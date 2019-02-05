Game Rewind: Pacers 109, Pelicans 107

Game Recap

Darren Collison came through in the clutch on Monday night, scoring 11 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter and hitting some big shots down the stretch to lift the Indiana Pacers (34-19) to a 109-107 victory in New Orleans.

After dropping four straight games, Indiana has now won two straight and salvaged a split on its four-game road trip with Monday's win over the Pelicans (23-31).

The Pacers led 90-79 after Aaron Holiday's 3-pointer with 9:54 remaining in the game. But New Orleans responded with an 11-4 run — aided by two Darius Miller threes and a pair of technical fouls on Domantas Sabonis and Nate McMillan — to climb back within four.

The Pelicans later reeled off five unanswered points with Jahlil Okafor converting an alley oop layup to trim Indiana's lead to 93-92 with 2:31 remaining.

Collison gave the visitors some breathing room by burying a 3-pointer with 1:54 left to push the lead back to four.

Okafor's layup with 1:16 left made it 106-104 and after Myles Turner missed on the other end, rookie Kenrich Williams had a look from the left corner to put New Orleans back in front.

Williams missed, however, and Cory Joseph corralled the rebound. Indiana ran the shot clock all the way down before Collison hoisted a fadeaway jumper from the left baseline over Okafor.

The shot rattled all the way around the rim before falling in, which appeared to clinch the victory for Indiana. Collison celebrated by turning to the crowd and screaming, "Ice in my veins!"

Never had a doubt about this one from DC! #PacersWin pic.twitter.com/8LHIVw6bRW — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 5, 2019

"Just trying to have fun out there," he told FOX Sports Indiana's Jeremiah Johnson after the win. "My teammates put me in that position, Coach puts me in that position to make those plays. I don't always (make it), but most importantly, if I'm aggressive, that's all I care about."

Miller missed on the other end and Collison hit one of two free throws to make it a five-point game. But Ian Clark's layup with five seconds left cut the deficit to three and then Holiday was called for an offensive foul setting a screen on the ensuing inbounds.

The Pacers elected to foul Holiday's older brother Jrue with 2.2 seconds left rather than allow New Orleans to attempt a game-tying shot. The elder Holiday made his first free throw and missed the second intentionally, but Okafor knocked the rebound out of bounds.

Thaddeus Young threw the next inbounds to the opposite end of the court, allowing time to expire and Indiana to hang on for the win.

Collison went 9-for-14 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3-point range in the victory, while also tallying six assists and four rebounds.

"He's having to carry a little bit more load since the absence of Victor (Oladipo)," McMillan said. "He is capable of doing that. He made some big shots tonight and he is the guy we’ve gone to as far as late in games, putting the ball in his hands."

The Pacers failed to score on their first six possessions of the game and fell behind 11-0, forcing McMillan to call a timeout just 3:04 into Monday's contest. But Indiana quickly rallied, responding with a 16-2 run of its own to move in front.

Though they shot just 32 percent in the opening frame, the Blue & Gold took a 25-20 lead into the second quarter.

Indiana led by as many as seven in the second, but the Pelicans responded with seven unanswered points to tie the game at 44. The Pacers scored the next five points to retake the lead and remained in front for the rest of the half.

The Pacers got a big boost off the bench in the first half from Sabonis. Sabonis hadn't registered a double-double in any of his last seven games, but he accomplished the feat before halftime on Monday. The third-year center out of Gonzaga had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 11 rebounds in his first 13 minutes of action.

Turner and Young each scored six points in the third quarter, while the Pacers extended their lead to as many as 11 points. Indiana took an 83-74 advantage into the fourth quarter.

"Regardless of how we did it, we got the win and that's what's most important," Collison said.

Sabonis finished with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 13 rebounds off the bench, while Turner added 15 points, nine boards, two steals, and three blocks. Young and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 14 points apiece.

Okafor led the Pelicans with a game-high 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting and also pulled down 13 boards. Jrue Holiday nearly recorded a triple-double in the loss, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.

The Pacers won't have much time to rest. After flying home to Indianapolis late Monday night, they will host the Lakers on Tuesday on the second night of a back-to-back.



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

Inside the Numbers

Sabonis recorded his team-leading 21st double-double of the season on Monday, but it was his first since Jan. 19. Prior to Monday, he had reached in double figures in just one of his last four games. Prior to that slump, Sabonis had scored 10 or more points in 22 of 23 contests.

The Pacers had 25 assists and just nine turnovers on Monday. Indiana is now 7-3 on the season when recording 10 turnovers or fewer.

Over his last three games, Collison is averaging 19.3 points while going 24-for-41 (58.5 percent) from the field.

Clark set a season high with 18 points off the bench for the Pelicans.

New Orleans went just 9-for-38 (23.7 percent) from 3-point range.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I thought we made plays down the stretch, which is what you have to do to win games. We knew this team, they come out and they scrap for 48 minutes. We told our guys it was going to be a 48-minute game. We got the stops we needed and we made some big shots." -McMillan

"We made shots, and we were able to get some stops. Give them credit because they kept coming, but we just hit some timely shots, and I think that was the difference." -Collison

"We've always been a team that does it by committee. We want to continue to do that as a unified group, and we're going to continue to stay that way throughout the course of the season. Each and every night, it's going to be someone different who steps up." -Young

"We played hard. We played with a lot of energy. We made some mistakes that cost us and we don't have the luxury of having that margin of error so we have to do everything almost perfect. We just weren’t able to do it." -Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry

"I mean it was cool you know...Felt like at home, really. Just him being aggressive. He doesn't back down to anybody, and that's one thing that I love about him. He's always going to be a pit bull and be aggressive offensively and defensively." -Jrue Holiday on playing against his brother, Aaron

Stat of the Night

Collison scored eight of Indiana's last 10 points on Monday to help seal the win.

Noteworthy

The Pacers are now 23-14 against the Pelicans, including a 10-7 record in New Orleans.

Monday's game was the first ever meeting between Holiday brothers Aaron and Jrue in the NBA. In his rookie season, Aaron Holiday has also faced off against his other brother, Justin, three times in the regular season (twice with Chicago and once after Justin was traded to Memphis).

Former Pacers first-round pick Solomon Hill played 5:28 off the bench for the Pelicans, finishing with two points and one rebound.

Up Next

Following their four-game road trip, the Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »