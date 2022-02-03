Game Rewind: Pacers 118, Magic 119

Game Recap

Coming off an impressive win against the Clippers, the Pacers and their rookies battled against a young and talented team, the Orlando Magic.

Just 22 seconds into the game, Isaiah Jackson suffered a sprained ankle and never returned. It left the Pacers without a true center. Despite that, the squad played a solid first half and earned a 14-point lead. But Orlando earned the upper hand in the second half. After outscoring the Pacers 33-21 in the third, the Magic (12-40) used a late 14-2 run to take the lead and keep it. The visitors left Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a 119-118 win over Indiana (19-34).

"They were aggressive," Rick Carlisle said of Orlando's comeback. "They got it downhill. They were able to get back even and eventually get the lead. It was a disappointing ending."

In Jackson's absence, Terry Taylor had a phenomenal outing. The rookie finished with career-highs in points (24) and rebounds (16) for his first career double-double. Caris LeVert added a game-high 26, and Torrey Craig added 22, including five threes. But, keeping up this season’s trend, Indiana failed to find the points needed during crunch time.

"I had a career night, but I prefer to have the W," Taylor said humbly. "It's kind of tough to go into the locker room after a game like that."

Taylor appeared up for the challenge immediately. The rookie scored an early five points, including one of four early Indiana 3-pointers, to snag a 16-8 lead with 7:01 remaining.

Indiana remained hot from deep as the quarter continued. Chris Duarte contributed his first trey, while Craig knocked in his third at the 3:32 mark to stretch the margin to 28-14.

Down the stretch, Orlando appeared to have the upper hand. With Indiana leading 30-16, the visitors rattled off eight unanswered to cut the gap to six with 1:34 left. However, that would be as close as they would come to the lead. Indiana finished 13-of-26 (50 percent) from the floor – 6-of-12 (50 percent) from long range — to take a 34-28 edge into the second.

Early in the stanza, the 3-ball kept falling. Craig, Lance Stephenson, and Duane Washington added triples as Indiana stretched the advantage to 45-34 with 9:48 left.

Indiana controlled the game over the next few minutes as they continued to hit their open looks. Stephenson provided a spark, adding five in a 0:22 span. In between the bucket and the free-throw of an and-one finish, he took a moment to give a few courtside fans some high-fives. The Blue & Gold led 55-43 with 6:00 to play.

Indiana's defense held Orlando to a 3:24 scoring drought. In the meantime, Taylor, Justin Holiday, and Duarte all contributed to building a 17-point lead. From there, the Blue & Gold closed out the first half comfortably. Orlando never came within fewer than 14 points over the final four minutes. Indiana led 67-53 at halftime.

Indiana's lead dipped to nine after Orlando pieced together a 7-0 run — three from Wendell Carter Jr — early in the third. But Craig's fifth trey with 8:50 remaining pushed the Pacers' lead to 74-62.

The Pacers stretched the margin to 17 again after LeVert and Duarte teamed up for five straight. But Orlando began exploiting the interior for buckets against Indiana's smaller defenders. With Indiana leading 81-64, Orlando knocked in eight unanswered to cut the Pacers' comfortable lead to nine with 5:09 left.

Indiana appeared to be safe after Holiday and Craig teamed up for five straight to stretch the gap to 14. But, Orlando continued to fight. The visitors answered with eight unanswered to cut the margin to 86-80 with 2:33 remaining.

Although Taylor stopped the spree briefly with a putback, Orlando continued to use the paint to its advantage. With 54.1 seconds left, Robin Lopez checked into the game for the first time. The 7-1 center immediately used his length to score an easy hook before the end of the frame. Indiana's lead shrunk to 88-86.

The 13-year veteran used another sweeping hook shot to tie the game at 88 to start the fourth. However, an 8-2 Indiana run — four from Taylor — pushed the squad ahead 96-90 at the 8:49 mark.

Near the midway mark, the Blue & Gold got a boost from Stephenson. Leading 98-94, the Indianapolis legend gave the Pacers some breathing room with four straight. Later, it was Taylor's turn. After the Magic cut the gap to five, Taylor banked in a cutting finger-roll layup to give the Pacers a 106-99 lead with 5:00 remaining.

After both sides went through a scoring drought, Taylor added a six-foot jumper with 3:47 to play to stretch the lead to nine.

But the Magic started their comeback. First, Franz Wagner finished a three-point play. Then, Gary Harris knocked in back-to-back triples to tie the game at 108 with 1:51 remaining.

Orlando's run stretched to 10 unanswered after Anthony dropped in two free throws. The freebies came after the Pacers turned the ball over on an inbounds pass. After LeVert tied the game at 110 with a jumper, Wagner cashed in another three-point play to grab a 113-110 Magic lead with 1:17 to go.

LeVert cut the gap to one on another jumper with 1:04 to play. Anthony tried to respond, but his layup curled around the rim and out.

Indiana had two chances on the other end, but the Magic guarded LeVert heavily on both shot attempts. A pair of Anthony free throws stretched the lead to three with 10.9 seconds left.

Playing a chess-like match using the charity stripe, coach Jamahl Mosley timed out the win perfectly, giving Orlando its 12th win of the season.

Inside the Numbers

Lance Stephenson finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and six assists in 15:43 of action. He finished +7.

The Magic ended the game with a 52-46 rebounding advantage and a 60-46 edge in points in the paint.

Orlando hit 24 of its 26 (92.3 percent) free throw attempts while Indiana shot 16-of-23 (69.6 percent).

Indiana made 10 threes in the first half but only sank four in the second.

You Can Quote Me On That

"I tell (Taylor) — even when he wasn't playing — not to take this for granted. You're blessed. You're in a great situation. A lot of guys would do anything to be in your position. So just be grateful to be here, and once you get a chance to play, just take the full advantage of it. He's been doing that to a T." –Craig on talking to Taylor about his opportunity

"I stay ready whenever my number is called. It happened to be called 22 seconds into the game. As soon as (Carlisle) told me — he said 'come on' — he had a little smile on his face. So I was ready to go." –Taylor on Carlisle using him for major minutes

Stat of the Night

The Pacers shot 54.2 percent from the field in the first half. That number dropped by 18.2 percentage points in the second half.

Noteworthy

The loss snapped the Pacers’ six-game regular-season winning streak against Orlando.

The Pacers fall to 3-14 in games decided by four points or fewer.

Taylor became the first Pacers rookie since Myles Turner in 2015-16 to pull down 16 rebounds in a game.

Up Next

The Pacers wrap up a three-game homestand by hosting DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhoouse. Find Tickets »









