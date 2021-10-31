Game Rewind: Pacers 94, Raptors 97

Game Recap

The Pacers hoped to avenge Wednesday's 18-point loss in Toronto on Saturday night, when they welcomed the Raptors to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They put together a much better effort this time around, but still came up short, as Toronto (4-3) came away with a 97-94 win over Indiana (1-6).

The Raptors led 82-76 and had a two-on-one breakaway with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Gary Trent rose up for a slam on the left baseline, but was emphatically denied at the rim by Myles Turner.

That appeared to be a turning point, as T.J. McConnell scored on the other end. After another stop, McConnell then found Turner in the left corner and the 6-11 center buried the three to make it a one-point game with 4:18 remaining.

But the Raptors responded, as Trent hit a jumper and then — after Turner missed a potential game-tying three — buried a 3-pointer of his own to push the visitors' lead back to six.

Out of a timeout, Turner knocked down another three, making it a one-possession game once again as the game hit the three-minute mark.

But once again, Toronto had an answer. Khem Birch converted a putback dunk at 2:15 and then Fred VanVleet drained a deep 3-pointer as the shot clock expired on the next possession to push the Raptors' lead to eight, the largest margin of the night for either team.

Five straight points from Justin Holiday got the Pacers back within three with 27 seconds remaining. After VanVleet hit just one of two free throws, Domantas Sabonis nailed a 3-pointer to pull Indiana within one with 8.9 seconds remaining.

Scottie Barnes made two foul shots on the other end. Sabonis then had a look to tie the game at the buzzer, but his shot bounced off the backboard and the front of the rim, as the Raptors held on for their second win over the Blue & Gold in four days.

Sabonis finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Pacers in the loss. Holiday added 16 points off the bench, going 4-for-13 from 3-point range.

The Pacers got a significant boost on Saturday as Caris LeVert made his season debut. The sixth-year swingman had missed all of training camp and the first six regular-season games with a sore back, but returned to practice earlier this week and was cleared to play against Toronto hours before Saturday's game.

LeVert played well in 16 first-half minutes, tallying 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, two assists, and two steals, but did not play in the second half, which head coach Rick Carlisle said postgame was the plan for the night.

"Today was a great start for him," Carlisle said. "It would have been great to have him in the second half, but that just wasn't in the cards. And rather than play him seven minutes a half and have to sit out a long halftime and all that kind of stuff, it makes more sense to play him one half with a short break and then get him cooled off and hopefully ready for Monday."

LeVert was in the starting lineup and made his presence felt quickly. He scored his first basket in transition off a dish from rookie Chris Duarte at the 9:36 mark in the first quarter. Two possessions later, he pulled up and drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. On the other end, Sabonis stole the ball from OG Anunoby, triggering a fastbreak that culminated with another LeVert layup for his sixth and seventh points in a 1:03 span.

LeVert wasn't done there, adding an assist to Sabonis and another layup on the next two Pacers possessions to help Indiana out to a 13-6 lead. But the Raptors promptly answered with a 12-2 run to surge ahead.

3-pointers by Holiday and Jeremy Lamb put the hosts back in front, and they maintained the lead for the remainder of the opening quarter, taking a 25-22 advantage into the second.

"I thought we played well as a team," LeVert said of the start of the game. "I tried to come in and provide some energy for us. I had a couple turnovers that I didn't like, but I think overall that it was a success for myself and for the team."

The two teams went back and forth in the ensuing frame, which featured four ties and four lead changes. Toronto got a boost off the bench from Svi Mykhailiuk, who scored nine of 11 points for the Raptors in one stretch, including a pair of dunks.

But Sabonis scored 11 points in the frame, enough to give the Blue & Gold a 47-46 lead entering the intermission.

Neither team was able to create much separation in a low-scoring third quarter. Toronto used a 7-0 run to take a 61-58 lead with four minutes remaining in the frame before Lamb tied the game with a 3-pointer at 3:07.

Birch's three-point play put the Raptors back in front, but once again Lamb answered with a trey at the 1:03 mark to knot the game once again. Oshae Brissett's layup with 29.7 seconds left put Indiana back in front, but Chris Boucher's triple on the other end gave the visitors a 67-66 lead entering the fourth.

Mykhailiuk scored five points as the Raptors opened the final frame with an 8-2 run to extend their lead to seven points. Duarte kept Indiana within striking distance, knocking down a pair of threes, but baskets by fellow rookie Barnes on the other end kept the hosts at arm's length.

Duarte finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and six assists for Indiana. Lamb scored 11 points off the bench, while Turner stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 boards, four assists, and five blocks.

Barnes led the Raptors with 21 points and 12 rebounds. VanVleet added 16 points, six boards, four assists, and two steals.

Indiana has now dropped four straight games. The Pacers will continue a three-game homestand with games against San Antonio and New York on Monday and Wednesday before embarking on a four-game Western Conference road trip late next week.

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis topped 20 points for the fourth time and also recorded his fourth double-double in seven games to start the season.

Turner collected his second double-double of the season and had a season-high five blocks, four of them coming in the second half.

Duarte reached double figures for the seventh straight game to start his NBA career.

Mykhailiuk scored 16 points off the bench for Toronto on 6-of-10 shooting, doubling his previous season high.

The Pacers went 11-for-16 from the free throw line in the first half, but did not attempt a foul shot over the final two quarters.

You Can Quote Me On That

"It's a tough league. We've just got to do better. We'll look at the film. We struggled with turnovers again. We struggled a little on the boards again...There will be a lot of fixation with shotmaking. We played very hard, we've just got to play better." -Carlisle

"Caris is going to open up a lot, obviously for himself — that's what he does get buckets — as well for other players...The first half, Caris showed exactly what he does. Didn't miss a beat, came in, played well, played aggressive, and opened a lot of stuff for us." -Holiday on LeVert's return

"I think it went well. I was on him just about being more aggressive because I'm a guy who likes to throw the ball ahead and be a playmaker out there. So I was just letting him know be aggressive out there and I'll find myself. Don't worry about me." -LeVert on playing alongside Duarte for the first time

"If you're open, he wants you to shoot the ball and all of us are capable of doing so. Our offense is made to generate open shots, open threes, and when you're open, you have to shoot them." -Holiday after matching his career high with 13 3-point attempts

"We're missing some shot-creators. We've got to get the ball in the paint more. When you have guys that can create like Caris, Malcolm (Brogdon), it definitely helps our offense." -Turner

Stat of the Night

After surrendering 31 points off 23 turnovers (both season highs) in Toronto, turnovers were once again an issue for the Blue & Gold on Saturday. The Raptors scored 28 points off 20 Indiana giveaways.

Noteworthy

Starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his second straight game with a strained left hamstring.

Indiana is now 1-1 on the season when playing on the second half of a back-to-back.

After scoring a career-high 28 points in Friday night's loss in Brooklyn, Pacers forward Torrey Craig went scoreless in 8:29 off the bench on Saturday.

Up Next

The Pacers continue their homestand on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7:00 PM ET, when they welcome Doug McDermott, Thaddeus Young, and the San Antonio Spurs to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.










