Instant Rewind: Pacers 122, Pistons 113

Instant Rewind

Coming off consecutive losses, the Pacers (13-18) got back into the winning column Thursday night with a 122-113 win over the Detroit Pistons (4-23). The Blue & Gold have now won four straight home games against their division rivals.

After a brief scare early in the first, the Pacers’ offense regained control and sustained a lead for the majority of the game. In total, six Pacers finished in double figures for the eighth time this season. But, nobody was more impressive than Caris LeVert.

With Malcolm Brogdon sidelined due to a sore right Achilles, LeVert finished with a game-high 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting. He also snagged three rebounds, dished out five assists, and swiped two steals. Justin Holiday added 17 points, while Myles Turner finished with 16, seven boards, and four blocks.

Indiana struggled out of the gate, falling behind 10-2 over the first 2:22. The Blue & Gold appeared to have issues slowing down the speed of Hamidou Diallo. The fourth-year player notched six early points, including an alley-oop behind Pacers defenders that forced an early timeout from Lloyd Pierce.

The Pistons’ lead stretched to 10 before the Blue & Gold began climbing back. Turner broke their 3:32 scoring drought with a driving layup. As the frame approached the midway mark, Justin Holiday knocked in consecutive threes to cut the visitors' lead to 14-12 and force a Pistons timeout.

Trailing 20-16, the Pacers responded with seven unanswered – five from the free-throw line – to regain a 23-20 lead with 3:06 left. However, the Pistons kept them from pulling away.

With Indiana ahead 25-22, Bey mounted a personal 7-3 run to earn a 29-28 lead for Detroit with 46.2 seconds left. But, the Blue & Gold tallied the final four points of the frame to take a three-point edge into the second.

The Pacers held on to a slim lead over the first four minutes of the second, finding offensive success through Jeremy Lamb. The veteran tallied seven early points, including an alley-oop layup at the 7:54 mark that gave Indiana a 43-39 edge.

However, the Pistons kept hanging around. After Turner’s and-one finish gave Indiana a 46-41 lead, the visitors rattled off a 10-2 run over a 2:26 span to earn a 51-48 lead with 4:53 remaining. Though, the lead was short-lived as the Pacers responded with five straight in less than a minute to spring ahead by two.

Later, the Blue & Gold muscled their way to a trio of six-point leads as the squads entered the final two minutes. First, Turner and LeVert were the beneficiaries, powering through Detroit’s frontcourt to finish with physical three-point plays.

Then, with time winding down, LeVert tallied four more, including a driving finger-roll with 12.5 seconds remaining, to give the Pacers a 70-64 halftime lead. LeVert finished with 16 points in the frame.

Indiana stretched its lead to nine twice over the early stages of the third. First, it was Holiday, who notched five early points to force a Detroit timeout. Then, at the 9:11 mark, Turner finished a finger-roll off a Brad Wanamaker dish.

Later, Turner wowed the crowd once again. Leading 81-77, the big man capped a 6-0 Pacers spree with a thunderous, left-handed slam off a crafty bounce pass from LeVert with 5:47 to play. The flush gave the Pacers their first double-digit lead of the game.

The Pacers used that momentum to carry a multi-possession lead over the next few minutes. At the 3:12 mark, Brissett got in on the high-flying action, finishing with a running dunk. After Trey Lyles responded with a jumper, Duarte hit a triple directly in front of Detroit’s bench to extend Indiana’s lead to 97-86.

Indiana eclipsed the century mark after Lamb sank a pair of free throws with 1:13 left. The Pacers’ defense limited Detroit to just one point to close out the quarter. The squad led 103-91 entering the fourth.

Battling foul trouble all night, Domantas Sabonis helped the Pacers keep a healthy lead over the initial moments of the fourth. The two-time All-Star tallied six points and a nifty assist over the first 4:24 to extend Indiana’s lead to 114-99 with 7:36 to play.

Less than a minute later, he offered his delivery services again. Standing at the right elbow and facing Detroit’s basket, Sabonis bounced a backward pass to a Holiday for a massive one-handed slam. After, the duo roared in excitement along with the crowd.

After Cunningham’s layup with 5:07 left cut the Pacers’ lead to 118-106, the Pacers’ defense held the Pistons to one field goal over the next 3:24. The dry spell effectively wiped away any potential Pistons comeback.

The Pacers have a rare five-day break in their schedule before they play the Miami Heat on the road on Tuesday night.

Tickets

The Pacers will host the Houston Rockets in their final game before Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 23 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »









