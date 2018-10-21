Game Rewind: Pacers 132, Nets 112

Game Recap

There was a moment when it appeared the visiting Nets might climb back into the game and spoil the Pacers' second home game of the season.

Luckily for Indiana, the moment was brief.

After Brooklyn cut the lead down to seven in the fourth quarter, Indiana found another gear on offense, easily dispatching of the Nets as the lead ballooned to over 20 points on route to the 132-112 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

"We just shared the ball, I think everybody was involved tonight," said Myles Turner "We had nine guys score in double figures and any time we get a win like that, it's always more fun with everybody involved."

The Pacers (2-1) were without the services of Domantas Sabonis, who banged knees during the previous night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks and was unable to suit up.

In his absence, Victor Oladipo and Turner both stepped up big, as the pair combined for 39 points and were able to fend off frequent runs of offense from a Nets team unafraid to let it fly from beyond the arc.

While the Pacers didn't unleash the same volume of 3-point shots as Brooklyn (37 attempts), they were accurate when they did, connecting on 16-of-24 shots from three to keep the charging Nets (1-2) at arm's length.

Tyreke with the denial & Doug with the finish. #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/OlcSI6Xjvn — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 20, 2018

Indiana led by 10 as the fourth quarter began, but saw their lead shrink to just seven when Joe Harris (19 points) broke through the paint and scored at the rim.

But minutes later, the Pacers showcased killer instinct, putting the game out of reach with an overpowering 13-2 run, featuring six points from Kyle O'Quinn, who played 19 minutes in Sabonis' absence and finished with 16 points and eight boards.

"We started to make some mistakes defensively and we allowed them to start getting downhill," explained Nets guard Joe Harris. "Kyle O'Quinn had a big fourth quarter. (Victor) Oladipo hurt us most of the game but had a good fourth quarter as well."

By the time Nets coach Kenny Atkinson called timeout, the Pacers led by 20 with just over six minutes remaining in the contest.

From there, Indiana was able to close out the game without drama as the home crowd was treated to its second #PacersWin of the young season.

The Nets began the night on fire from 3-point range, drilling four of their first five shots from deep to start the game.

The Pacers were able to withstand the early run from Brooklyn, answering back with a three of their own from Cory Joseph, forcing a Nets timeout 3:54 left in the first quarter and Indiana leading by two.

Indiana's offense continued to hum to close out the quarter as Oladipo — who finished with 25 points and seven rebounds — buried a three in transition, putting the Pacers up 33-29 to end the first quarter.

With the reserves on the floor, Indiana began the second quarter on a tear, opening up a 45-36 advantage and holding the Nets without a field goal for the first 3:30 of the period.



Photo Credit: NBAE/Getty Images

The Nets, however, were not ready to call it a night, unleashing another barrage of long-range shooting to retake the lead. The 14-3 run from Brooklyn featured four threes, putting the visiting Nets on top 50-48 and triggering a timeout from Pacers head coach Nate McMillan with 5:57 to play in the half.

From there, it was all Pacers to close the frame as a late flurry of offense from Indiana — including a steal and slam from Oladipo — helped put Indiana up 67-58 at the break.

In the second half, the starting unit of the Pacers started to take full control of the game, opening up an 88-74 lead as the Nets struggled to find their footing. But late in the third, another Brooklyn run helped the visitors close the gap, brining the score to a 10-point Pacers lead going into the final quarter.

Despite a brief run from Brooklyn, the Pacers were able to comfortably hold onto the lead for the entire fourth quarter as Oladipo and company continued to score at will on offense, allowing Indiana to notch its second victory of the season.

Inside The Numbers

The Pacers got a huge boost from their bench, getting 16 from O'Quinn, 15 from Tyreke Evans, and 12 from both Doug McDermott and Cory Joseph.

The Pacers made a scorching 66.7 percent of their 3-point attempts.

Indiana outscored the Brooklyn 58-40 in the paint.

The Pacers won the turnover battle, only committing 10 compared to 20 from the Nets.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I thought we got stops tonight. I thought our defense was good. They made some tough 3's in the first half. I credit Coach Atkinson defensively. We made them work for those shots in the first half. And we felt like we continued to work like that, that eventually they would break. And the second half, we wore them down." -Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"We could be very effective if we continue to get contributions from everybody like that. For the most part, we just have to keep getting better. If we do that and continue to keep growing, continue to keep playing with confidence through good days and bad days, then the sky is the limit for us." -Victor Oladipo

"I thought we lost our discipline defensively at the end of the second quarter, where it could have been a manageable game and all of a sudden its 10 points. You're going into the locker room down 10 and that's too much against a good team, too much." -Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson

Noteworthy

The Pacers have won eight straight games and 11 of their 13 last matchups with the Nets.

Brooklyn has now dropped seven straight contests at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Nets last won in Indianapolis on March 21, 2015.

Both teams had 40 rebounds and shot 14-of-22 from the free throw line

Stat of the Game

The Pacers had nine players reach double-figures in scoring. The last time a Pacers team was able to have nine players reach that mark was February 2nd, 1983 during a 141-135 win over the Pistons.

Up Next

Indiana begins a three-game road trip that starts Monday night against Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Read More »