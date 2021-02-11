Game Rewind: Pacers 94, Nets 104

Game Recap

The Pacers had hopes of stopping its losing skid Wednesday night against the slumping Brooklyn Nets. But it just wasn't their day from the start.

The Blue & Gold shot just 11-of-43 (25.6 percent) from the floor in the first half en route to scoring a season-low 30 points after two quarters. Finding themselves in a 62-30 halftime hole, the club attempted to claw its way back. However, the deficit was just too large to overcome, and Indiana (12-13) fell to the hosts, 104-94.

"A lot of things," coach Nate Bjorkgren answered when asked what went wrong in the first half. "I didn't think we were moving the ball there with a purpose. I thought we got frustrated. There was a number of things that I would have liked to take back."

Five Pacers players finished in double figures, with Domantas Sabonis leading the way with 18 points and nine boards. Brogdon added 15 and six assists, while T.J. McConnell had a bench-high 13 points to go along with a season-high seven rebounds.

But nobody was as impressive as Kyrie Irving tonight. The nine-year NBA veteran tallied a game-high 35 points on 8-of-17 shooting to lead the Nets (15-12) to the win. He also finished a perfect 17-for-17 at the free-throw line. He had six more free-throw attempts than the entire Pacers squad combined.

Indiana started just 2-of-12 from the field, notching just six points over the first 6:58 of game time. During a 4:01 Pacers scoreless streak, Brooklyn recorded eight consecutive points to stretch its lead to 14-6. DeAndre Jordan provided the highlight of the run, finishing an alley-oop slam off Irving's lob at the 5:02 mark of the quarter.

The Pacers were ready to close the gap after Justin Holiday nailed a triple with 3:44 left in the first. The 26-footer from the left wing cut the Pacers' deficit to 16-11. After Jordan notched a put-back layup, Sabonis drilled another trey from the left corner to bring Indiana to within four of the lead.

However, that would be as close as they would get for the remainder of the period. A pair of James Harden free throws with 11.8 seconds to go pushed the Nets ahead 27-18 before time expired. Harden finished the night with a double-double, recording 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana's story remained the same in the second as they continued to misfire. A pair of Joe Harris threes 30 seconds apart sandwiched a trey from Aaron Holiday and gave the Nets a 35-25 lead with 8:17 remaining.

After Holiday's three fell, the Blue & Gold suffered another lengthy scoreless streak of 4:03. Meanwhile, the Nets scored 15 straight, including six from Irving, to extend their lead to 47-25 with 4:40 to go. A pair of Brogdon free throws finally ended the drought.

But his trip to the line did little to spark Indiana's offense. Meanwhile, the Nets kept finding ways to get to the paint and draw fouls. Four consecutive free throws from Irving eventually put the Blue & Gold into a 62-30 hole with 50.8 seconds to go.

The night looked lost early in the third after consecutive triples from Harris and Irving pushed Brooklyn's lead to 68-33 at the 10:12 mark. Frustrations showed on the Pacers' faces, as Myles Turner was called for a technical foul after arguing a call moments later. Naturally, Irving hit the ensuing free throw.

However, Turner's emotion appeared to spark Indiana for the remainder of the frame. The Blue & Gold rattled off a 16-5 run, including four 3-pointers, over a 3:56 span to trim Brooklyn's lead to 74-49 with 5:45 remaining in the third.

After Irving halted the run with a reverse layup, Indiana kept on fighting. A Justin Holiday snipe from the right side started a string of 12 unanswered Pacers points that cut the once 36-point deficit to just 76-62 with 1:17 to play in the frame. McConnell and Sabonis were the stars of the run, scoring 10 combined points. But Brooklyn closed out the quarter strong, tallying six unanswered to push the Nets’ lead back to 20 as the clubs entered the fourth.

Indiana quickly chipped into the lead in the early moments of the fourth. Goga Bitadze's driving baseline layup with 9:33 to go trimmed Brooklyn's lead to 68-84. Just over a minute later, Doug McDermott notched his 10th point of the frame on a finger roll layup and cut the deficit to 87-72. McDermott finished with 12 points, which all came in the final frame.

After Brooklyn managed to extend the lead back to 20, back-to-back treys from Brogdon and Justin Holiday trimmed it down 94-80 with 5:42 to go. But that was the last breath of Indiana's comeback attempt.

Irving then found six straight Nets points from the charity stripe to erase any momentum. The trips to the line gave Brooklyn a 100-80 lead with 3:58 to play and ultimately sealed the Pacers' fate. A solid effort from the deep bench to close out the game helped give a more respectable final score.

Although back-to-backs are often stressful, the Pacers hope the quick turnaround to tomorrow's game against the Detroit Pistons can help the team dispel any lingering thoughts of this game moving forward.

"We're already ready to play," McDermott said. "It was a frustrating one tonight. But the good news is we have another opportunity in less than 24 hours. So, we don't have to dwell on it too much. We can get to Detroit, get some sleep, wake up, and get ready to play some basketball."

Inside the Numbers

The Nets connected on 31-of-35 free-throw attempts tonight while Indiana managed seven makes on 11 attempts.

The Pacers lost the battle on the boards, 57-51.

Indiana scored 32 points in both the third and fourth quarters. They outscored Brooklyn 64-42 in the second half.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I think (it's) just being out of rhythm. The chemistry is just not working right now. We're out of rhythm. I think part of it is defensively. When we don't get stops, it affects our offense. We're not able to get fastbreak points. We're not able to get the easy points. We end up playing in the halfcourt every possession." –Brogdon on the offensive issues

"We just need to work together as a team, offensively and defensively. You know, get each other easy baskets and together work as a team to get stops. We find out that's when we're at our best." –Sabonis on what to take from this game tonight

"We have to find something out of there that was positive. It was not in the first half. So we have to find it in the second half. Defensively, it was much better. And offensively, it was much better. It was night and day out there. So, we have to build on that." –Bjorkgren on taking the positives of the second half into tomorrow's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Stat of the Night

Coming into tonight, the Nets were averaging 118.4 points allowed per contest. They held Indiana to a season-low 94 points on 36-of-92 (39.1 percent) shooting tonight.

Noteworthy

At the end of the first quarter, Brooklyn honored current Pacers forward Caris LeVert with a video highlighting his time with the Nets.

The Pacers fell for just the fifth time in 16 games at Barclays Center.

The Nets improved their home record to 11-5 this season.

Up Next

The Pacers travel to Detroit to take on Jerami Grant and the Pistons on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 8:00 PM ET.

Tickets

