Game Rewind: Pacers 116, Nets 79 (Summer League)

LAS VEGAS — The Pacers saved their best performance for last in the 2018 NBA Summer League, rolling to a dominant 116-79 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday in a consolation game at Cox Pavilion.

"We told the guys and really pushed for them to play a full 40 minutes," Pacers Summer League coach Steve Gansey said after the win. "We really did. We shared the ball, 24 assists, and did really well the entire game."

Just as they did on Wednesday against Atlanta, the Pacers got off to a stellar start on Friday. C.J. Wilcox knocked down a three on the team's opening possession to trigger an 8-0 run.

Indiana led 15-4 before the Nets found their footing, stringing together 10 unanswered points to make it a one-point game. Brooklyn briefly tied the game at 17 on a Theo Pinson three late in the first quarter, but a reverse layup by Tra-Deon Hollins gave the Pacers a two-point lead after the opening frame.

The Blue & Gold blew the game open again in the second quarter, reeling off a 16-0 run over just 1:49. 2018 second-round pick Alize Johnson capped the sequence with an impressive three-point play, finishing a fastbreak layup through heavy contact and then converting the subsequent free throw.

"I'm just blessed to get the opportunity to compete with these guys," Johnson said after a strong Summer League where he averaged 12.4 points and 8.6 rebounds over five games.

The Pacers extended their lead to as many as 20 points before halftime and took a 52-41 advantage into the break.

Unlike on Wednesday — when Indiana blew a 22-point halftime lead — the Pacers came out strong to start the third quarter. With Wilcox knocking down shots, Edmond Sumner pushing the break, and big men filling the lane, the Blue & Gold strung together a 25-7 run to open up a 19-point lead.

"We talked about playing a full 40 minutes today, so that's what we wanted to come out here and do," Sumner said. "We ended on a good note going home."

Bryce Alford's shot-clock beating corner three in the closing seconds of the third quarter gave Indiana a 91-58 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Indiana extended its lead to as many as 41 points in the final frame and cruised to a comfortable victory. The Pacers finished Summer League play with a record of 2-3, but all three of their losses were by six points or less.

Wilcox led Indiana with 22 points, going 7-for-8 from the field and 6-for-7 from 3-point range. Henry Sims added 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting and four rebounds, while Alex Poythress added 14 points.

Sumner stuffed the stat sheet on Friday, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. Johnson was also solid, tallying nine points, 10 rebounds, and two assists.

Most impressively, that duo of players — both of whom are working on improving their shooting stroke — went a combined 12-for-12 from the free throw line, with Sumner making seven free throws and Johnson converting five.

For Sumner especially, Summer League was an important opportunity to show his athleticism. The 6-5 guard had a two-way contract with the Pacers last year, but spent much of the season rehabbing an ACL tear he suffered the previous season at Xavier and never felt fully healthy even when cleared to play in the G League.

"I think I gradually got better each game (in Summer League)," Sumner said. "I improved, the game kind of slowed down. (It was) the first time I've been back out there 100 percent, so everything felt a little fast at first, but as time went on, I felt like I got better."

Tyler Davis had a team-high 19 points for the Nets, who lost all five of their Sumer League games.

The Pacers held two key players out of Friday's Summer League finale for precautionary reasons. TJ Leaf, the 18th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, sat out due to left knee soreness. Aaron Holiday, the 23rd overall pick in last month's draft, was in street clothes due to a thigh contusion.