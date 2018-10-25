Game Rewind: Pacers 116, Spurs 96

Game Rewind

Behind excellent ball movement and long range shooting, the Pacers went into San Antonio and routed the Spurs 116-96 on Wednesday night.

Indiana started the game 7-of-11 from the field with five assists, but the Spurs were effective as well, and the teams were tied at 17 with 3:38 to play in the first quarter.

From there, the Pacers outscored the Spurs 11-6 to lead 28-22 at the end of the first.

The hot shooting continued in the second quarter, as with a little more than four minutes to play, the Pacers had shot a stellar 9-of-11 from the 3-point line and led 48-38.

The lead got up to as much as 16 before a Spurs run cut the deficit to just eight, but the Pacers were able to take a 62-50 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Pacers continued to maintain a double-digit lead into the third quarter. A crafty DeMar DeRozan three-point play at the 3:59 mark got the Spurs within nine, but on the next possession Myles Turner found Domas Sabonis for an easy bucket to push the lead back over 10, 78-67, and force a Spurs timeout.

Out of the timeout, the Pacers continued to apply the pressure offensively. They ended the period with a 10-4 run to head into the fourth leading by 17, 88-71.

In the final period, Indiana put the game away. Tyreke Evans gave the Pacers a 21-point advantage with 10:57 to go, and the visitors weren't done yet. Cory Joseph buried a 3-pointer with 5:35 left that put the Pacers up 25.

From the 4:23 to the 3:07 mark, Evans sealed the game. He scored eight straight points to give him 13 in the quarter and the Pacers a game high 29-point lead, 112-83.

On the night, the Pacers made 17 3-pointers and dished out 34 assists en route to overwhelming the Spurs with 116 points.

"Our goal each night is to get 25-plus assists, Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said. "Tonight we had 34. When we’re moving the ball like that and sharing the ball, and no one cares who is scoring, everybody gets involved and it’s a beautiful game to watch."

Victor Oladipo finished with 21 points and nine assists. Evans drained five 3-pointers on his way to 19 points. Sabonis had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 18 points. LaMarcus Aldridge adde 15.

Stat of the Night

The Pacers shot 17-of-32 (53.1 percent) from the 3-point line, while the Spurs were just 6-of-19 (31.6).

Noteworthy

Tonight's 20-point win was the Pacers' largest win in San Antonio since 1995 when Indiana won by 17.

With tonight's performance, Domantas Sabonis has now played in four games this season and earned a double-double in three.

Tyreke Evans' 19 points were a season high.

Inside The Numbers

Indiana finished with 34 assists compared to 16 by San Antonio.

Domantas Sabonis' +/- rating of +32 was a game high.

You Can Quote Me On That

"We had to establish our defense, and I thought we did that early. We were able to get stops, and we got the ball movement we've been talking about." - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"It was a great lesson tonight. Whether we came to play or not, you know it’s just something that we definitely can build from and understand what we need to get better at." - Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan

"We’ve just got to build on it. It was a great road win, but it is just one. Obviously, we can take some good things from it and take some bad things and learn from it, but overall it was a great win.” - Pacers guard Victor Oladipo

"Well, there are always positives and negatives. If you look at it, it's a game of mistakes from both ends of the court. There will be positives on the film tomorrow and negatives, but the emphasis will be on the defense." - Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich

Up Next

The Pacers finish their road trip Saturday in Cleveland against the Cavaliers. The action starts at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports Indiana and 1070 The Fan.