb, sidelined for the third consecutive contest with a sprained right toe, on the inactive list.

LeVert carried Indiana's offense early on Saturday, hitting his first four shots and scoring eight of the first 14 points for the Blue & Gold. Neither team led by more than two over the first six minutes of the game before the Spurs used a 12-2 run to open up a 28-18 lead.

Indiana answered with 10 straight points, tying the game on a rare 3-pointer from JaKarr Sampson with 1:10 remaining in the opening frame. Patty Mills knocked down a trey on the other end to put San Antonio back in front and the hosts took a 33-32 lead into the second quarter.

The Pacers started the second quarter with a lineup featuring five reserves and they quickly retook the lead thanks to a 9-3 spurt early in the frame. The second unit maintained a small advantage before passing the baton to the starters. The first unit then put together a 9-0 run to open up a 56-46 lead with 3:24 remaining in the first half.

An impressive three-point play by Sumner and a 3-pointer and a jumper by LeVert helped the Blue & Gold maintain a cushion heading into halftime, as the visitors took a 67-59 lead into the intermission.

LeVert buried a triple on the opening possession of the second half to push the Pacers' lead to 11, but the Spurs responded with a 13-2 run to tie the game.

DeMar DeRozan and San Antonio continued to roll from there. DeRozan scored 12 points in the first eight minutes of the second half — including eight straight for the Spurs in one stretch — as the Pacers had no answer for San Antonio's offense.

The hosts reeled off 11 unanswered points to cap a 31-10 run to open the third quarter, giving them a 91-80 lead at the 4:05 mark.

Out of a timeout, the Pacers regrouped. Aaron Holiday knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Blue & Gold back within striking distance.

Indiana trailed 97-90 entering the final minute of the third quarter, but seldom-used reserve Kelan Martin knocked down two straight triples of his own. Then after a Luka Samanic miss, T.J. McConnell threw the ball ahead to Goga Bitadze who drew a foul with 3.9 seconds remaining. The second-year center knocked down both foul shots to give the Pacers an unexpected 98-97 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Pacers' reserves preserved the lead in the early minutes of the first quarter. Back-to-back baskets from McConnell extended Indiana's advantage to 115-108 with 5:44 remaining before a dramatic finish.

Turner finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks. Sumner added 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, six rebounds, and three assists, while Justin Holiday (10 points, four rebounds, and three steals) and Doug McDermott (10 points on 4-of-8 shooting) also reached double figures.

DeRozan had 25 points, four rebounds, and six assists for San Antonio. Keldon Johnson added 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Dejounte Murray finished with 20 points, five boards, and five assists.

The Pacers now have two days off before returning to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host two games on back-to-back nights. The Chicago Bulls visit Indianapolis on Tuesday and the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town on Wednesday.

Inside the Numbers

LeVert topped 20 points for the second time in 12 games with the Pacers. His nine assists were his most since he joined Indiana via midseason trade.

Aaron Holiday's 18 points matched his season high, which he set in a win in Atlanta on Feb. 13. He has now scored in double figures in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Martin played a season-high 15 minutes (just the second game this season he played more than six minutes). He scored nine points and went 3-for-4 from 3-point range on Saturday after entering the night with just 18 total points on 2-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc on the season.

The Pacers shot 55.3 percent from the field and improved to 13-2 on the season when making at least half their shots.

Indiana scored 25 points off of 18 San Antonio turnovers.

DeRozan went 13-for-15 from the free throw line, but his two misses were crucial, with one late in regulation that would have given the Spurs the lead and the other coming in overtime.

Stat of the Night

The Pacers matched their season high with 60 bench points, outscoring San Antonio's reserves by 26.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won four straight road games over the Spurs, matching their longest win streak ever in San Antonio. They also won four in a row from 1987-90.

Indiana is now 6-4 on the season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Turner added four blocks to his league-leading total and has now blocked at least one shots in 63 consecutive games. Only seven players have had longer streaks since 1983-84.

Up Next

The Pacers will have two days off before returning to action on Tuesday, April 6, when they host Zach LaVine and the Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on the first night of a back-to-back.

