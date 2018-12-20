Game Rewind: Pacers 96, Raptors 99

Game Recap

For the second straight night, the Pacers dropped a game in gut-wrenching fashion.

A night after seeing their seven-game win streak snapped on a buzzer-beating putback, the Pacers (20-12) blew a 17-point second-half lead on Wednesday night in Toronto, falling to the East-leading Raptors (24-9), 99-96.

The Pacers entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead and held Toronto scoreless over the first three minutes of the final frame, but only managed three points themselves over that span. The hosts came alive shortly thereafter, stringing together a 13-2 run to make it a two-point game.

After Darren Collison and Kawhi Leonard traded baskets, Pascal Siakam corralled a long rebound and converted a layup in transition to tie the game at 92 with 4:12 to play.

Collison's jumper put Indiana back in front with 3:35 remaining, but Leonard answered with a jumper of his own with 3:07 on the clock.

Neither team scored again until Victor Oladipo got a step-back jumper to fall with 1:36 remaining. The Pacers stopped Toronto on their next two possesions, but an eight-second violation on Oladipo after the second gave the ball back to the Raptors.

Danny Green missed a 3-pointer on that possession, but the rebound was tipped back out to Green, who dished to a wide-open Fred VanVleet, who buried a triple with 25.9 seconds left to give the hosts their first lead since the 9:59 mark in the first quarter.

The Pacers put the ball back in the hands of Oladipo, but Green forced a jump ball, which he won, giving the ball back to Toronto. Green was sent to the line with 2.5 seconds left and made both free throws to give the Raptors a three-point lead.

Indiana had a chance to tie the game, as Tyreke Evans inbounded to Bojan Bogdanovic. He went up for a shot and drew contact from OG Anunoby, but there was no whistle, as Indiana dropped another heartbreaker.

"You have to execute down the stretch offensively and protect the basketball, certainly get an attempt at the rim or at the basket and defensively you have to get stops," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said after the loss. "Tonight, we didn’t do either."

Oladipo led Indiana with 20 points in the loss, going 9-for-19 from the field, but also had six of Indiana's 20 turnovers.

"Things like this happen, unfortunately," Oladipo said. "Great teams just find a way to get out of it and just stay motivated, look forward. I know I have to be better down the stretch. I've excelled in those moments numerous times, so (it) just didn't go well the past two nights."

Bogdanovic added 18 points, while Myles Turner was a force defensively and finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks.

The Pacers moved in front with an early 13-4 run, then closed the opening frame with a 7-2 surge to take a 34-24 lead.

The Blue & Gold used seven unanswered points early in the second quarter to extend their lead to 15 points.

The Raptors reeled off a 12-2 run to trim the deficit to five, only for Indiana to rattle off another eight unanswered shortly thereafter. The Pacers maintained a comfortable advantage for the remainder of the half, taking a 58-50 lead into the break.

Bogdanovic caught fire after halftime, drilling three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points in the first seven minutes of the third quarter. His final three in that stretch made it 77-60.

The Raptors chipped a little off that lead, but a Bogdanovic free throw with one second left in the third gave Indiana a 85-75 advantage at the end of the frame.

Leonard scored nine of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter and also tallied 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Siakam added 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals for Toronto.

Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double off the bench for Indiana, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Thaddeus Young was the fifth and final Pacers player in double figures, finishing with 11 points and five boards.

The Pacers are the only team in the NBA that has not dropped three consecutive games in all of 2018. They will need to pick up a road win at the suddenly surging Brooklyn Nets, who have won seven straight games, on Friday night to keep that stat alive.



Inside the Numbers

The Raptors had 15 steals on Wednesday and forced the Pacers into 23 turnovers, which they converted into 23 points on the other end. Indiana scored just eight points all night on nine Toronto giveaways.

Turner set a new season high for rebounds and recorded his sixth double-double in 10 games in December. He also swatted five shots for the fourth time in his last 12 contests.

After failing to hit a 3-pointer for just the third time all season in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland, Bogdanovic bounced back on Wednesday, going 3-for-6 from long distance.

Sabonis recorded his 14th double-double on Wednesday and his 13th when coming off the bench. He leads the NBA in the latter category.

VanVleet was ice cold through three quarters, going 1-for-12 from the field and 0-for-6 from three over the first 36 minutes, but went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc down the stretch, including the go-ahead basket.

The Raptors outscored Indiana 56-44 in points in the paint.

You Can Quote Me On That

"Too many turnovers. I don't know how many we had in the fourth quarter, but you can't have 23 turnovers. Our guards had 11 turnovers tonight. Their pressure bothered us, and just poor execution down the stretch." -McMillan

"I thought I got it over before eight, but I guess he felt like I didn't, but it's okay. It is what it is. I didn't see it, made a mistake I guess, it is what it is. Can't do nothing about it now, so learn from it." -Oladipo on his eight-second violation

"Those guys are long, they are active, athletic. We know what Kawhi can do as far as defending the ball, getting up into the guys. We just can’t play with the ball in front of him and we just have to move the ball, keep him away from the ball and make sure we get guys who he’s guarding on the move as opposed to just standing still and then trying to go." -Young

"We just played with energy. We have a lot of guys that can do different things. We just used it and switching, and just playing harder than we did in the first half." -Siakam on the difference in the fourth quarter

Stat of the Night

Indiana scored just 11 points in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, four points fewer than their previous low in any quarter all season. The Pacers went 5-for-18 from the field and committed seven turnovers in the final frame.

Noteworthy

The Pacers have now dropped 10 straight regular season games in Toronto. Their last regular season road win against the Raptors was on March 1, 2013.

Indiana lost for the first time all season when playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They had won their first five games when playing for the second time in two nights, though four of those victories came at home.

The Raptors were without two regular starters on Wednesday. All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry sat with a left thigh contusion, while center Serge Ibaka did not play due to right knee swelling.

