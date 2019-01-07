Game Rewind: Pacers 105, Raptors 121

Game Recap

The Pacers saw their six-game winning streak snapped north of the border on Sunday night. Toronto (30-12) made 17 3-pointers and had eight players score in double figures as the Raptors handed Indiana (26-13) a 121-105 defeat.

With the win, the Raptors swept a back-to-back against Milwaukee and the Pacers, the two teams currently vying with Toronto for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

"Toronto's a really good team," Pacers center Domantas Sabonis said after the loss. "That's why they've been at the top of the east for the last couple of years. The way they are consistent throughout the whole game is something we need to work towards."

Norman Powell scored a season-high 23 points off the bench on 10-of-12 shooting to lead Toronto to victory.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pacers with 21 points in the loss, while Sabonis added 16 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.

Both teams were missing key players on Sunday.

Starting Pacers center Myles Turner did not dress on Sunday due to a sore right shoulder. It was just the second game this season that the Pacers were without Turner, the NBA's leading shotblocker.

The Raptors, meanwhile, did not have star forward Kawhi Leonard, electing to rest the Eastern Conference's leading scorer on the second night of a back-to-back.

Toronto did get a boost, however, from the return of All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who missed 10 of the last 11 games with lower back pain. Lowry finished with 12 points, eight assists, and three steals in his return to action.

Despite their respective missing pieces, both teams got off to hot starts offensively. Bogdanovic scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting as the Pacers amassed 35 points in the first quarter.

But on the other end, the Raptors buried 6-of-9 3-pointers and took a two-point lead into the second quarter.

Domas doing work as a starter tonight pic.twitter.com/f9ckNKWi2r — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 7, 2019

The hosts took the first sizeable lead for either side early in the second thanks to a 12-0 run. Toronto led by as many as 11 points before halftime and took a 70-63 lead into the break.

Indiana opened the second half with a 9-2 run, tying the game at 72 on Sabonis' dunk just 2:18 into the third quarter.

But the Raptors answered with a 16-4 run of their own to reassert control. Serge Ibaka scored 10 points in the frame and Toronto made four more 3-pointers as the hosts took a 96-84 lead into the fourth quarter.

"They went on a run - it is as simple as that," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the game. "They were the aggressors all night long. I thought they had the energy out there, they established their pace, and we didn't really establish that we could stop that team all night long."

The Raptors extended their lead to as many as 17 points in the final frame as the Pacers never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Toronto clinched the season series over Indiana with Sunday's victory. The Raptors already defeated the Blue & Gold at Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 19 and the two teams play just once more in the regular season, on Jan. 23 in Indianapolis.

Victor Oladipo had 16 points for the Pacers on Sunday, but scored just three in the second half. Thaddeus Young added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Darren Collison finished with 11 points and five assists.

Ibaka finished with 18 points for the Raptors, Danny Green scored 15 while going 5-for-8 from beyond the arc, and Pascal Siakam tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday, when they head to Cleveland for a Central Division showdown with the Cavaliers. They play in Boston on Wednesday and in New York on Friday before returning to Indiana.



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis recorded his team-leading 18th double-double of the season, including his second in as many games in the starting lineup.

With Turner out, Kyle O'Quinn moved into the rotation, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes.

The Raptors' bench outscored Indiana's reserves, 52-27.

The Pacers outrebounded Toronto, 44-41. It was just their fourth loss in 19 games this season when winning the battle of the boards.

Powell's 23 points were nine more than his previous high this season and his most in a regular season game since he scored 25 in a win at Cleveland on April 12, 2017.

You Can Quote Me On That

"They got up 33 threes tonight, we got up 17, they made most of theirs, and we didn't make enough of ours. It seemed like we got cold, it's just a tough loss, it seemed like we were exhausted out there, but we just gotta figure it out. Hopefully this will be eye opening for us and we will realize we've got a lot of work to do if want to get to where we want to be." -Oladipo

"They established their pace... We didn't establish that we could stop them from the beginning. I think they had a 37-point first quarter, 32- or 33-point second quarter and we never really established that we could stop them. We made some buckets, they missed some shots and (we were) able to get back into the game but we never established that we could stop them." -McMillan

"They put us in rotation a lot, and they just drove our close-outs after we were in rotation - every rotation they kick, they drive our close- outs and were in another rotation. It’s tough, we just to go back to the drawing board and get better." -Oladipo

"(It) was good to be out there with my guys. Felt good. It felt good to be out and help them get a win and help our team continue to grow." -Lowry

"I feel really confident. I think the coaching staff is trusting me; I've talked to them, broken down film and things like that and talking with me where I can find my spots to be aggressive and help the team and where I fit in. I feel good, just going out there and seeing what the defense is doing, see what the defense is giving me and picking my spots." -Powell

Stat of the Night

The Raptors outscored the Pacers by 39 points beyond the 3-point arc on Sunday. Toronto went 17-for-33 from 3-point range, while Indiana was just 4-for-17.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have lost 11 straight regular season games in Toronto. Their last road win over the Raptors in the regular season came on March 1, 2013.

Overall, Indiana has dropped five straight and 14 of its last 17 regular season games against the Raptors.

With five points off the bench, Pacers guard Tyreke Evans surpassed 9,000 points for his career on Sunday.

Up Next

The Pacers travel to Cleveland to take on Collin Sexton and the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tickets

After a five-game road trip, the Pacers return home to face Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

Special Offer - Pacers Score 90 Points

Papa John's PACERS90: The day after the Pacers score 90 or more points, you score 50 percent off all regular menu price online orders at papajohns.com with promo code PACERS90. (Valid in Central Indiana)