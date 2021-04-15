Game Rewind: Pacers 132, Rockets 124

Recap

The Pacers (26-28) picked up their fourth straight road victory Wednesday night, knocking off the Houston Rockets (14-41), 132 – 124 on the second night of a back-to-back. The wire-to-wire win was a much-needed rebound after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 24 hours prior.

A 75-point first half – 42 in the second quarter – led to a 20-point Indiana advantage at halftime. The comfortable lead allowed the Pacers to fend off Houston’s runs down the stretch. Three Pacers finished with more than 20 points. Caris LeVert led the way with 27 on 10-of-20 shooting, marking the fourth time in the last six outings he’s finished with 20 or more. Malcolm Brogdon added 23, a team-high 13 rebounds, and finished one assist shy of his second career triple-double. Domantas Sabonis notched 22 and 11 boards to capture his 37th double-double.

“We’re just aggressive,” Brogdon said of the team’s uptick in offense. “We’re aggressive. We’re making shots. We’re getting easy shots.”

John Wall finished with a game-high 31 points for Houston. Kelly Olynyk and Christian Wood added 25 apiece.

For the fifth straight night, the Blue & Gold posted 30 points or more in the opening frame. Indiana started hot from long range, knocking in four of its first six attempts – two from LeVert, to earn a 20-11 lead at the 6:13 mark of the first. The Pacers’ defense started strong as well, holding Houston to just two points over the first 2:26 of the contest.

started the road trip off right #PacersWin pic.twitter.com/MyfJJ8YN3X — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 15, 2021

A string of three consecutive layups from Wall threatened Indiana’s lead – eventually bringing the margin down to 24-19 with 4:23 to go. However, that would be the closest they’d get for the rest of the half.

The defense then held the Rockets to just five points for the remainder of the frame. The bench extended the lead back to nine before the quarter closed.

From its 9-0 run at the beginning of the second quarter, the bench highlighted the second period. Jeremy Lamb and Oshae Brissett teamed up for 20 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting during the frame. Bouncing back from a three-point performance against the Clippers, Lamb spotted five of the spree as Indiana grabbed a 42-24 advantage at the 10:25 mark. Brissett then added to the fireworks. Playing on his second 10-day contract, the forward banked in a three and followed with a massive one-handed alley-oop off Aaron Holiday’s lob. The surge pushed Indiana’s lead to 21.

Over the next several minutes, Indiana played with a comfortable lead. Houston cut the lead to 58-42 on a pair of field goals from Jae’Sean Tate and Wood. But, buckets from Brogdon, LeVert, and Sabonis quickly pushed the lead back to 65-44, with 4:16 left.

Leading 69-50, Lamb and LeVert tacked on two more triples to extend their lead to 75-53 with 32.4 seconds to go. Tate’s layup just before the break cut the lead to 20.

A 39-point outburst from Houston allowed the hosts to cut Indiana’s lead to 12 after the third. Things appeared to be smooth sailing for Indiana after LeVert’s triple from the left wing earned an 85-65 lead with 8:55 to go. However, the Rockets then rattled off nine straight over a 1:13 span to trim the lead to 85-74. They eventually cut it to single digits, 93-84, after Wall knocked in a pair of free throws at the 4:10 mark.

Indiana crossed the 100-point mark and pushed the lead to double figures after Sabonis arced in a turnaround hook with 2:52 remaining. After a sequence of misses, McConnell found a layup underneath to push Indiana’s lead up to 102-89 with 1:39 to go. The Blue & Gold were able to maintain a double-digit lead to close out the frame.

Just 11 seconds into the fourth, Lamb’s fourth triple of the night extended the Pacers’ lead to 109-94. But, Houston kept on climbing back. A 9-2 run brought them to within eight after Armoni Brooks knocked in a 3-point shot from the right side with 9:31 to go.

Brissett’s and-one finish and a McConnell layup gave Indiana some breathing room. However, after a timeout, Houston used another 9-2 spree to climb to within six, 118-112 at the 5:58 mark.

But, Indiana caught its breath once again – this time turning to LeVert. Showing some fire – and accidentally drawing a technical foul – the former Michigan standout notched five straight Pacers points to bring the Pacers’ lead to 123-113 with 4:13 to go.

From there, Indiana’s offense stepped up and sealed the win. After Wall completed an and-one, Brogdon responded with a snipe on the left side. When Wall responded again, Sabonis finished with a left-handed flush over a stumbling Olynyk. The Blue & Gold held a 128-118 lead with 2:21 to go.

Down the stretch, Indiana held Houston at bay. Four Brogdon free throws in the final 1:03 made sure the Rockets would not come back in this one.

Indiana hopes to keep making up ground in the Eastern Conference as they head West to take on the Utah Jazz Friday afternoon.

Inside the Numbers

After four consecutive single-digit performances, Jeremy Lamb finished with 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep

Indiana shot 50-for-94 (53.2 percent) from the floor. The squad improves to 16-2 when shooting 50 percent or better from the field

Indiana’s bench outscored the Rockets’ bench 48-13

You Can Quote Me On That

“Honestly, we shook the Clippers game off. The Clippers are a very good team. They played a very good game against us. We weren’t able to finish the game how we wanted. But, we really erased that game from our minds, came in here, and focused on beating this Houston team.” – Brogdon on closing out tonight’s game

“I just thought that we were playing very well together. And I thought that we had that initial force again, to start that game. With the first group – I thought on both ends of the floor that it was pretty good energy coming out of the gate. And also in that first half – there were some guys that really stepped up off the bench.” – Bjorkgren on the key to jumping out to a big lead early

Stat Of The Night

After finishing 9-of-40 (22.5 percent) from deep yesterday against the Clippers, Indiana finished 15-of-36 (41.7 percent) tonight.

Noteworthy

The Blue & Gold improve to 17-12 on the road this season

The Pacers have swept the season series against the Rockets for the first time since the 2016-17 season

Doug McDermott missed just his second game all season after suffering a sprained ankle against the Clippers on Wednesday









