Game Rewind: Pacers 103, Mavericks 112











Instant Rewind

The Pacers (31-19) dropped their second straight home game on Monday night, falling to the Dallas Mavericks (31-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 112-103.

Even without their All-Star point guard Luka Doncic, the Mavericks rained a barrage of 3-pointers on Indiana on Monday night. The Mavericks went 18-for-45 from beyond the arc, with 7-foot-3 center Kristaps Porzingis hitting six treys by himself in a 38-point, 12-rebound performance.

All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists for Indiana, but it wasn't quite enough as the Blue & Gold suffered another disappointing defeat.

The Pacers got off to a fast start offensively on Monday, jumping out to an early 9-4 lead and connecting on eight of their first 13 attempts.

But Porzingis propelled the Mavericks' offense, knocking down three 3-pointers on his way to 11 first-quarter points. The Blue & Gold then went cold late in the frame, missing seven of their last eight shots, and subsequently headed into the second quarter trailing, 25-22.

Sabonis got the Indiana offense back on track in the second quarter. The 6-11 Lithuanian scored nine points — including a memorable sequence where he bulldozed Porzingis off the block and rose up for a one-handed slam — as the Pacers opened the frame with a 20-9 run to surge back in front.

The Pacers maintained the lead for the rest of the half, with Myles Turner contesting Porzingis at the rim just before the halftime buzzer to secure a 55-53 advantage for the home squad at the break.

Sabonis got another dunk on the opening possession of the second half, but the Mavs quickly responded. Porzingis scored nine points in a 14-4 Dallas run to retake control.

The Mavericks extended their lead to as many as eight points in the third quarter. But Victor Oladipo provided a nice spark for the home crowd to end the frame.

The two-time All-Star continued to struggled with his shot for much of Wednesday's contest — just his third game back after missing over a year with a ruptured right quad tendon — starting the night 2-for-11 before he knifed through the defense for an acrobatic layup with 28.6 seconds left in the third quarter. Tim Hardaway Jr. followed with a 3-pointer on the other end, but Oladipo answered, pulling up from 35 feet and drilling his first 3-pointer of the night to trim Indiana's deficit to 82-77 entering the fourth quarter.

The Mavericks quickly pushed the lead back as high as nine in the fourth quarter and led by 97-89 following Dorian Finney-Smith's layup with 6:57 remaining in the game.

Finney-Smith, however, was whistled for a technical for taunting after his basket. Doug McDermott knocked down the technical free throw and then Sabonis spun by Porzingis for a baseline bucket. On the other end, Justin Holiday jumped Finney-Smith's pass and drew another foul, hitting one of two foul shots to make it a four-point game.

After a pair of free throws from Porzingis, Sabonis converted a three-point play off a dish from Oladipo. Dallas, however, responded with four straight points to push its lead back to 103-98.

Sabonis scored again with 3:07 remaining and the Pacers got a stop, but Oladipo missed a good look at the 3-pointer from the left wing. Finney-Smith then drilled a corner three in front of the Pacers' bench.

Malcolm Brogdon knocked down a trey of his own to trim the deficit back down to five with 1:54 remaining, but Jalen Brunson answered with a jumper on the other end that effectively put the game out of reach.

Brogdon finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists for Indiana. Jeremy Lamb and Turner each added 11 points and five rebounds, while Doug McDermott also scored 11 points off the bench.

Oladipo finished with nine points and two assists, going 4-for-17 from the field and 1-for-10 from 3-point range in 23 minutes.

Hardaway tallied 25 points, four boards, and five assists for the Mavericks, going 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks won despite playing without Doncic, who leads Dallas in points, assists, and rebounds, but is currently sidelined with a sprained ankle.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Pacers, who play their next two games against the red-hot Toronto Raptors, winners of 11 straight. The two teams meet in Toronto on Wednesday night and then again in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Tickets

The Pacers return to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Feb. 7 at 8:00 PM ET. Find Tickets »