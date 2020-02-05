Halftime Rewind: Pacers at Raptors











Halftime Rewind

Tickets

The Pacers return home to complete a home-and-home set with Pascal Siakam and the Raptors at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 7 at 8:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (sideline reporter/host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 FM/1070 AM The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)