Halftime Rewind: Pacers 45, Pelicans 48

After their heartbreaking one-point loss to the Miami Heat yesterday, the Pacers are in bounce-back mode in the Big Easy as they wrap up their second back-to-back in six days tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans.

So far, it appears as if Indiana is experiencing a bit of fatigue from their tough game last night. The Blue & Gold currently trail the Pelicans 48-45 at halftime in the Smoothie King Center.

After exiting the first with a 13-point lead, Indiana shot just 4-of-24 from the field in the second quarter to find themselves trailing at halftime. The 13-point second-quarter is tied for their worst performance in a quarter this season.

T.J. Warren and Domantas Sabonis are tied with New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram as the top scorers of the half. After grabbing only seven boards in Indiana’s game against Miami, Sabonis already has 11 in the game for his 26th double-double of the season.

The teams played a tight game throughout the early moments of the first. Trailing 10-8, Jeremy Lamb’s quick hands swiped the ball from Derrick Favors. Lamb finished all alone on the other end to knot the score 10-10 with 8:36 left to play in the frame.

Later, Indiana countered five consecutive Pelicans points with a 10-3 run, including five from Aaron Holiday. T.J. Warren’s euro-step finish in the paint gave Indiana its first two possession lead, 23-18, with 3:02 left to play in the first.

To close out the quarter, Indiana’s stifling defense held the Pelicans to just one field goal in their last 14 possessions. After Sabonis connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing, T.J. McConnell nailed a buzzer-beating jumper to push Indiana’s lead to 32-19 heading into the second.

Nine-straight points from New Orleans would soon trim Indiana’s comfortable lead down to four in the early moments of the second. The Blue & Gold started the second quarter 0-of-6 from the floor. With 8:18 left to play, Jrue Holiday, the middle-brother of Aaron and Justin, connected on a jumper in the paint to cut Indiana’s lead to 32-28 and force head coach Nate McMillan to call a timeout to stop the bleeding.

Out of the timeout, Sabonis would finish a three-point play to end Indiana’s scoring drought, and extend Indiana’s lead back to seven, 35-28.

Luckily for Indiana, New Orleans could not buy a bucket either. For the next 2:39, the only points scored were 3-of-4 New Orleans free-throws. After a rare rough start for Doug McDermott, the former Creighton star would lay-in his own miss with 5:22 remaining in the half to put Indiana ahead 37-31.

But the Pelicans would soon crawl back into the lead via the free-throw line. A pair of Brandon Ingram free throws would tie the score 39-39 at the 3:46 mark of the frame. Just under a minute later, JJ Redick drew Myles Turner’s third personal foul of the half, and connected on a pair to give New Orleans the 41-39 lead.

The Pelicans would stretch their lead to as high as five, 48-43, before Warren’s two free throws with 9.3 seconds left trimmed the lead down to three before time expired.

