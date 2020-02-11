Instant Rewind: Pacers 105, Nets 106

Instant Rewind

The Pacers looked on their way to snapping a five-game skid on Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but Spencer Dinwiddie had other ideas.

The Nets' point guard hit the go-ahead basket with 3.8 seconds remaining to lift Brooklyn (24-28) to a 106-105 win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. It was the fifth straight home loss for Indiana (31-23).

The loss spoiled a solid outing from the Blue & Gold, who had five players score in double figures. Domantas Sabonis led the way with his fourth triple-double of the season, tallying 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Pacers got off to a fast start offensively, connecting on seven of their first nine attempts. Sabonis scored three buckets on the interior, Victor Oladipo added a midrange jumper and a 3-pointer, while Myles Turner drilled a corner three and convert a three-point play to give Indiana an early 17-15 lead.

But Brooklyn answered with a 13-4 run to move back in front. Indiana closed the frame with a 7-2 spurt, but still entered the second quarter trailing, 30-28.

The Nets built their lead back to as high as seven points midway through the second quarter. Brooklyn maintained its advantage until halftime, but the Pacers were able to whittle four points off before the break.

T.J. Warren's driving dunk off a dish from Sabonis made it a one-point game with 20.8 seconds left in the half, but Jarrett Allen's layup just before the halftime buzzer pushed the visitors' lead back to 51-48.

The Nets led 69-61 after Joe Harris' 3-pointer with 6:16 left in the third quarter before the Pacers mounted a charge. Indiana reeled off an 8-2 run — featuring the first four point of the night for point guard Malcolm Brogdon on a driving layup and then a dunk.

Brooklyn used a Garrett Temple 3-pointer and two free throws by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to push its lead back to seven before Indiana's second unit took over.

First, T.J. McConnell got a layup. Then, McConnell stole Luwawu-Cabarrot's pass and pushed a break that ended with Sabonis kicking out Doug McDermott for an open three. Then after another McConnell steal and a foul on DeAndre Jordan, the Pacers ran a dribble handoff from Sabonis to McDermott. Temple fouled McDermott on the shot, but former Creighton sharpshooter was still able to get the shot to fall and unleashed a fierce uppercut fist-pump as the ball fell through the net.

McDermott's ensuing free throw gave the Blue & Gold a two-point lead and a Sabonis dunk in the closing seconds of the quarter extended Indiana's advantage to 80-77 entering the fourth quarter.

The Pacers remained in front in the early minutes of the final frame, extending the lead to 93-87 on Warren's floater with 6:13 to play. The Nets reeled off four straight points to make it a two-point game and had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead, but Warren intercepted a pass, springing a break that ended with Oladipo dishing to Sabonis for a layup with 4:28 to play.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored over Sabonis to once again make it a two-point game, but Oladipo had the answer, drilling a pull-up jumper with 3:55 remaining. Dinwiddie hit two foul shots with 3:01 left, but this time it was Brogdon hitting a jumper with 2:39 to play.

On the other end, Jordan scored on an alley-oop dunk, but once again the Pacers answered, with Brogdon driving and dishing to Sabonis for a layup with 2:02 remaining. After two more Dinwiddie free throws, Sabonis then drove and dished to Warren for a one-handed runner that made it 103-99 with 1:24 to play.

Indiana finally got a stop on the other end when Jordan missed a layup, but they gave the ball back to Brooklyn after Brogdon missed a floater on the other end.

Harris' layup with 46.9 seconds left trimmed the deficit back to two and then after Oladipo missed a 3-pointer, Harris drilled an open trey from the left wing with 27.2 seconds left to give Brooklyn a stunning lead.

The Pacers elected not to call a timeout and fed the ball inside to Sabonis. Indiana's All-Star forward bulldozed his way down onto the block, scoring the go-ahead bucket with 9.9 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, the Nets put the ball in Dinwiddie's hands. Brogdon played good defense at the top of the key, but Dinwiddie drilled a step-back shot to put Brooklyn back in front with 3.8 seconds to play.

The Nets used their foul to give on Oladipo with 2.7 seconds remaining. On the ensuing inbound, Brogdon tried to run a give-and-go with Sabonis, but the Nets contested it well and forced a miss, handing Indiana its sixth straight loss.

Warren finished with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting for Indiana. Turner added 15 points and five boards, McDermott had 13 points and four boards off the bench, and Oladipo finished with 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting, four rebounds, and three assists.

Dinwiddie led the Nets with 21 points, going 13-for-15 from the free throw line, while also tallying six boards and 11 assists. Harris added 15 points and eight boards, while Jordan finished with 11 points and 19 rebounds off the bench.

The Pacers have just one more chance to snap their skid before the All-Star break and it won't be easy, as they host reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET.

Tickets

The Pacers host Giannis Anteokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 PM ET in their final game before the All-Star break. Find Tickets »









