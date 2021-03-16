Halftime Rewind: Pacers 56, Nuggets 65

Halftime Rewind

The Pacers are squaring off against the Denver Nuggets inside Ball Arena to wrap up their three-game road trip. After two quarters of play, the Blue & Gold find themselves trailing, 65-56.

Denver used the momentum of a 17-0 run in the second quarter to carry the lead into the break. The hosts finished an impressive 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) from beyond the arc. Five Nuggets are in double figures. Justin Holiday leads the way for Indiana with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Malcolm Brogdon has 11.

It was a quiet start for the Blue & Gold on offense. The Nuggets jumped out to an early 19-9 lead, including 11 from eight-year NBA veteran Will Barton, with 6:42 to play. The former Memphis guard recorded the first eight Denver points of the game and finished the period with 14.

Denver controlled the lead for the majority of the frame, extending the lead to as many as 12, after Paul Millsap muscled in a layup with 4:58 to go. However, the Pacers’ reserves would fight back.

Three consecutive triples from Edmond Sumner, Justin Holiday, and Doug McDermott in a 54-second span swiftly closed the deficit to 30-29 with 1:12 to go. After Denver quelled the spree with a pair of free throws from P.J. Dozier, McDermott sank his third three of the opening frame to knot the score at 32 heading into the second.

The squads found themselves in a close battle early in the second, as the Pacers’ bench continued to execute solidly. With 10:33 to play, Goga Bitadze completed a tough and-one finish in the paint to tie things at 35 apiece. But that would be the last Pacers points scored for the next 4:21.

Denver then used the long ball to open up some space. The hosts connected on four straight 3-point attempts to start a 17-0 run to race ahead 52-35 with 6:24 to play. A pair of free throws from All-Star Nikola Jokic pushed Denver’s lead to 57-37 at the 5:23 mark.

But, Indiana began clawing back. The squad posted eight unanswered points over the next 1:16 to trim the deficit to 57-45 and force the Nuggets to call a timeout.

The timeout did little to stop the Blue & Gold, as the Holiday brothers combined to close the gap to 57-49 with 2:22 to go. As time ticked down, Denver threatened to leave the half with a double-digit lead. However, Brogdon drove past his defender for an easy layup to cut the Nuggets lead to nine before the break.

TV: FOX Sports Indiana - Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)









