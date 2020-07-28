Game Rewind: Pacers 111, Spurs 118 (Scrimmage)

Game Rewind

In their final tune-up before resuming the regular season this weekend, the Pacers fell to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in Orlando, 118-111, in their third and final scrimmage in the NBA bubble.

The Pacers got off to a slow start in their last dress rehearsal, opening Tuesday's scrimmage 3-for-12 from the field. Myles Turner kept Indiana afloat early, scoring six of the first nine points for the Blue & Gold, including a pair of dunks.

Eventually the offense got rolling, especially after the second unit checked in. San Antonio led 22-20 before the Pacers reeled off a 12-3 run to close the quarter. T.J. McConnell scored six points in that stretch and assisted on the other two baskets, finding Justin Holiday and Edmond Sumner for 3-pointers.

The Spurs moved back in front midway through the second quarter before the Pacers reinserted their starters. Indiana surged ahead again with a 13-4 run featuring five points from T.J. Warren.

San Antonio, however, responded with a 7-2 spurt of its own to climb within one at 60-59 heading into the break.

Just like they did in the first half, the Pacers sputtered out of the gates to start the third quarter. Indiana went 2-for-12 to open the second half, while the Spurs strung together nine unanswered points to move back in front and extended their lead to as many as 10 points.

Once again, McConnell provided a spark. The diminutive point guard dished out assists on four straight Pacers field goals — two 3-pointers by Doug McDermott, another three by Sumner and a layup by JaKarr Sampson — during an 11-5 Pacers run late in the third quarter.

McConnell scored the next four points for the Pacers, but San Antonio kept the Blue & Gold at bay and Rudy Gay's buzzer-beating floater gave the Spurs a 90-83 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

As Nate McMillan promised pregame, the Pacers' starters returned to start the final frame to get some late-game repetitions. Unfortunately, they weren't able to make much headway, as the Spurs extended their advantage to 102-88 with eight minutes to play.

Victor Oladipo finally came to life shortly thereafter. The two-time All-Star was 1-for-12 to start the game, but he attacked and scored on three successive possessions so spark a small Pacers run. But the Blue & Gold weren't able to trim the deficit to closer than 10 points before a timeout with 5:40 remaining, at which point McMillan emptied his bench.

The reserves showed some fight, using a 7-2 run to get within four in the final minute, but the Spurs held on to hand the Pacers their only loss ini three scrimmages.

"I thought that really throughout the game defensively we just didn't have that intensity that we want or we need," McMillan said. "But this was our last scrimmage game. We wanted to get out of this game healthy."

Turner recorded a double-double in the loss, tallying a team-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds. McConnell also had a double-double off the bench, finishing with 14 points, four boards, and 11 assists.

McDermott added 13 points, going 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Oladipo had 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists but was just 4-for-16 from the field and 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. Sumner also had 10 points for Indiana.

Gay led all scorers with 23 points in 21 minutes off the bench to go along with four rebounds and five assists. Keldon Johnson and DeMar DeRozan each added 17 points for San Antonio.

Indiana will resume the regular season on Saturday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET in the first of eight seeding games. It will be a crucial contest, as the Pacers can secure the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a win.

"Now that these scrimmages are over with, we're looking forward to the real grind," Turner said following Tuesday's scrimmage.

"We know what we have now. Let the chips fall where they may."









