Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Mavericks 109

Game Recap

The third time was the charm for Victor Oladipo on Sunday night in Dallas.

The two-time All-Star had the ball in his hand with the Pacers trailing by one point three times in the final two minutes on Sunday. He committed a turnover and was blocked on the first two possessions, but came through on the third, hitting the go-ahead jump shot with 38.3 seconds remaining to lift Indiana (39-25) to a 112-109 win.

The Mavericks led 109-104 before Oladipo drove and dished to Domantas Sabonis for a layup with 3:04 remaining. After Luka Doncic missed a three, Oladipo bounced in a floater to make it a one-point game with 2:33 left.

Oladipo had two chances to give the Pacers the lead on Indiana's next two possessions, but was stripped by Tim Hardaway Jr. at 1:45 and blocked at the rim by Kristaps Porzingis at 1:08.

He got a third chance, however, after Myles Turner blocked Porzingis' 3-pointer. This time, Oladipo pulled up off the pick-and-roll and knocked down the 18-footer.

After a timeout, Courtney Lee got an open look from the left corner but missed. Turner secured the rebound and Oladipo was fouled with 13.7 seconds left. He knocked down both free throws to push the Pacers' lead to three.

Doncic had two looks to tie the game on the other end, but missed both as the Pacers held on for a dramatic victory. With the win, the Pacers completed their final five-game road trip of the season with four victories, an important achievement as they continue to battle to secure homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The basket from @VicOladipo that gave us the lead for good.#PacersWin pic.twitter.com/S658UCmH6y — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 9, 2020

Oladipo finished with 16 points, four rebounds, and seven assists in the victory. He was just 6-for-18 from the field, but connected on the biggest shot of the night.

Sabonis had 20 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists, recording his 50th double-double of the season to set a new NBA franchise record. Turner also registered a double-double, finishing with 16 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in his return to his hometown.

Doncic finished with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists for Dallas (39-26) in the loss.

Doncic scored Dallas' first four points, but had to exit after picking up his second foul just 4:21 into Sunday's contest. The Pacers took advantage of his absence, opening up an 18-11 lead.

Turner tallied seven points and five rebounds in the opening frame, while Justin Holiday added a pair of 3-pointers off the bench. Doncic returned late in the quarter and scored eight more points, but the Blue & Gold still led after one, 31-25.

The Mavs climbed within three at 38-35, but Indiana reeled off the next six points while locking down on the defensive end, holding Dallas without a field goal for over five minutes of game action.

The Pacers led by nine with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter before a wild close to the half. Dallas reeled off seven unanswered points over a 51-second stretch to make it a two-point game, but Sabonis answered with a pair of thunderous one-handed dunks on Indiana's next two possessions. Hardaway then hit a 3-pointer with 29.6 seconds left to make it 55-52 at the break.

Doncic put on a show for the home crowd in the third quarter, racking up 16 points and scoring or assisting on eight of Dallas' 12 field goals in the frame. The 21-year-old Slovenian's four-point play tied the game at 75 with 3:46 remaining in the third quarter.

The Mavericks tied the game on two more occasions before the end of the frame, but the Pacers did just enough to hold the hosts at bay. T.J. Warren scored 10 points in the third quarter and Turner added eight in the frame as Indiana took a narrow 86-84 advantage into the fourth.

Justin Jackson's 3-pointer at 9:33 in the fourth quarter gave Dallas its first lead of the night at 94-93. The Pacers moved back in front briefly on Edmond Sumner's jumper on the next possession before Hardaway connected on a triple on the other end.

Indiana took the lead once more on Justin Holiday's 3-pointer with 7:50 to play, only for the Mavs to move back in front on Hardaway's layup 13 seconds later. Aaron Holiday's jumper then tied the game at 100 with 6:46 to play, but this time Lee scored on the other end.

Indiana would not move back in front until Oladipo's game-winning jumper.

Warren had 16 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 3:14 remaining. Justin Holiday tallied 14 points off the bench, while T.J. McConnell added 12 and five assists.

Hardaway scored 30 for the Mavericks, going 6-for-11 from 3-point range. Jackson was the only other Maverick to reach double figures, finishing with 11 points and five assists off the bench.

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Inside the Numbers

Oladipo's seven assists were a season high. He had registered four assists on three occasions earlier this season.

Turner recorded his eighth double-double of the season and his third in his last six games.

Indiana outscored Dallas 60-48 in points in the paint and 25-13 in fastbreak points.

Porzingis had a season-high 38 points against Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Feb. 3, but the Blue & Gold held him to just nine points on 3-of-17 shooting (0-for-5 from 3-point range) on Sunday.

You Can Quote Me On That

"What a game by these guys; fifth game on a long road trip. Dallas is playing great basketball and it is a challenge to defend those guys. They came out and played hungry, they stayed hungry tonight. We knew that we hadn't won here in a while. They played like they wanted it and they got it. Great win for this group." -Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

"He lit us up our last game in Indy so we wanted to make sure that we stayed close. We took these guys' airspace away. I thought our guys did a good job of pressuring. We had some switches that we did tonight and we did a good job of switching and trying to keep this team in front." -McMillan on the defense against Porzingis

"Vic really stepped up and made some big shots, but it took everybody, a collective effort defensively, just to guard that team and I think we all followed suit well and got the job done." -Turner

"I think we had some open shots. We just didn’t make them." -Doncic on the Mavericks' offensive struggles in the final minutes

"It was a tough, physical game. The first quarter put us up against it. Losing that quarter by five, and then playing basically even the rest of the way just speaks to the importance of good starts. It was a tough loss." -Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle

Stat of the Night

Sabonis broke Troy Murphy's single-season NBA franchise record for double-doubles on Sunday. Murphy had 49 double-doubles in the 2008-09 season.

Noteworthy

Sunday's win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Pacers in Dallas.

Doug McDermott missed his second straight game with a sore right big toe.

Aaron Holiday got his second straight start at point guard in place of Malcolm Brogdon, who is week-to-week with a torn groin muscle.

Up Next

After a five-game road trip, the Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, March 10 at 7:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »

