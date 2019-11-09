Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Pistons 106











Game Rewind

As the old saying goes, the third time’s the charm.

The Pacers emerged victorious against the Detroit Pistons for the first time in three attempts, winning 112-106 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse behind three 17-point performances from Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Warren, and T.J. McConnell. Sabonis also gathered 14 rebounds to earn his fifth double-double of the season. In all, seven Pacers players finished in double figures.

“It’s been huge,” Doug McDermott said of the balanced scoring effort. “We know that anyone on this team can score on any given night. You have to pick your poison out there – [on] defense, you have to. We have too many guys that can play, and it’s all coming together. We knew it would take a little time. But, these guys just know how to play and it’s fun to be a part of.” He finished in double figures (14) for the second straight game.

A 14-point first quarter from Luke Kennard helped the Pistons jump out to a 35-27 lead after the first quarter, but a late 14-2 run by the Pacers – including seven from Brogdon – in the second quarter allowed them to climb back into the game quickly. After the Pacers built up a 13-point lead in the third, T.J. McConnell’s eight fourth-quarter points provided the spark needed to keep the Pistons at bay in the fourth. When Detroit managed to bring it to within six in the closing moments of the fourth, Aaron Holiday – who made his second career start in relief of Jeremy Lamb – sealed the win with two free throws with 9.9 seconds remaining.

With Myles Turner still sidelined with a sprained right ankle and Goga Bitadze nursing a concussion from his previous outing against the Wizards, it was up to Sabonis and JaKarr Sampson to protect the paint against Drummond. After gathering 23 boards in the first matchup and 18 in the second, Drummond finished with only 13 rebounds.

“It’s our third time playing against them,” Sabonis said postgame. “If we didn’t get it right tonight, I don’t know…we’re professionals and we have to go out and do what the coaches say, and I think today we did exactly what the plan was.”

The Blue & Gold struggled to find penetration against the Pistons’ zone defense early in the first quarter. Indiana started 3-of-7 from the field. While the defense focused on Drummond, it left Kennard open for a couple of easy mid-range jumpers.

After McMillan called a timeout in an attempt to reset his squad, the Pistons found more success, going on a 10-4 run to widen the margin to double digits. A Markieff Morris’ 3-pointer of the game with 3:26 left in the frame extended the lead to 23-12.

However, the Pacers managed to cut the lead to 35-27 before the end of the frame with superior effort in the final minute from Sampson and McConnell. With 42.8 seconds remaining, McConnell drove into the lane, forced contact and completed a 3-point play. Sampson then blocked a Christian Wood jumper which led to a Justin Holiday 3-pointer from the left wing. With 1.2 seconds remaining, Sampson then sank a contested turnaround jumper.

Five consecutive points from McDermott helped trim the lead to 38-34 in the early stages of the second quarter. After a baseline 3-pointer from McDermott, Aaron Holiday picked the pocket of Thon Maker and found McConnell on the outlet pass. McConnell sent a bounce pass to the paint to a wide open McDermott for the easy layup. The two quick scores caused Detroit head coach Dwane Casey to call a timeout with 9:41 left in the half.

The Pistons earned a 51-43 advantage on four straight points from Drummond, including a two-handed slam with 4:40 remaining in the half. However, after the dunk, the Pacers defense tightened up and limited the Pistons to just two points for the remainder of the half. Indiana then proceeded to rattle off a 14-2 run, including seven from Brogdon, to take a 57-53 lead into halftime.

Coming out of the break, the Pacers used a quick 11-2 spurt, including seven from Warren, over the first 3:07 to extend the lead to 68-55. Warren’s tip-in off his own miss forced Casey to call a timeout and stop the run of play.

Justin Holiday’s play on both sides of the court helped the Pacers regain a double digit lead shortly after Morris’ 3-point play cut the Pacers lead to single digits (74-65) with 5:22 remaining. Holiday swatted away Brown’s layup and then sank two free throws to give the Pacers a 78-65 advantage with 3:36 left to play in the frame. On the Pacers’ next possession, he added to his total with a driving right-handed layup. He finished the game with a season-high 16 points and six boards.

Sampson provided the scrappy play to halt the Pistons’ momentum and keep a double-digit lead heading into the fourth. As Drummond drove into the paint, Sampson swiped the ball away and forced Kennard to foul him to prevent a fast break. After sinking 1-of-2 free throws, McConnell then added a layup with 4.8 seconds left to give the Blue & Gold an 85-72 lead heading into the final frame.

The former Philadelphia 76er came out guns blazing in the fourth, scoring eight straight Pacer points to negate back-to-back 3-pointers from Galloway and push the Pacers to the century mark (100-90) with 6:24 left in the game. It marked the sixth-straight game in which the Blue & Gold have scored 100 points or more. Two minutes later, the point guard found Sabonis wide open underneath the basket for the easy layup to put the Pacers ahead 104-92.

The Pistons were determined to make the game close. After Galloway sank two technical free throws on Warren’s apparent flagrant offensive foul, Tony Snell hit a 3-pointer to cut the Pacers lead to 108-102. After a Sabonis layup, Kennard sank two free throws to make a 110-104 score. On the Pistons’ next possession, Kennard rose up from beyond the arc once again to trim the lead to three. But this time, the ball rimmed out. Detroit was forced to foul, and Aaron Holiday sealed the victory with free throws.

Inside the Numbers

The Pacers’ bench outscored the Pistons bench 51-28 this game. In their first two previous matchups, the Pistons bench outscored the Pacers’ reserves by a combined 69 points.

After surrendering 35 points in the first quarter, Indiana’s defense limited Detroit to just 18 and 19 in the second and third quarters, respectively.

Indiana posted a 44-40 rebounding advantage in the game after being outrebounded in the first two previous matchups.

You Can Quote Me On That

“We changed how we played the game. We were a lot tougher together. Those first two games, they beat us in every way possible; rebounds, they were tougher defensively, and they were more aggressive with us. I feel like we came and took that step and were the aggressors tonight. We got rewarded with a win.” – Justin Holiday on the improvement from the first two matchups.

“He came in and changed the game. We did not do a good job. We tried to change it up to get another body in front of him, still didn’t do that. Again, he came in and changed the game, made the difference with his 17 points off the bench.” – Pistons head coach Dwane Casey on T.J. McConnell’s performance.

“Just let the game come to me. I’ve been a guy, the last five years, who hasn’t tried to go outside the box and just be who I am, make the people around me better, shoot when I’m open. My teammates did a great job of setting screens and moving and we put two halves together.” – T.J. McConnell on how he lit the spark when he entered the game.

Noteworthy

T.J. McConnell’s 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting were one shy of his career high.

This is the Pistons’ fourth straight loss on the road

After starting the season 0-3, Indiana has gone 5-1 over their last six games

Domantas Sabonis has posted double-doubles in three straight games

