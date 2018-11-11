Game Rewind: Pacers 103, Rockets 115

James Harden and the Rockets' long range shooting were too much for the Pacers Sunday night, as they fell 115-103 in Houston. Houston made 20 3-pointers, and they were hot from long range right off the bat.

“We knew they were very capable of getting hot, even though they hadn’t shot the ball well early this season," Pacers coach Nate McMilland said. "We knew they were very capable, and tonight they did."

To begin the game, Houston raced out to a 17-5 advantage. Indiana responded with an 11-0 run of its own to get within a point with 5:30 left in the opening quarter.

Indiana grabbed the lead, 31-29, after a pair of Bojan Bogdanovic free throws with just seconds remaining, but Chris Paul drained the final shot of the quarter, a 3-pointer, to give Houston a 32-31 lead heading into the second.

In the second, the Rockets used an 11-2 run to push their lead to 10, 49-39, with 6:26 remaining in the period. From there, Houston continued to build its lead as the Rockets outscored Indiana 27-15 the rest of the way to take a 76-54 lead into the locker room.

Indiana came out firing on all cylinders to start the second half. The Blue & Gold scored the half's first 11 points to trim the deficit in half with 9:48 to play in the third quarter.

The Pacers got the Rockets' lead down to 10 with 4:43 to go in the third, but then the Rockets answered back. After that Collison bucket, Houston outscored Indiana 18-7 to take a 102-81 lead into the final period.

The Pacers made one last push in the fourth quarter. Indiana outscored Houston 17-7 in the early stages of the period to cut the lead to 10, 109-99, with under five minutes to play.

But they weren't able to close the gap over the final few minutes and Houston hung on for a 12-point win.

“It’s tough," Pacers point guard Darren Collison said. "You’re talking about one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the NBA, that’s what they do. And we weren’t able to get enough stops and take away the 3-pointer and do what they do best."

Victor Oladipo logged his second straight double-double after finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Bogdanovic added 20 points.

For Houston, James Harden had 40 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Chris Paul added 26 points.

Inside The Numbers

Bojan Bogdanovic's +10 was the team's best +/- rating.

The Pacers are now 5-3 on the road this season.

Stat of the Night

The Rockets were prolific from three tonight. Houston hit 20 of its 47 attempts (42.6 percent) from beyond the arc.

You Can Quote Me On That

“We just have to scrap. We have to scrap, and we have to go to work, and it’s as simple as that." - Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"They made some tough shots man. You watch it on film, they made some contested threes and just plain tough shots.” - Pacers center Myles Turner

"We had a good start and guys were knocking down shots and being aggressive. And that’s really what it is, we made it a little bit easier for one another, kicking it out to the open man, and it really helped us on defense.” - Rockets guard Eric Gordon

Noteworthy

Victor Oladipo secured his second straight double-double and third overall this season.

Victor Oladipo has reached now 20 or more points in 13 consecutive games.

Up Next

The Pacers will host the Heat next Friday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 PM ET. Secure your seats today for what will be Dwyane Wade's final regular season game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Find Tickets »

Away Game Night Special

15% off Pacers socks. Game Night Specials can be purchased online the day of each away game from 10:00 AM - Midnight. Order Online »

Special Offer - Pacers Score 90 Points

Papa John's PACERS90: The day after the Pacers score 90 or more points, you score 50 percent off all regular menu price online orders at papajohns.com with promo code PACERS90. (Valid in Central Indiana)