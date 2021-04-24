Game Rewind: Pacers 115, Pistons 109

Game Rewind

For the second straight night, the Pacers (28-31) found themselves with a limited supply of big men to guard the paint. And for the second straight game, they found a way to muscle out a win.

Trailing 101-97 with 4:41 remaining in the fourth, the Blue & Gold mounted a 12-0 run over a 1:59 span to take the lead for good. Utilizing the 2-3 zone and fighting through the absences of Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, and Goga Bitadze, the squad took home a 115-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons (18-43).

Once again, three Pacers finished with 20 points or more. Malcolm Brogdon notched a team-high 26 while Caris LeVert tallied 25. Edmond Sumner made up the third leg of the trio tonight, recording 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-5 from deep.

“He’s one of the fastest players I’ve played against,” LeVert said of Sumner. “He’s worked tremendously hard on his game. You can see it come to fruition.”

In his first action since suffering a sprained ankle, Doug McDermott added a bench-high 18 on a stellar 7-of-10 from the field. All of McDermott’s makes came from inside the arc.

“Doug really covers a lot of ground,” coach Nate Bjorkgren said. “Coming out of that corner off those staggers. And if they do overplay him, he’s done a good job all year of turning the corner with his right hand, and getting to the rim.”

The Pacers secured a 35-25 lead after the first on 13-of-26 shooting. Sumner tallied 14 points in the frame on 6-of-8 shooting. Finding success in the transition game, the Blue & Gold broke open a 7-all tie with a run of six unanswered to grab an early 13-7 lead with 8:09 remaining in the first. The lead was short-lived, however, as the Pistons responded with their own 6-0 spree.

With the score knotted at 18, the squad mounted a steady 17-7 run to close out the final 4:55 of the frame. Oshae Brissett tallied eight points during the run, continuing his impressive play as a starter.

Five straight points from the Blue & Gold over the first 1:42 of the second quickly stretched Indiana’s lead to 15. McDermott swiftly showed his offensive impact, finding back-to-back buckets in 22 seconds by driving to the rim.

However, the Pistons surged right back. After McDermott’s third layup gave Indiana a 42-38 lead, the visitors found 12 unanswered points to trim it to 42-40 with 6:05 remaining. Signs of Indiana’s missing bigs began to appear, as Detroit hauled in multiple offensive rebounds for several second-chance buckets. Saddiq Bey, Mason Plumlee, and Isaiah Stewart all tallied layups in the paint.

Sumner’s fourth trey of the half finally broke a 3:32 Indiana scoring drought and extended the lead back to five. From there, the Pacers appeared to hold their ground. The offense continued to run through McDermott, whose pair of free throws at the 3:00 mark pushed his total into double-digits and earned a 54-49 advantage. He finished with 10 points in the quarter.

But, Detroit had the last laugh down the stretch, mounting a 12-2 run over the final 2:38 of the frame to grab a 61-58 edge at halftime.

The teams matched each other shot-for-shot over the first eight possessions of the third Indiana found offensive success through LeVert, who scored nine Pacers points over the first four minutes of the frame.

But, they could not stop the Pistons in the paint. Detroit’s first eight field goals of the quarter all came within six feet of the rim. The visitors soon pushed the lead to 77-69 with 6:40 remaining.

However, the tide quickly turned as the defense recorded several consecutive stops. The squad shored up its paint presence and forced a 5:02 Detroit scoreless streak. A run of 10 straight Indiana points grabbed a brief two-point lead before former Pacer Cory Joseph’s three from the right side pushed Detroit ahead, 80-79, with 1:38 left.

Over the final minute, Indiana’s veterans provided the spark. T.J. McConnell’s first points of the night grabbed an 81-80 lead with 57.1 seconds remaining. Brogdon then quickly added a triple from the right wing. Indiana fought through its mid-quarter skid to bring an 84-82 lead into the final frame.

After Stewart started the fourth with a dunk, Indiana notched six straight points – including Justin Holiday’s first triple – to grab a 90-84 lead with 10:20 remaining. From there, they managed to hold the slim lead for the next few minutes.

Midway through the frame, Detroit finally eclipsed Indiana. Three threes from the visitors, including two from Wayne Ellington, grabbed a 99-96 advantage with 5:41 to go.

But the Blue & Gold did not falter and regained control through their veterans. Trailing 101-97 with 4:55 to go, LeVert drove the lane for a bucket through traffic. After a stop, Brogdon found space on the left wing and drilled a 3-pointer to push Indiana up by two. Then, on the next Detroit possession, McConnell muscled the ball away from Killian Hayes, stripping it clean from his hands. The guard then found LeVert for a reverse layup for his 11th assist to give Indiana a 104-101 lead with 3:41 to go.

Sumner and Brogdon then added their names to the party, bringing Indiana to a 109-101 lead with 2:42 remaining. Four free throws from the Pistons then brought the visitors to within four.

But, the Pacers held firm in the final minute, slowly sealing the deal at the free-throw line. Brogdon, McConnell, and LeVert all contributed at the charity stripe to close out the game. Indiana takes on the Orlando Magic tomorrow night on the road to finish off their back-to-back set.

Inside The Numbers

Oshae Brissett recorded his second consecutive double-double with 11 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell finished with a team-high 13 of the Pacers’ 28 total assists. He also swiped a game-high five steals.

The Pacers surrendered a season-high 75 rebounds to Detroit.

You Can Quote Me On That

“Edmond’s really hung in there all year,” coach Nate Bjorkgren said. “He’s been through it all – being a starter, being a sixth man, being a twelfth man. He’s hung in there through all of it. He’s really tough.” – Bjorkgren on Sumner’s growth this year

“I think it speaks volumes about the guys we have in the locker room. With our coaching staff, there’s no quit, no give up. We go out there and play extremely hard.” – McConnell on what this win means while playing without Sabonis and Turner

Stat of the Night

Indiana committed just four turnovers, setting a new season-best performance. They forced 18 while on defense and converted them into 22 points.

Noteworthy

Indiana has swept the season series for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Malcolm Brogdon posted his fifth 20-point performance over the last seven games.

This was Caris LeVert’s ninth 20-point performance as a member of the Pacers.

Tickets

