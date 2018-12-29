Game Rewind: Pacers 125, Pistons 88

Game Recap

With just a few days left in 2018, the Pacers put together arguably their most dominant performance of the calendar year on Friday night.

Seven players scored in double figures for Indiana in a 125-88 wire-to-wire victory over the Detroit Pistons at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. It was the fourth straight win and the 11th in their last 13 games for the Pacers (24-12), who shot 60.2 percent on the night and matched their season high with 68 points in the paint.

It was also the largest margin of victory ever for the Pacers over Detroit (16-17) in 191 regular season games against their Central Division rivals.

"We had good ball movement again tonight," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "When we have that type of movement, passing to guys when they're open, normally you shoot a high percentage."

Domantas Sabonis had another double-double off the bench in the victory, scoring 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds. Darren Collison shared high scorer honors with Sabonis, went a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, and dished out seven assists.

The starting frontcourt duo Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young each played just 24 minutes, but both scored 17 points on the night. Turner went 8-for-11 from the field, while Young was 8-for-13.

"We're playing with high confidence," Collison said after the win. "The best thing about it is everybody is contributing. It's not just one or two or three guys...that's what's going to make us a special team down the road."

The Pacers got off to a fast start from the opening tip on Friday, converting their first four field goal attempts and jumping out to a quick 8-0 lead.

Turner was all over the place early on both ends of the floor. The 22-year-old center scored two of those first four baskets for Indiana and finished his first 10-minute shift 3-for-3 from the floor with two assists, two blocks, two steals, and a couple more deflections.

The Pistons briefly climbed within one possession of the lead, but Indiana closed the opening frame with a 14-6 run to take a 32-21 advantage into the second quarter.

The offense kept rolling for the rest of the half. The Blue & Gold racked up 38 points in the paint over the first two quarters and led by as many 16 on their way to a 58-45 halftime lead.

Indiana reeled off nine unanswered points early in the third quarter to stretch the margin to 20. That sequence featured a right-handed slam by Collison on the fast break, the first dunk of the season for the 31-year-old, 6-foot point guard — an event that sent the Pacers' bench into hysterics.

DARREN COLLISON WITH THE JAM pic.twitter.com/21oxsWls7Y — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 29, 2018

"The guys (were) making fun of me talking about how I can't dunk no more," Collison joked in his postgame interview with FOX Sports Indiana's Jeremiah Johnson. "So yeah, take that."

Those were just two of 15 points from Collison in the third quarter alone, as he connected on all five of his attempts in the frame.

The hosts had the game well in hand by the time the third quarter buzzer sounded, taking a commanding 91-69 lead into the fourth.

Turner and All-Star guard Victor Oladipo never saw the floor in the final frame, as the Blue & Gold continued to extend the lead all the way up until the final seconds.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Doug McDermott each tallied 12 points for the Pacers, while Tyreke Evans added 10 off the bench in the victory.

Oladipo scored just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting in 25 minutes, but still finished with five rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

All-Star forward Blake Griffin led Detroit with 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, but also had seven turnovers on the night. Luke Kennard had 14 points off the bench, while Andre Drummond finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pacers have just one more game in 2018, hosting the Atlanta Hawks on New Year's Eve at 3:00 PM ET.



Inside the Numbers

The Pacers' 68 points in the paint matched their most in a game this season. They first accomplished the feat in a win over San Antonio on Nov. 23.

Indiana also scored 30 points off 22 Pistons turnovers on Friday. Detroit had just 10 points off 13 Pacers giveaways.

Turner, the NBA's leading shotblocker, swatted three more shots on Friday. He has at least three blocks in nine of 14 games this month.

Sabonis recorded his team-leading 16th double-double of the season and his league-leading 15th when coming off the bench.

Oladipo failed to score in double figures for the third time in 25 games this season (counting the game against Atlanta on Nov. 17 when he left after just four minutes due to injury). He scored less than 10 points just once in 75 games last season.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I thought he was aggressive tonight and he can knock down those shots. I thought our bigs did a good job of setting screens for him." -McMillan on Collison's performance

"I just felt like every shot was going in, every time I took a shot. I don't really look to score all the time. As you guys know, I look to get my guys involved. The ball just happened to find me in the right places and I was aggressive." -Collison

"It's easier to score a lot of points when you defend. We're going to get solid looks and great looks in the halfcourt, but when you can get out and run, you get even easier looks than you could get in the halfcourt. It makes it that much easier." -Oladipo

"I first want to apologize to the fans of the Detroit Pistons, that's one of the worst exhibitions we've put out on the floor. We've gotta have more pride than what we played with tonight, more togetherness, and all-out play. I just thought Indiana outworked us in every facet of the game, hats off to them." -Piston coach Dwane Casey

Stat of the Night

The Pacers have now had seven or more players score in double figures in nine games this season, including each of the last three contests. They are 8-1 on the year when at least seven players score 10 or more points.

Noteworthy

Due to scheduling quirks, the Pacers and Pistons met for the first time in over a calendar year on Friday. They last played on Dec. 26, 2017.

Indiana debuted its Earned Edition uniforms, a white version of their City uniforms made by Nike as a reward for the Pacers making the playoff last season, on Friday.

Former Pacers forward Glenn Robinson made the trip to Indiana but was inactive for Detroit on Friday due to a left ankle sprain. Robinson spent three seasons with the Pacers from 2015-18.

The Pacers won for the first time in four games this season when Bogdanovic failed to make a 3-pointer.

