Game Rewind: Pacers 84, Pistons 102 (Summer League)

Game Rewind

The Pacers fell 102-84 to the Pistons on Monday night, dropping them to 0-2 in Summer League 2019.

Second-year guard Aaron Holiday led the Pacers offensively, notching 20 points and dishing four assists.

The Pistons were led by the play of Matt Costello, who scored 20 points and hauled in seven rebounds.

To begin the fourth quarter, Indiana winnowed Detroit's lead to just nine points, but the Pistons pressed the gas once again, putting the game away with a run.

The Pacers struggled to find the cylinder all game, wrapping up their evening shooting just 36.4 percent from the field and making 5-of-24 shots from deep.

The Pistons were dialed in, however, making 50.8 percent of their shots and 11-of-27 3-pointers.

A surprise visitor dropped by for the Pacers when Victor Oladipo took a courtside seat during the first half to support the Summer League squad. He was joined by Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard and general manager Chad Buchanan.

The Pacers struggled offensively in the first quarter, making just three of their first 10 looks from the field. But even with the sluggish start, Indiana still managed to grab their first lead of the game six minutes in when MiKyle McIntosh drove inside for a layup.

By the end of the first quarter, the Pacers managed to hold on to their advantage, leading 18-16.

To open the second quarter, the Pistons went on a walloping 17-0 run, as Indiana was held scoreless over the first five minutes of the frame.

Indiana spent the rest of the quarter attempting to narrow its game-high 17-point deficit, eventually closing the half trailing 46-35.

With the second half underway, the Pistons continued to extend their lead, with Khyri Thomas drilling a 3-pointer to put Detroit up 60-44 midway through the quarter.

A late bucket from Alize Johnson cut Indiana's deficit to 12 points entering the fourth.

Just as it seemed the Pacers were making it a close game, getting the deficit down to nine, the Pistons ballooned their lead back up to 19 with 7:12 remaining.

From there, Detroit was able to close out the game with ease, sending the Pacers to their second Summer League loss.